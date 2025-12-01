Fly into the holiday season with this last-chance Cyber Monday drone deal: 47% off the Bwine F7GIM Pro bundle

Looking for last-minute Cyber Monday deals? This drone deal is among the best available and it's currently $246 off, but not for much longer.

A Quadcopter is placed above a controller, a carry case, spare batteries, propellers and cables on a purple and blue background with the space.com Cyber Monday logo in the top left corner.
(Image credit: Future/Amazon)

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday drone deal with all the bells and whistles, getting nearly half price (while stocks last!) on the Bwine F7GIM Pro drone could be what you're looking for.

