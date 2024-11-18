Aurora forecast: Will the northern lights be visible tonight?
The latest aurora predictions for tonight help you make sure you're in the right place at the right time to see the northern lights.
Auroras are one of the most dazzling shows in the night sky, but to see them, you have to be in the right place at the right time.
Our aurora forecast live blog tells you everything you need to know about upcoming geomagnetic activity and the likelihood of seeing the northern lights depending on your location. We will also keep you informed of any significant space weather events such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and coronal holes which could bring strong aurora-sparking solar winds our way.
REMEMBER: The Kp index is important, with a higher Kp indicating stronger auroral activity. A key ingredient of aurora activity is the Bz value of the Interplanetary Magnetic Field, which can be easily viewed on SpaceWeatherLive.com. You're ideally looking for a strong "south" Bz which means it will connect with Earth's magnetosphere which points northward. A strong southward Bz can wreak havoc with Earth's magnetic field and send particles raining down through the atmosphere along magnetic field lines. When these energized particles collide with atoms in Earth's atmosphere they release the light we see as auroras. If there is a strong southward Bz, your chances of seeing auroras increase significantly.
Daisy Dobrijevic is an experienced writer and aurora enthusiast, having authored numerous guides on the northern lights, including topics such as "What are the northern lights?" and "Where are the best places to see them?" Her expertise is rooted in firsthand experience from multiple aurora-chasing adventures. She has explored the Arctic Circle extensively, including Norway's dramatic coastline with Hurtigruten, Sweden's renowned Abisko National Park, and the stunning Vesterålen archipelago in Norway. Driven by a deep passion for the northern lights, Dobrijevic describes the experience of seeing them in person as nothing short of magical — an awe-inspiring phenomenon that every person should witness at least once in their lifetime.
Monday, Nov. 8: Quiet sun but aurora sightings possible at high latitudes
Today there is a good possibility of seeing the northern lights at high latitudes primarily above the Arctic Circle. A maximum Kp of around 3 Kp is predicted for tonight from around 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. EST (1800-0000 GMT), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could bring unsettled aurora activity in high latitudes.
A large Earth-facing coronal hole could also bring an increase in geomagnetic activity over the coming days. When directed at Earth, the stream of solar wind flowing from a coronal hole can impact Earth's magnetosphere, triggering geomagnetic storm conditions and resulting in impressive aurora displays.
The sun has been rather quiet of late, but if it unleashes a powerful solar flare (either M or X class) accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME) in the coming days, we could be in for an aurora treat. CMEs are large plumes of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. When they collide with Earth they can trigger geomagnetic storms which in turn lead to dramatic auroras.
Current solar flare predictions for today courtesy of SpaceWeatherLive.com
M-class solar flare: 50%
X-class solar flare: 10%