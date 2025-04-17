Rare 'cannibal' solar eruption sparks severe geomagnetic storm, triggers stunning auroras (photos)

What a show Earth just put on!

Over the past 24 hours, our planet has been reverberating from the impact of a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) that struck Earth's magnetic field on April 15 — and the resulting auroras were absolutely breathtaking.

This wasn't just any CME, it was a rare 'cannibal' CME formed when two CMEs, launched in quick succession by a double filament eruption on the sun, merged as they traveled through space.

Initially, it was unclear whether the CMEs would arrive separately or merge, but after the dramatic geomagnetic activity and vivid aurora displays worldwide, it's now believed they combined into one stronger, cannibalized blast.

The result? A dazzling global aurora spectacle lit up skies far beyond the polar regions. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center had issued a G3 geomagnetic storm warning for April 16. Not only were these conditions met, but for a brief period, severe G4-level storming was reached. NOAA classifies geomagnetic storms using a G-scale, which ranks their intensity from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).

Below, we're showcasing some of the most jaw-dropping aurora shots captured across North America, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere during this extraordinary solar storm.

Aurora photo roundup

In Tampere, Finland, Austin MacDonald captured jaw-dropping photos of last night's aurora show during the G4 conditions.

"I was amazed and almost overwhelmed. Living in Finland, I see auroras pretty often, from small G1 storms to last year’s extreme G5 storm. But last night was something special." MacDonald told Space.com in an email.

MacDonald describes the activity ramping up considerably around 2345 EET (2045 UTC), at its peak, explosive, fast-moving auroras were visible overhead.

"It came on so fast, and it wasn’t just overhead, it was to the south, north, east, west... It felt like I was standing inside a 360-degree aurora sphere. It just made me feel incredibly small," Macdonald continued.

Image 1 of 3 Northern lights above Tampere, Finland. (Image credit: Austin MacDonald) Northern lights above Tampere, Finland. (Image credit: Austin MacDonald) Northern lights above Tampere, Finland. (Image credit: Austin MacDonald)

MacDonald found himself in the right place at the right time to see the very best of last night's aurora show. Space weather is fickle, and just because something should happen doesn't mean it will.

"I used to work in meteorology, researching severe weather, and in many ways, this felt like witnessing the atmospheric equivalent of a perfect storm. You know all the ingredients that need to come together, and when they actually do, and you're lucky enough to be in just the right spot at just the right time to experience it, it's surreal. You can’t help but feel incredibly lucky to have been there for it," MacDonald said.

"It's the kind of experience that stays with you for days. You keep replaying it in your mind, catching little flashes of it every time you pause. And then there’s the spot where you stood, where you looked up and saw the sky come alive. Every time you walk past that place afterward, it hits you all over again. It anchors you. On my way to where I watched last night's aurora, I passed the spot I watched the G5 storm last May and it just all comes back to you. It's like that exact patch of earth becomes tied to something cosmic, something far bigger than you. It's like the sky left a memory there, and now it's part of your map of the world," MacDonald continued.

Image 1 of 3 Northern lights above Tampere, Finland. (Image credit: Austin MacDonald) Northern lights above Tampere, Finland. (Image credit: Austin MacDonald) Northern lights above Tampere, Finland. (Image credit: Austin MacDonald)

Deep sky astrophotographer Astro Ben captured a beautiful timelapse of the northern lights dancing over his garden in the U.K.

"Beautiful Aurora Borealis seen tonight in England, UK," Astro Ben wrote in a post on X.

Beautiful Aurora Borealis seen tonight in England, UKTimelapse from my garden ✨#aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #uk #aurorauk pic.twitter.com/0U3PtHhSIoApril 16, 2025

Meanwhile, aurora chaser Cat Perkinton saw a striking display over Stirling, Scotland.

"Crazy range of colours in last night's skies over #Stirling," Perkinton wrote in a post on X.

Crazy range of colours in last night's skies over #Stirling #Auroraborealis #scotland @chunder10 @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/f6a4eNWSCkApril 16, 2025

Over in West Cork, Ireland, photographer Alan Mac Cárthaigh saw a vividly pink display.

"The Aurora Borealis / Northern Lights / Merry Dancers made an “Amazing Appearance..” (around 11pm) over Courtmacsherry areas in West Cork, Ireland as ‘Easter 2025’ looms!" Mac Cárthaigh wrote in a post on X.

Photographer Sryan Bruen, captured this remarkable photograph of the northern lights dancing over Ballynafagh Church, Kildare, Ireland.

Aurora borealis over Ballynafagh Church, Kildare last night. pic.twitter.com/M11xqvk9i6April 17, 2025

Photographer Antje saw the northern lights as far south as Germany

"It’s starting! Germany, 49 deg, very faint northern lights and the roosters are crowing in the village," Antje wrote in a post on X.

It’s starting! Germany, 49 deg, very faint northern lightsAnd the roosters are crowing in the village 😂#northernlights #aurora pic.twitter.com/d3C5zZfWq2April 16, 2025

Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, X user aurorausau captured a beautiful photo of the aurora australis (or southern lights) dancing above.

"Aurora Australis 17/04/2025 84 % full moon at the zenith and the Lady finally decided to bring out the showgirl," aurorasau wrote in a post on X. "In true style she outshone the moon and gave us all what we were there for- naked eye beams and colour were an exciting finale."

Aurora Australis 17/04/2025 84 % full moon at the zenith and the Lady finally decided to bring out the showgirl. In true style she outshone the moon and gave us all what we were there for- naked eye beams and colour were an exciting finale 🙌 #aurora #spaceweather #filamentcme pic.twitter.com/1zkKwg4901April 17, 2025

Though conditions are subsiding, there is still a good chance of northern lights at high latitudes tonight. According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, the Kp index is expected to peak at 4.33 over the next 24 hours. For the latest forecast and timing details, check out NOAA's 3-day outlook.

Keep up to date with the latest aurora forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog. If you want to learn how to take top aurora photos, check out our how to photograph auroras guide.