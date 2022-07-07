Space News

Browse categories

instrument diagram

James Webb Space Telescope wraps tests on instrument to study the universe's chemistry

By Samantha Mathewson published

NASA's next-generation space telescope has completed tests of another science instrument, bringing it one step closer to starting formal operations.

Starry Night graphic showing the location of the Golden Handle on the lunar surface

See the moon's 'Golden Handle' shine on Saturday

By Daisy Dobrijevic published

The moon's 'Golden Handle' is visible this Saturday (July 9). The striking feature is created when low-angled sunlight strikes the Montes Jura mountain range.

io and jupiter

Jupiter and its moons will be a 'proving ground' for the James Webb Space Telescope

By Elizabeth Howell published

The James Webb Space Telescope will soon turn its eyes to the solar system's king, the gas giant Jupiter.

Artist's conception of a Soviet space laser

Satellites spot construction of Russian anti-satellite laser facility: report

By Brett Tingley published

Recent Google Earth images reveal construction at what appears to be a sophisticated laser system at a Russian space facility designed to blind adversary satellites.

A magnificent aurora above the South Pole photographed from the International Space Station.

Planned NASA mission to the 'ignorosphere' could improve space weather forecasts

By Tereza Pultarova published

There is a layer of Earth's atmosphere that we know almost nothing about. NASA wants to change that.

Space shuttle launch.

On This Day In Space: July 8, 2011: Space Shuttle Atlantis Launches on Final Mission

By Hanneke Weitering published

On July 8, 2011, the space shuttle Atlantis launched on its final mission. Atlantis was the last of NASA's space shuttles to fly into space.

CAPSTONE in its halo-shaped lunar orbit.

NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe aces 1st engine burn en route to the moon

By Mike Wall published

CAPSTONE successfully performed its first engine burn today (July 7), an 11-minute maneuver that changed its velocity by about 45 mph (72 kph) as planned.

The X-37B recently broke its own mission-duration record.

US military's mysterious X-37B space plane sets new spaceflight record

By Brett Tingley published

The records keep falling for the U.S. Space Force's robotic X-37B space plane, which has now spent 781 days in orbit on its latest mission.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in its deployed form as seen in an artist's illustration.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope mission: Live updates

By Space.com Staff published

Read the latest news about NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

The test launch was in support of a re-entry vehicle for a U.S. ICBM program under development, called the LGM-35A Sentinel, which is illustrated here.

Minotaur rocket explodes shortly after launching on test mission for US military

By Elizabeth Howell published

There were no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Artist's impression of an ultracool dwarf, with a companion white dwarf.

Amateur astronomer spots 34 paired-off 'failed' stars in brown dwarf project

By Elizabeth Howell published

A citizen scientist used old telescope data to find a trove of binary star systems that include what are sometimes dubbed "failed stars."

Aliens, Abductions, and UFOs: Roswell at 75

Watch an exclusive clip from new Tubi special, 'Aliens, Abductions, and UFOs: Roswell at 75'

By Jeff Spry published

Tubi presents a new flying saucer documentary, "Aliens, Abductions, and UFOs: Roswell at 75."

Observing through beginner telescope

Best telescopes for beginners: Top budget-friendly picks for viewing the planets, galaxies and more

By Gemma Lavender published

Buying Guide Here are the best telescopes for beginners, all the top models and brands suited to those without much experience, plus deals leading up to Amazon Prime Day next week.

Buying Guide
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson soars like Superman while in weightlessness during his Unity 22 launch on the SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity on July 11, 2021.

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing subsidiary to build new carrier planes for space tourism flights

By Elizabeth Howell published

Suborbital space tourism provider Virgin Galactic announced a deal Wednesday (July 6) to build a new set of carrier planes.

Best telescopes for skywatching

Best telescopes 2022: Top picks for viewing planets, galaxies, stars and more

By Gemma Lavender published

Buying Guide These are the best telescopes of 2022, and with Amazon Prime Day around the corner, we've got something for every budget.

Buying Guide
Best telescopes for kids: Image shows young boy using telescope near tents

Best telescopes for kids: Top picks for seeing the moon, stars, planets & more

By Gemma Lavender published

Here are the best telescopes for kids, the top models for budding astronomers, including the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launching on July 7, 2022, with a first stage flown for a record-breaking 13th time.

Pictures from space! Our image of the day

By Space.com Staff published

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, July 7, with a first stage flown for the record-breaking 13th time.

Nanoracks filmed the first-ever International Space Station airlock trash bag ejection deployment on July 2, as seen in this screenshot.

Trash bag jettisoned from space station in waste-management first

By Elizabeth Howell published

The operation tested a new waste-disposal system for the International Space Station, echoing techniques used during the 1980s and 1990s.

Craters on the moon

Moon rock trait offers new way to understand impact history

By Stefanie Waldek published

The moon is covered by impact craters large and small, evidence of a violent history of bombardment by celestial bodies like comets and asteroids. But these craters only record some of lunar history.

Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket nails launch and landing on record-tying 13th mission

By Mike Wall published

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flew for a record-tying 13th time on Thursday morning (July 7).