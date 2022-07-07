Space News

James Webb Space Telescope wraps tests on instrument to study the universe's chemistry
NASA's next-generation space telescope has completed tests of another science instrument, bringing it one step closer to starting formal operations.
The moon's 'Golden Handle' is visible this Saturday (July 9). The striking feature is created when low-angled sunlight strikes the Montes Jura mountain range.
The James Webb Space Telescope will soon turn its eyes to the solar system's king, the gas giant Jupiter.
Recent Google Earth images reveal construction at what appears to be a sophisticated laser system at a Russian space facility designed to blind adversary satellites.
There is a layer of Earth's atmosphere that we know almost nothing about. NASA wants to change that.
On July 8, 2011, the space shuttle Atlantis launched on its final mission. Atlantis was the last of NASA's space shuttles to fly into space.
CAPSTONE successfully performed its first engine burn today (July 7), an 11-minute maneuver that changed its velocity by about 45 mph (72 kph) as planned.
The records keep falling for the U.S. Space Force's robotic X-37B space plane, which has now spent 781 days in orbit on its latest mission.
There were no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.
A citizen scientist used old telescope data to find a trove of binary star systems that include what are sometimes dubbed "failed stars."
Tubi presents a new flying saucer documentary, "Aliens, Abductions, and UFOs: Roswell at 75."
Suborbital space tourism provider Virgin Galactic announced a deal Wednesday (July 6) to build a new set of carrier planes.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, July 7, with a first stage flown for the record-breaking 13th time.
The operation tested a new waste-disposal system for the International Space Station, echoing techniques used during the 1980s and 1990s.
The moon is covered by impact craters large and small, evidence of a violent history of bombardment by celestial bodies like comets and asteroids. But these craters only record some of lunar history.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flew for a record-tying 13th time on Thursday morning (July 7).