These ARE the Lego Star Wars deals you're looking for
The best Lego Star Wars deals have landed ahead of Star Wars Day. May the 4th be with you and remember, buy or buy not, there is no 'try'.
Star Wars Day, May 4th ('May the 4th be with you') is just around the corner. The major online retailers have big discounts on the best Lego Star Wars sets and are looking to tempt fans of the epic movie franchise into adding to their Star Wars collection, or perhaps lure some new Lego builders into the Star Wars universe for the first time.
I've been hunting around the internet as eagerly as Boba Fett hunting down Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon, and found that Walmart has some of our favorite sets from our Lego Star Wars buyers guide, all with big discounts. From the droids everyone is looking for — R2-D2 and C3-P0 to Luke Skywalker's legendary X-Wing Fighter, there's a Star Wars set for all ages.
Our Lego experts here at Space.com have reviewed most of the sets featured, so they all come highly recommended by people who've built hundreds upon hundreds of sets. So it's safe to say you won't have a bad feeling about buying one of these Lego sets.
It's also worth noting that it's Walmart+ Week, running from April 28th to May 5th, and you can get big member-only offers like 50¢ off per gallon at Exxon or Mobil stations. There's a 30-day Free Trial or you can skip the trial and sign up straight away to unlock every Walmart+ offer.
Best Star Wars Lego deals at Walmart
Save $17 on the most iconic starship in the Star Wars universe. The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set has 921-pieces and is part of a collectible series featuring mid-scale buildable models of Star Wars starships. The Millennium Falcon will take center stage in your Star Wars universe collection. It also comes with an information plaque and Lego Star Wars 25th-anniversary brick.
Read our Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Review.
Save $18 on the Lego Star Wars R2-D2 set, released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars what's not to love about the much-loved little droid? This is close to the cheapest we've ever seen this set, so grab it while stocks last. This set comes with 1050-pieces, a display plaque and two minifigures.
Read our Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Review.
Save $47.95 on Luke Skywalker's X-Wing fighter. It's safe to say the X-Wing features in many of the most memorable scenes across the Star Wars franchise, from Luke destoying the Death Star in New Hope to Yoda using the force to lift the submerged X-Wing from the swamps of Dagobah in Empire Strikes Back. This set has 474-pieces and includes three minifigures.
Read our full Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Review.
Save $28 on the AT-TE Walker Lego set from Revenge of the Sith with 1,082-pieces is a sizeable set that comes with a detailed interior and moving joints. The 360-degree-rotating heavy blaster cannon is a real highlight, it's fairly easy to build, although younger builders might benefit from a bit of assistance here and there.
Read our Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker Review.
Save $13 on the TIE Bomber set. The TIE bombers are seen bombing asteroids in the hunt for the Millennium Falcon in Empire Strikes Back and this set features an openable cockpit and warhead bay with torpedo-dropping function. It has 625-pieces and three minifigures including Darth Vader himself.
Save $14 on this collectible Darth Vader’s helmet set. It makes an incredible piece in any Star Wars Lego collection. It has 834-pieces and features all the details of the Star Wars franchises most infamous villains helmet. It comes with a display stand, nameplate and is part of a series of Lego Star Wars collectible build-to-display helmet models.
Read our Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Review.
Check out our best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to edit a solar eclipse photograph: A step-by-step guide
Capture May's full moon and the Eta Aquarid meteor shower with the best DSLR for astrophotography, now $600 off