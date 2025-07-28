Captain Pike looks like a right muppet in this 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 teaser (video)

Move over "Muppets From Space", and prepare for "Star Trek's" "Puppets in Space" as Paramount+ pleased the packed Hall H crowd at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday with a surprise teaser for an all-puppet episode planned for "Strange New Worlds" Season 4.

Showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers have had a blast with gimmicky episodes in the past like Season 1's fairy tale segment, "Elysian Kingdom," Season 2's crossover with "Lower Decks" titled "Those Old Scientists," and the musical chapter "Subspace Rhapsody," and this season’s "Clue" murder mystery, "A Space Adventure Hour," that airs July 31.

But now Paramount's "Strange New Worlds" is seemingly taking the USS Enterprise where no "Star Trek" show has gone before when the spacefaring crew is transformed into an interstellar parade of old-school puppets as teased in this brief-but-hilarious sneak peek at things to come.

The puppets are coming!! (Image credit: Paramount)

Seeing Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike proudly perched in the venerable Federation starship's center seat as a puppet, complete with his epic head of silvered hair, is truly a rare sight to behold.

"Hit it!" the Pike puppet commands on a lonely bridge before a silent pause descends. "You, uh, heard me say 'Hit it,' right? Spock? Anyone? Did you go to Season 4 without me?"

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop crafted the felt and cloth creations for this kooky puppet episode coming sometime in 2026 and helmed by Jordan Canning ("Fragile Rock: Back to the Rock").

Even though we're only two episodes into "Strange New Worlds" Season 3 and with Season 4 now finished filming, Paramount+ announced back in June that it had greenlit the adventurous sci-fi series for a fifth and final six-episode mission that will officially start shooting in late 2025.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 is currently streaming its 10-episode run on Paramount+ with weekly episodes each Thursday until its Sept. 11 finale.