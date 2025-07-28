These two Ruko drone deals mean you can save almost 50% and get genuine quality, whether you're looking for something with real build quality or something more lightweight.

Save 44% on the Ruko F11PRO2 drone and 49% on the Ruko U11MINI 4K drone bundle when you grab them on Amazon.

In our Ruko F11 Pro2 drone review, we found that it has an excellent build quality and can take 4K video up to 30FPS along with 6K image resolution. Our Ruko U11MINI 4K drone review details an inexpensive, complete drone kit and a drone that flies well with useful features. If you're looking for drones, but these aren't quite right for you, you should check out our guides to the best drones, best beginner drones and best DJI drones.

Ruko F11PRO 2: was $570 now $320 at Amazon Save $150 on a drone with excellent build quality and a remote controller. The drone itself has two basic subject tracking modes, return to home functionality and level five wind resistance. It also has an automatic camera that can capture 4K videos and 6K images.

Ruko U11MINI 4K: was $600 now $304 at Amazon Save 49% on a beginner drone that offers basic but useful features, including return to home, subject tracking and level four wind resistance. It also has a good-quality controller and strong image processing. It falls under the 250g mark, so you don't have to worry about registering it with the authorities.

Image 1 of 6 The Ruko F11PRO 2 is a very well-built drone that offers 4K video and 6K image capabilities. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Ruko F11PRO 2 is a very well-built drone that offers 4K video and 6K image capabilities. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Ruko F11PRO 2 is a very well-built drone that offers 4K video and 6K image capabilities. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Ruko U11MINI offers great value for money and plenty of basic but very useful features. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Ruko U11MINI offers great value for money and plenty of basic but very useful features. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Ruko U11MINI offers great value for money and plenty of basic but very useful features. (Image credit: James Abbott)

If these savings alone weren't enough to tempt you, then the fact that these drones are now at their lowest-ever prices might.

The Ruko F11PRO 2 drone is a lightweight drone that offers plenty of useful functionality along with a suitable camera. It weighs 357g, so you will have to check out local drone regulations, as you'll have to register it. It is a drone with plenty of useful features, though, like return to home, GPS, subject tracking, level five wind resistance, a sport mode and nearly two-mile video transmission. You do get a remote controller with this deal and it does feature 4K up to 30FPS and 6K camera capabilities, even if the camera itself isn't the most reliable on the market.

The U11MINI drone is a sub-250g drone, meaning you don't have to worry about registering it. It's a beginner drone with basic features including a foldable design, return to home, subject tracking, level four wind resistance, strong image processing and an automatic camera. It has a good-quality remote controller with it and like the F11PRO 2, it features a video transmission of nearly 2 miles. The camera features 4K video resolution up to 20FPS and 8.2MP for stills. The bundle comes with a controller, spare rechargeable batteries and propellers and a carry case.

Key features: Two Ruko drones, both nearly half price, both at their lowest-ever price. The F11PRO 2 features 4K video up to 30FPS and has useful features like GPS, subject tracking and return to home. The U11MINI weighs less than 250g, has similar features and comes with a controller, spare propellers, rechargeable batteries and a carry case.

Price history: Before today's deals, we have consistently seen the Ruko F11PRO 2 retail for between $400 and $500, so while the before price seems steep in the first place, the price to pay is still great value. It's a similar story for the U11MINI as we regularly see it retail for between $350 and $400.

Reviews consensus: The Ruko F11PRO 2 is a very well-built camera that is let down a little by its camera quality, despite the good level of specs it boasts, following our review. The U11MINI flies really well and has useful features, ideal for beginners. Unfortunately, its camera lets it down slightly, where images can lead to distortion and overprocessing.

✅ Buy it if: You want a drone that's suitable for beginners or is at least well built and easy to fly, and can shoot decent photos and videos, even if its camera isn't the best on the market.

❌ Don't buy it if: Camera quality is everything for you in a drone.

