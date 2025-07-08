We've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day drone deals this year as the retailer's annual Summer sales event is a four-day event, for the first time ever.

If drone deals are what you're looking for, you've come to the right place as we expect to see big reductions on big brand models including DJI, Holy Stone and Potensic. To make the most of Amazon Prime Day, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber, which will give you access to exclusive deals across the four days.

Amazon Prime Day is the best time to check for drone deals, along with Black Friday, as we usually see several worthwhile discounts. Of course, if you don't find what you're looking for, check out our guides on the best drones, best FPV drones, best beginner drones and best camera drones. But, for the best Amazon Prime Day drone deals, scroll down below.