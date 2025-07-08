Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 drone deals
We've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day drone deals as the retailer's annual sales event kicks off on July 8 and runs through to July 11.
We've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day drone deals this year as the retailer's annual Summer sales event is a four-day event, for the first time ever.
If drone deals are what you're looking for, you've come to the right place as we expect to see big reductions on big brand models including DJI, Holy Stone and Potensic. To make the most of Amazon Prime Day, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber, which will give you access to exclusive deals across the four days.
Amazon Prime Day is the best time to check for drone deals, along with Black Friday, as we usually see several worthwhile discounts. Of course, if you don't find what you're looking for, check out our guides on the best drones, best FPV drones, best beginner drones and best camera drones. But, for the best Amazon Prime Day drone deals, scroll down below.
Save $60 on one of the best DJI drones available. In our DJI Mini 4K review, we praised its camera, flight performance and price, which is now even cheaper.
Save $40 and get the lowest price we've seen on one of the best DJI drones out there. We love this drone for its simplicity, its autonomy and price. It scored well in our review.
Save $70 on an excellent drone that we rate as the best DJI alternative beginner drone on the market. In our yet-to-be-published review of the Atom 2, we praised its decent camera, excellent features and the quality of build.
Note: You also get accessories and extras with this bundle.
Save 30% and get the lowest price we've seen on this powerful drone. In our review, it stood out thanks to its impressive range and battery life, which add value at this price point.
Note: You also get accessories and extras with this bundle.
Save 33% on an already cost-effective entry into drones for beginners. In our review, we praised how easy it is to use, it's lightweight design and its cost.
Note: You also get accessories and extras with this bundle.
Save over $160 on the best premium entry-level option in our best beginner drones guide. In our review, we loved the dual cameras, the power and the obstacle avoidance.
