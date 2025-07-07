The best Amazon Prime Day star projector deals are shining bright as the annual sales event begins on July 8 and, for the first time, will be a four-day event.

We usually see numerous worthwhile star projector deals over Amazon Prime Day and this year is no different. We're also seeing sizable discounts on some of the best star projectors, so now is the time to cash in. If you want access to exclusive Prime deals, you'll have to sign up for Amazon Prime to make the most of the annual sales event.

Below, we've found Prime Day star projector deals on premium models, night lights, STEM sets and everything in between. So, scroll down for our picks of the best Amazon Prime Day star projector deals.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2025 star projector deals

Fussion 13-in-1 Planetarium Projector: was $50 now $30 at Amazon Save 40% and get a good price on a 13-in-1 projector offering sharp views for a good price. We've reviewed similar products and this one has 4.4 stars after nearly 1400 reviews on Amazon.