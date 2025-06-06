If you're looking for a deal in time for Father's Day, and you want to beat the inevitable Prime Day rush, this is the offer for you. The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is one of the best star projectors on the market and is currently 28% off — its lowest-ever price.

Save 28% and get the lowest-ever price on the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector when you grab it on Amazon.

Following our Pococo Galaxy Star Projector review, we found that it's the best rechargeable model on the market and has quality to rival the best premium projectors available. Its rechargeable battery means you can use it anywhere, and it uses LED lights to project realistic, vivid imagery on a surface up to 12 square meters. There's a lot to like about this star projector and it's currently 20% off in a limited-time deal. You can also claim a further 10% discount, taking the overall savings to 28% off the original price.

Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $100 now $72 at Amazon The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector uses LED lights to project realistic, bright, vivid images onto a surface of up to 12 square meters. It also features a rechargeable battery, meaning you can take it with you anywhere and it has a near-silent operation with a sleeper timer, making it ideal for ambience and relaxation. Note: This will arrive in time for Father's Day and is a great option to beat the inevitable Prime Day sales rush. This projector is 20% off, but you can redeem a further 10% discount to maximize the savings.

Image 1 of 5 The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is one of the best on the market and it's currently at its lowest-ever price. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

With Father's Day coming on June 15 and Amazon Prime Day historically not too far behind, this could be the perfect deal if you're looking for something to arrive in time, or you don't want to run the risk of not finding as good an offer, or the retailer running out of stock. The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is a more affordable model that rivals some of the premium options for quality. We'll get into how it achieves that.

The rechargeable battery means it doesn't need a power socket to work, unlike some premium models. It uses LED bulbs, which produce bright and high-quality projections onto a surface up to 12 square meters. The use of realistic images also separates it from a lot of the market, as many star projectors feature star or nebulae-like patterns, but not realistic imagery. We also like its near-silent motor, which doesn't disturb the ambience and a sleeper timer which can be set to 15, 30 or 60 minutes, but will automatically activate after two hours, so you don't have to worry about it running through the night.

One of the best star projectors on the market at its lowest-ever price and it arrives in time for Father's Day, what's not to like?

Key features: Rechargeable battery, LED bulbs, rotation possible, realistic imagery, additional disks available, disks compatible with some other projectors, lowest-ever price, near-silent motor, sleeper timer.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we saw for the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector was $79.99, which is the price you would pay before redeeming the additional 10%. It usually retails for $100 when not on sale.

Reviews consensus: Rated as the best rechargeable star projector, the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is an affordable model that can be taken on the go and rival some of the premium options. Our only dislike with it is that it has some questionable marketing.

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want an affordable premium-feel star projector that you can use on the go and will project realistic imagery.

❌ Don't buy it if: You either want the best of the best, the Sega Toys HomeStar Flux, or you're on a budget, in which case we recommend the Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector.

