We've tested loads of space tech and these are the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available — star projectors, model rockets, drones and more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is now over, but there are still plenty of space tech deals still available with discounts on model rockets, star projectors and drones.

(Image credit: Future)
If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, you're not too late, despite the annual sales event ending. Here, we've rounded up the best deals on space tech that you can still get, as many offers have spilled over and are still live from last week.

By space tech, we mean tech items that have a space theme to them, so star projectors, drones and model rockets are prominent in our round-up. If you're looking for round-ups of specific products, you should scroll through our Prime Day star projector, model rocket, drone and Lego guides.

It's unclear when the deals you see below will expire, so we recommend you act soon if you see something you're after. This year, Amazon Prime Day was a four-day event, ending on July 11, but some offers are still available. For the best star projector, drone, model rocket Prime Day deals you can still get your hands on and more, read on.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Star Projector Deals Still Available

YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights Projector
YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights Projector: was $19 now $14 at Amazon

Save 26% on a top value for money star projector that we loved in our review. It comes with a surprisingly good Bluetooth speaker, good projections, a sleep timer, rotation and more. It's now under $14.

Govee Star Light Projector
Govee Star Light Projector: was $95 now $70 at Amazon

Save 26% on a budget star projector that can rival the premium models with a genuinely quality Bluetooth speaker, impressive lighting effects and a sizable projection surface. We sung its praises in our review.

Ainael Galaxy Projector
Ainael Galaxy Projector: was $50 now $42.50 at Amazon

Save 15% by applying the coupon on a star projector we praised for the 13 disks available, its quiet operation and how well it works as a night light in our review.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Model Rocket Deals Still Available

Estes Journey Launch Set
Estes Journey Launch Set: was $40 now $26 at Amazon

Save 35% on an excellent rocket set from a market-leading maker. Here, you get a preassembled rocket that can reach a height of 1100ft. A launch pad, a launch controller and a parachute. It's a great choice for beginners.

Estes Tandem-X Launch Set
Estes Tandem-X Launch Set: was $45 now $37 at Amazon

Save 17% on another top set from Estes. What's better than one rocket? Two, of course! This set features two rockets, with varying maximum altitudes and also comes with a launch pad, easy-to-assemble parts and parachutes.

Revell Saturn V
Revell Saturn V: was $50 now $39 at Amazon

Save 21% on an iconic replica rocket, designed with intermediates in mind. It's a 1:144 scale model of the iconic rocket flown in the late 60s and 70s, it comes with 82 parts and stands a little over 30 inches in height.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Drone Deals Still Available

Ruko F11GIM2 Bundle
Ruko F11GIM2 Bundle: was $480 now $400 at Amazon

Save $80 on this powerful drone. In our review, it stood out thanks to its impressive range and battery life, which add value at this price point.

Note: You also get accessories and extras with this bundle.

Ruko F11Mini
Ruko F11Mini: was $230 now $185 at Amazon

Save 20% on an already cost-effective entry into drones for beginners. In our review, we praised how easy it is to use, its lightweight design and its cost.

Note: You also get accessories and extras with this bundle.

Holy Stone HS720 Bundle
Holy Stone HS720 Bundle: was $250 now $210 at Amazon

Save $40 by applying the coupon on a clever 4K camera drone that comes with plenty of additional accessories to help even a drone newcomer get started. Make sure you apply the $100 coupon to get it at this price.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Lego Deals Still Available

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Astronaut
Lego Creator 3-in-1 Astronaut: was $55 now $44 at Amazon

Save 20% on an excellent set for budding astronauts and young Lego enthusiasts. It's a simple build, you can create an astronaut, a ship or a space dog and it comes with 647 pieces.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $85 now $68 at Amazon

Get 20% off this excellent value Millennium Falcon buildable set. It stands on a display stand, has fantastic detail and is the most affordable Falcon yet. We loved it in our review.

Lego Marvel Endgame Battle
Lego Marvel Endgame Battle: was $100 now $60 at Amazon

Save a huge 40% on this recreation of one of the most iconic scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You get nearly 800 pieces and you get six minifigures and a Thanos figure.

