If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, you're not too late, despite the annual sales event ending. Here, we've rounded up the best deals on space tech that you can still get, as many offers have spilled over and are still live from last week.

By space tech, we mean tech items that have a space theme to them, so star projectors, drones and model rockets are prominent in our round-up. If you're looking for round-ups of specific products, you should scroll through our Prime Day star projector, model rocket, drone and Lego guides.

It's unclear when the deals you see below will expire, so we recommend you act soon if you see something you're after. This year, Amazon Prime Day was a four-day event, ending on July 11, but some offers are still available. For the best star projector, drone, model rocket Prime Day deals you can still get your hands on and more, read on.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Star Projector Deals Still Available

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Model Rocket Deals Still Available

Estes Journey Launch Set: was $40 now $26 at Amazon Save 35% on an excellent rocket set from a market-leading maker. Here, you get a preassembled rocket that can reach a height of 1100ft. A launch pad, a launch controller and a parachute. It's a great choice for beginners.

Revell Saturn V: was $50 now $39 at Amazon Save 21% on an iconic replica rocket, designed with intermediates in mind. It's a 1:144 scale model of the iconic rocket flown in the late 60s and 70s, it comes with 82 parts and stands a little over 30 inches in height.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Drone Deals Still Available

Holy Stone HS720 Bundle: was $250 now $210 at Amazon Save $40 by applying the coupon on a clever 4K camera drone that comes with plenty of additional accessories to help even a drone newcomer get started. Make sure you apply the $100 coupon to get it at this price.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Lego Deals Still Available

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Astronaut: was $55 now $44 at Amazon Save 20% on an excellent set for budding astronauts and young Lego enthusiasts. It's a simple build, you can create an astronaut, a ship or a space dog and it comes with 647 pieces.