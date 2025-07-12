We've tested loads of space tech and these are the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available — star projectors, model rockets, drones and more
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is now over, but there are still plenty of space tech deals still available with discounts on model rockets, star projectors and drones.
If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, you're not too late, despite the annual sales event ending. Here, we've rounded up the best deals on space tech that you can still get, as many offers have spilled over and are still live from last week.
By space tech, we mean tech items that have a space theme to them, so star projectors, drones and model rockets are prominent in our round-up. If you're looking for round-ups of specific products, you should scroll through our Prime Day star projector, model rocket, drone and Lego guides.
It's unclear when the deals you see below will expire, so we recommend you act soon if you see something you're after. This year, Amazon Prime Day was a four-day event, ending on July 11, but some offers are still available. For the best star projector, drone, model rocket Prime Day deals you can still get your hands on and more, read on.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Star Projector Deals Still Available
Save 26% on a top value for money star projector that we loved in our review. It comes with a surprisingly good Bluetooth speaker, good projections, a sleep timer, rotation and more. It's now under $14.
Save 26% on a budget star projector that can rival the premium models with a genuinely quality Bluetooth speaker, impressive lighting effects and a sizable projection surface. We sung its praises in our review.
Save 15% by applying the coupon on a star projector we praised for the 13 disks available, its quiet operation and how well it works as a night light in our review.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Model Rocket Deals Still Available
Save 35% on an excellent rocket set from a market-leading maker. Here, you get a preassembled rocket that can reach a height of 1100ft. A launch pad, a launch controller and a parachute. It's a great choice for beginners.
Save 17% on another top set from Estes. What's better than one rocket? Two, of course! This set features two rockets, with varying maximum altitudes and also comes with a launch pad, easy-to-assemble parts and parachutes.
Save 21% on an iconic replica rocket, designed with intermediates in mind. It's a 1:144 scale model of the iconic rocket flown in the late 60s and 70s, it comes with 82 parts and stands a little over 30 inches in height.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Drone Deals Still Available
Save $80 on this powerful drone. In our review, it stood out thanks to its impressive range and battery life, which add value at this price point.
Note: You also get accessories and extras with this bundle.
Save 20% on an already cost-effective entry into drones for beginners. In our review, we praised how easy it is to use, its lightweight design and its cost.
Note: You also get accessories and extras with this bundle.
Save $40 by applying the coupon on a clever 4K camera drone that comes with plenty of additional accessories to help even a drone newcomer get started. Make sure you apply the $100 coupon to get it at this price.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Lego Deals Still Available
Save 20% on an excellent set for budding astronauts and young Lego enthusiasts. It's a simple build, you can create an astronaut, a ship or a space dog and it comes with 647 pieces.
Get 20% off this excellent value Millennium Falcon buildable set. It stands on a display stand, has fantastic detail and is the most affordable Falcon yet. We loved it in our review.
Save a huge 40% on this recreation of one of the most iconic scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You get nearly 800 pieces and you get six minifigures and a Thanos figure.
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.