'Darkness is coming.' 'Foundation' Season 3 arrives today on Apple TV+

Lee Pace's Brother Day knows the end is coming in "Foundation" Season 3.

“Darkness is coming. Maybe just for us, maybe for everything.”

Apple TV+'s sprawling galactic series "Foundation" Season 3 debuts today, July 11, 2025 with a glorious 10-episode restart to the interstellar epic and the bloody wrath of The Mule, actor Pilou Asbæk's telepathic villain that's been teased over the last two seasons.

In the opener, "A Song For the End of Everything," the space opera picks up 152 years after the events of Season 2 with the Cleonic Dynasty in serious decline and Hari Seldon's (Jared Harris) humanity-saving Foundation quickly gaining ground in the intervening years.

"Foundation" is back for its third season starting on July 11, 2025. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

With aging Brother Dusk (Terrance Mann) about to become a pile of ash and Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) on the cusp of being elevated to Brother Day, these are turbulent times. Current Brother Day (Lee Pace) has realized the futility of the dynasty's plight and is seen mostly lounging around his villa with his ferret, doing drugs, and having sex.

Ancient android Demerzel (Laura Birn) is now in possession of the Prime Radiant and her loyalties and motivations to protect Empire will be severely tested as the big showdown between Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and The Mule will drive the narrative’s core to an explosive end. To battle back against the formidable warlord bent on dominating the universe, Empire and the Foundation just might have to join forces to survive the impending extermination of their own existences.

Asbæk's introduction here is a shocking display of his monstrous mind-controlling powers and anyone who witnessed the actor's ruthless cruelty in "Game of Thrones" as Euron Greyjoy will not be surprised by how menacing an adversary he’ll make this third season.

Apple TV+'s "Foundation" Season 3 streams Fridays with subsequent chapters arriving weekly until a finale on Sept. 12. New cast members also include Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, and Troy Kotsur.

Creator David S. Goyer ("The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Blade," "Dark City") executive produces alongside Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson.