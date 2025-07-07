If you're looking for an Amazon Prime Day streaming deal, don't wait, as you can get two months of Paramount Plus for just 99 cents a month, which is 93% less than if you were to subscribe via Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day is the annual sales event from the online retailer, starting on July 8. But, if you're looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals already, we've found one of, if not the, best streaming deals. It's 93% cheaper to subscribe via Paramount, compared to signing up via Amazon. Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services available and is home to all Star Trek content, including the upcoming season of "Strange New Worlds" as well as the Halo TV series and the Transformers franchise. It's just 99 cents a month and after two months, the price will revert to the pre-sale cost. You can cancel anytime and there's no long-term commitment.

Paramount Plus: was $12.99 now $0.99 at Paramount+ Save 93% on one of the best streaming deals out there. Paramount Plus is home to all Star Trek content, the Halo TV series and the Transformers franchise. It's currently 13 times cheaper to sign up via Paramount than it is via Amazon. Note: This price is for two months only and it's for the Premium plan. The offer expires on July 13.

Image 1 of 3 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be streaming on Paramount Plus from July 17. (Image credit: Paramount Plus) The Transformers series is available to stream on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) The Halo TV series is available to stream on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Microsoft)

If you're looking for an Amazon Prime Day streaming deal, then looking elsewhere from Amazon seems to be the best option. You can get Paramount Plus Premium for just 99 cents a month for the first two months. The Premium option is the same cost as the Essential plan with this deal, but gives you more. You get ad-free streaming, live CBS broadcasts, downloadable content, all of Showtime and 4K viewing. Subscribing to this via Amazon Prime would cost you $12.99 a month.

Now is the best time to grab this deal as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three is coming to screens on July 17, so you've still got time to rewatch previous episodes or catch up. It's also home to all Star Trek content so you can relive the classic movies and TV series, as well as enjoy the modern content. Other top sci-fi on the service include the Halo TV series and the Transformers franchise.

Key features: All Star Trek content, the Transformers franchise, Terminator movies, Halo TV series, 4K viewing, downloadable content, live TV and much, much more. All for 99 cents a month for the first two months if you choose to pay monthly, cancel anytime.

Price history: The Essential plan was $7.99 per month and the Premium plan was $12.99. You can get annual plans for as little as $59.99, so today's deal is top value.

consensus: "This is the absolute go-to if you want Star Trek: The whole franchise is here. But the choice of other content is limited compared to other services. ★★★★½"

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best streaming services.

✅ Buy it if: You want a very cheap streaming deal, you're a huge fan of Star Trek or you want to watch the new series of Strange New Worlds.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have a Paramount Plus subscription.

