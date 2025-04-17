I search for deals for a living and this is up there with the best streaming deals you can get right now. Apple TV Plus is now 70% off and just $2.99 a month for three months. If you're staying in or need something to watch this Easter, this is the deal for you.

Get Apple TV Plus for just $2.99 a month and save 70% this Easter. But hurry, as this deal ends April 24.

If you're looking for an Easter streaming deal, then I think this is the one. If you're a sci-fi fan, you'll love Apple's original shows like "Severance", "Silo" and "For All Mankind". If you've been following Katy Perry in space, her movie and 2015 live show are available to buy and rent too.

Apple TV Plus: was $9.99 now $2.99 at Apple TV+ Save 70% on three months of Apple TV plus. Sci-fi originals include "Severance", "Silo" and "For All Mankind". Blockbuster movie titles include "Napoleon", "Killers Of The Flower Moon" and "Wolfs". Also included is live streaming of MLS matches, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

And, if you're looking for a cheap streaming deal, Apple has a huge library of blockbuster movies, dramas, comedies, thrillers, documentaries and more worth watching. It's important to note that you're not locked into an annual plan, so you can cancel your subscription when the three months expire and the price renews to $9.99.

Image 1 of 3 Severance is an award-winning TV series directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott. (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

I often find streaming deals in the form of savings on annual plans, bundles or free trials, so I think a discount of this size while not being contracted to more payments, is well worth considering. As Easter weekend provides more time off for a lot of people, this could be perfect timing to get access to a new library of content to stream. An Apple TV Plus subscription also means ad-free streaming.

Apple TV Plus has plenty of award-winning sci-fi content for you to stream, including Severance, which is a thriller about employees who undergo a procedure to separate their work-life and home-life memories, directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott. Silo is another award-winning show, but about humanity living in an underground Silo after the events of a war leaving Earth's surface uninhabitable.

Of course, there's more to the streaming service than just sci-fi. You can also stream blockbuster movies, gripping dramas, side-splitting comedies and fascinating documentaries. If you're a fan of soccer, you'll be interested to know that you can watch live MLS matches too. For $2.99 a month, I really think this is the streaming deal you should get, if you're in the market for one.

Key features: 70% discount, no annual contract, ad-free streaming, award-winning originals, live MLS, deal ends April 24.

Price history: We very rarely see Apple TV Plus discounted outside of annual sales events like Black Friday. To see it discounted this much is even rarer. If you haven't already got a subscription, now is definitely the time to cash in and check out their library of content.

Consensus: One of the top streaming services out there, Apple TV Plus is great for sci-fi and original content but it also offers plenty more from huge movie titles, to binge-worthy TV shows to documentaries and live sport.

✅ Buy it if: You want to stream something cool this Easter without investing too heavily. This is also the best streaming deal available right now, so it's worth getting if you want a new service to browse.

❌ Don't buy it if: There's no real reason why you wouldn't. The only thing I can think of is if you're not in the market for a new streaming service to watch.

