VR headset deals: Save on Oculus Quest 2, Valve Index, PSVR, and more

You will not believe your eyes when you see some of these VR headset deals. Virtual reality has grown in popularity in recent years and some of the high-quality products on the market reflect that, so that's why we have come up with this useful guide to the best virtual reality headset deals on the internet.

With Black Friday fast approaching, we'll also be keeping our eye out for any spectacular virtual reality headset deals in the run up to the year's biggest sales event.

Virtual reality headsets can be used for a variety of reasons including entertainment, education and gaming. With that comes questions that we already have the answer to, such as what causes motion sickness in VR and how can you avoid it? We also have guides to show you how to build a PC for VR and how to set up a room for VR .

We've split up the virtual reality headsets into different categories based on their brand to make navigating this guide easier for you. The headsets in this guide vary in price due to what they offer and what their purpose is but all of them will offer you hours and hours of fun this holiday season.

So whatever it is you're looking for, we've got you covered with our VR headset deals guide that offers something for everyone and every budget.

Oculus VR headset deals

(Image credit: Oculus)

This section includes deals from Oculus, a brand that specializes in virtual reality headsets. Just the two sets here but both high quality, the Oculus Rift S is being discontinued this year so now might be the best time to grab one for cheap, especially just in time for the holidays.

Oculus also has its Oculus Quest 2 model which we reviewed and we think is very good value for money. In truth, if you're looking for a reliable headset that has access to loads of games and won't break the bank, the Oculus Quest 2 could be the one for you.

Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Rift S

Valve VR headset deals

(Image credit: Valve)

Here we have Valve virtual reality headsets and it's just the one headset in this section. Thankfully, it's an exceptional headset and crucially it comes with Half Life Alyx which is regarded as the best virtual reality game out there.

The Valve Index is a high-quality product so if you're willing to spend the extra bit of cash you will end up with something that reflects that and doesn't disappoint. And if you can find it at a discounted price, even better.

Valve Index

HTC VR headset deals

(Image credit: HTC)

This section contains the most products in one section in this guide, and they're all from HTC. The four different headsets that feature here show the company's ability to produce high quality products on a consistent basis and we've picked the best ones to cover everyone's budget.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is at the higher end of most people's budget but does have that extra quality whilst headsets like Cosmos Elite and the Cosmos are a bit less pricey and offer a fantastic VR experience. HTC has been in the VR headset game longer than most, and it knows how to make a great VR headset.

HTC Vive Pro 2

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite

HTC Vive Cosmos

HTC Vive Pro

Sony PlayStation VR headset deals

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC)

PSVR, aka PlayStation Virtual Reality, is Sony's own proprietary VR headset for PlayStation consoles. As such, it only works with PS4 and PS5. This headset is great because it offers players a new way to play and adds an entire new dimension to some of people's favorite games on the console.

The headset has proven to be a popular way to play new games and experience virtual reality, so much so that Sony announced there is going to be a PSVR 2 .

PSVR

HP VR headset deals

(Image credit: HP)

HP might be better known for its computers and printers, but it also makes a fantastic VR headset - the HP Reverb G2. It's the only VR product in the HP line at the moment, but it offers great specs and high quality gaming.



There is also a buffed up version of the G2 called the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition. This includes a load of state of the art sensors, but it's not really meant for gaming or other everyday applications. We'd recommend saving the cash and sticking with the normal version.

HP Reverb G2