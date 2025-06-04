If you're looking for one of the best VR headsets on the market but you don't want to break the bank, we may have found the deal for you. The HTC Vive Flow is $200 off, and it's perfect for light entertainment and on-the-go use. And you can beat the Father's Day and Prime Day sales rush.

Save $200 on the HTC Vive Flow when you grab it from Vive's website, now just $299.99. Plus, you get two months of VIVEPORT Infinity for free.

In our HTC Vive Flow review, we found that it's a super handy headset, if you're not looking for a specs powerhouse to plug into your PC and run major gaming titles on. It's lightweight and portable and while it can run some games, it's designed to run apps and movies, like a personal and private cinema and it's ideal for long train/plane journeys or passing time at home or in a coffee shop. We definitely don't recommend walking down the street with this thing on. It's worth noting that this is the joint lowest price we've seen it, so it's also one of the best VR headset deals available.

HTC Vive Flow: was $499.99 now $299.99 at vive.com The HTC Vive Flow is a VR headset designed to block out the hustle and bustle of everyday life - it's great for long journeys, passing time, and escaping reality with quality relaxation. Boasting a 3.2K screen resolution, a 100-degree field of view and a 75Hz refresh rate, the HTC Vive Flow has solid specs for what it's designed to do. If you're new to VR or you're only looking to play smaller games, apps and watch movies in VR, this is a great starter model.

Image 1 of 3 The HTC Vive Flow is a great VR headset for on-the-go use and running small games, apps and watching movies. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Father's Day is on Sunday June 15 and Amazon Prime Day has historically been in July, while occasionally in late June. Although the official dates haven't been released yet, if you're hoping to grab a deal and beat the rush of all the sales, this could be it. If you're new to VR or just looking to watch Netflix, Disney Plus, or something similar immersively, the Flow is the ideal option for you. As it's now at its lowest-ever price (at least that we've seen), it's a great time to pick it up.

The HTC Vive Flow has carved out a niche for itself in the VR market as it isn't something to run big-name games on, rather a lightweight pair of goggles that can be controlled via your smartphone to run apps, play a few games or watch TV and movies. It only weighs 189g, so you can take it anywhere with you and by purchasing now, you also get two months of VIVEPORT Infinity, which is Vive's subscription service, allowing you access to games, apps, experiences and videos.

Key features: 189g weight, 3.2K resolution, 100-degree field of view, 75Hz refresh rate, lowest-ever price, two months of free VIVEPORT Infinity, perfect for relaxation or passing time.

Product launched: November 2021

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we've seen for this headset is $299, like it is today, but we haven't seen it at that price very often, and the price has fluctuated between $450 and $500, which has usually been a negative point against the Flow.

Price comparison: HTC Vive: $299.99| Amazon: $570

Reviews consensus: Featured in our best VR headsets guide, this headset is more like an immersive set of goggles. It's perfect for taking with you as it only weighs 189g and doesn't require a PC. It's not very powerful but it doesn't need to be as it's designed to run small-scale games, apps and movies. Ideal for passing time at home, on long journeys or in a cafe.

✅ Buy it if: You want something small, affordable and designed to keep you entertained and immersed. If you want to pass the time and watch movies in VR and take it with you wherever you go, this is for you.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to play large-scale games in VR or you want ground-breaking graphics. In short, the Flow doesn't compete with the rest of the market for firepower, but it doesn't need to.

