Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 and the Apple AirTag is now 31% off, a great deal to keep track of any skywatching gear you're taking to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

The Apple AirTag is a small, disk-shaped device that you can attach to anything you like, which will emit a Bluetooth signal to your phone, so you can locate it at any time. This is perfect for any tech you're taking out and about, like drones, telescopes, cameras, as well as keys, wallets etc. It's perfect if you're planning to watch the upcoming Perseid meteor shower, or you're planning any outdoor activity, so you don't lose any equipment you take with you.

Apple AirTag: was $30 now $20 at Amazon Save 31% on a small device that you can attach to anything you like, which will emit a Bluetooth signal to your phone, so you can always locate it. It's waterproof and the battery is designed to last over a year. Note: This deal is also available at Walmart and Best Buy.

This is a sizable deal on a really handy bit of tech. If you're planning on an outdoor activity or you own any valuable tech, you can attach the AirTag to the chosen object and you can locate it using the Find My app. The connection can be shared with up to five people, so close ones can locate your valuables too. It also has a built-in speaker that can emit a sound to make locating the tag easier. It also features a battery designed to last over a year and it's waterproof, so it's plenty durable.

The Apple AirTag will make locating your valuables easier and will reduce your chances of losing something in the dark. But, now is the time to cash in as Prime Day is into its final day and the Perseid meteor shower begins on July 14.

Key features: Easy setup and compatibility with Apple devices, Bluetooth connection, built-in speaker to emit a sound year-long battery life, waterproof.

Price history: Before today's deal, we regularly see the Apple AirTag retail for around the $25 mark, and at times, more. Apart from a brief time around Black Friday last year, when the AirTag was a dollar cheaper, this is the lowest price we've seen, so this is a great deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $19.99 | Walmart: $19.99 | Best Buy: $19.99

✅ Buy it if: You have an iPhone or iPad, you own valuables you like to take on the go and you want to locate your tech or skywatching equipment.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have one or you're not interested in being able to easily locate your valuables.

