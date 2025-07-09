Not keen on helping Amazon pocket more profit? We've found the deal for you — the Celestron Advanced VX 8" EdgeHD telescope with deluxe accessory kit is $160 off at Adorama during the Prime Day sales. This telescope appears in several of our guides, including our best telescopes guide where we awarded it the best telescope for deep space. Within our best telescopes for deep space guide, it took the top spot for the best premium telescope. Usually selling at $3079 for the telescope alone, you can now get this superb telescope plus 5 eyepieces, 1.25" Barlow lens, 1.25" filter set and an accessory carry case (worth $210) for only $2948 this Prime Day. All without your hard-earned cash going to Amazon.

Get the Celestron Advanced VX 8" Edge HD telescope plus accessory kit on sale right now at Adorama for $2948.



The Celestron Advanced VX 8" Edge HD telescope received five out of five stars in our review. We loved its excellent optics and lightweight, computerized mount which allowed it to find and track objects with ease. Suited to experienced astronomers, the Celestron Advanced VX 8" EdgeHD is the one to buy for fantastic stargazing for years to come.

What's more, this premium telescope plus a bunch of accessories could be yours for less than $3000.

In our review of the Celestron Advanced VX 8", we liked how the EdgeHD technology gave a flat field, obscuring any blurring from the edges of the images while the larger 8" inch aperture gave clear views of the night sky. This, combined with the tough yet smooth computerized mount, allowed us to view and track objects easily, and even take a few great astro shots.

A bonus of this telescope is that it is customizable with different eyepieces and accessories, allowing you to continue to develop your knowledge of the night sky for years to come. With this deal, you get all the accessories you need to get started. However, while we appreciated the smoothness of the computerized mount, we do note that a heftier mount may be better suited for long-exposure deep-sky photography.

Once set up, the Celestron Advanced VX 8" is portable, using rechargeable batteries for the mount. It is also easy to store away due to its compact design.

While we rate this telescope highly, it may still be above your price range. If that's the case, our best budget telescopes under $500 guide may help you find something more suited to your budget.

Key features: 8" aperture, computerized mount, customizable eyepieces, hand controller for mount, database of over 40,000 celestial objects, filter set, Barlow lens, carry case.

Product launched: 2013

Price history: The telescope alone normally sells for $3079, with the accessory case costing $210. Therefore, we think this is a superb deal, getting the best premium telescope for deep space for less than its MSRP plus key accessories to enhance your skygazing experience.

Reviews consensus: Receiving high praise as the best telescope for deep space and the best premium telescope for deep space and a five out of five star review, the Celestron Advanced VX 8" EdgeHD is one of the best telescopes you can get as a serious astronomer and astrophotographer.

✅ Buy it if: You're a serious astronomer or astrophotographer looking for clear views of the night sky without distortion or blurred edges.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're new to skywatching. One of our best beginner telescopes may better suit your needs.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.