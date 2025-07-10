Only $51! Last chance to grab this beginner telescope for great views of the full moon

The Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ is now only $51 this Amazon Prime Day. Perfect for beginners, or as an introductory telescope for kids, this telescope captures great views of the moon and other night sky objects. Now you can get it for an absolute bargain of a price, reduced from $64.95 to $51.19.

Get the Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ on sale right now at Amazon for $51.19.

With its 50mm objective lens diameter, you will see clear images of larger objects while also being able to distinguish fainter objects such as stars and galaxies. It's the perfect entry-level telescope, allowing you to look at the details and craters on the moon's surface. Want to get your kids interested in the wonders of the universe? The Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ is an inexpensive way to open their eyes. And now it's the cheapest it's been since February.

For less than $60, you and the family can enjoy great views of the full moon and more.

Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ: was $64.95 now $51.19 at Amazon Save 21% on this entry-level telescope with a large objective lens diameter for you to capture detailed views of the full moon. You'll also get 4 eyepieces and 3 x Barlow lenses plus a free download to one of the best astronomy software programs.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Amazon.)

The Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ is ideal for anyone wanting to get familiar with the night sky. Especially seeing that this month and next has the incredible full moon, actually called a 'Buck Moon' and the most explosive meteor shower of the summer, the Perseids. Coming with a manual yoke mount, you can manually focus on the object you're interested in. This can help you to get familiar with using a telescope and finding night sky objects allowing you to develop your knowledge. Pair this with the free download of one of the best astronomy software programs and you'll be set.

Being compact and portable, this telescope is ideal for those wanting to minimise the time it takes to set up a telescope. This is what makes it so versatile for families — you can be ready to stargaze in a matter of minutes. Not only this, but it comes with four eyepieces and three Barlow lenses to enhance the power of each eyepiece, giving you clearer and more detailed views.

We think the PowerSeeker 50AZ is great for beginners and kids to experiment with, to get familiar with the night sky and all its wonders. However, if you're looking for something a little more technical, our best telescopes guide contains a range of tried and tested telescopes from budget to premium telescopes.

Key features: 50mm objective lens diameter, four eyepieces, three Barlow lenses, manual yoke mount, free download to astronomy software program.

Price history: Before today's deal, we did see this telescope drop to $47.99 at the start of the year but this is the cheapest it's been since then. It's worth the investment while this telescope is at its lowest price since February.

Price comparison: BH Photo: $64.00 | Walmart: $64.95

Reviews consensus: The Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ has received 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon with most users being impressed with this telescopes, especially the details they were able to see on the moon and even planets!

✅ Buy it if: You want a great telescope that's easy to set up and use for you to enhance your knowledge of the night sky.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for something more technical. Our best telescope guide includes other telescopes that are more advanced.

