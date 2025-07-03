Save $200 this Amazon Prime Day on the Celestron NexStar 8SE. This telescope appears in several of our guides, ranking as the best overall telescope for seeing the planets as well as the best overall telescope for deep space and the best motorized telescope. Now you can get it at the cheapest price we've seen it since January, coming in reduced from $1699 to $1499 on Amazon.

Get the Celestron NexStar 8SE on sale right now at Amazon for $1499.



The Celestron NexStar 8SE received four and a half stars out of five in our review. We loved how accessible it was from beginner to advanced skywatchers as well as its portable nature. Not only this but, with its catadioptric construction, it means it is one of the most compact telescopes for deep space watching.

With $200 off, this is a great deal from one of the leading brands for telescopes, giving you top-notch viewing of the night sky for less than we've seen all year.

Celestron NexStar 8SE: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Amazon Save $200 on one of the best telescopes we've tested and reviewed. With a large 8-inch aperture, the Celestron NexStar 8SE is ideal for viewing deep space objects and planets. Suitable for all ability levels, you can be stargazing in minutes thanks to its automated motorized and remote control function.

With its high-quality Schmidt-Cassegrain optics, you get beautifully clear views of the night sky, making it ideal for viewing planets and distant objects. Plus, it lets in 78% more light than the NexStar 6SE thanks to its large 8-inch aperture.

While the NexStar 8SE suits all abilities, its motorized single fork arm and handheld remote control functionality mean it's easy to set up and start stargazing even for those unfamiliar with the night sky. In our review, we noted the smoothness of the motor and, with the help of the Celestron SkyAlign app, you can align the scope using three bright stars and enjoy automated viewing almost instantly.

If this price is still a little high for you then our best budget telescopes under $500 guide may help you find something more suitable.

Key features: 8-inch aperture, handheld remote control function, Celestron SkyAlign app, motorized function, automated night sky viewing, database of over 40,000 celestial objects an 80-inch optical tube and useful magnification of up to 180x.

Product launched: March 2000

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price this year that we've seen for the Celestron NexStar 8SE was $1299 back in January. It has been as low as $1599 prior to today's deal but this is the best we've seen since the start of the year.

Price comparison: B&H Photo: $1499 | Walmart: $1499| Best Buy: $1699

Consensus: Appearing in several of our best telescope guides, you can't get much better for any level of sky watching experience than the NexStar 8SE. Costing more than beginners might want to spend on a first telescope, we still think it's a worthwhile investment for a hobby that will last years.

✅ Buy it if: You're keen to view deep space objects and planets, whether you're a beginner or advanced sky watcher. The automated motorized function means this telescope can be used by anyone with any level of experience and knowledge.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're brand new to the hobby and don't have the budget. One of the best budget telescopes might be more suitable or even one of the best telescopes for beginners.

