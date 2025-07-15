Amazon Prime Day may be over, but we've spotted some extended deals on a range of products. All these deals are still available right now, but you'll need to be quick, as we're not sure how much longer they'll last.

We've rounded up the cheapest prices we've found for the best telescopes, the best binoculars, the best cameras, the best star projectors, the best Lego space sets, the best drones and more to help you save some hard-earned dollars.

Not all remaining deals are exclusive to Amazon but if you missed the annual Summer sales event, fear not, as you'll find the biggest and best Prime Day deals that are still available. All you have to do is scroll down below.

The best telescope deals

The best binocular deals

Celestron Outland X 8x42: was $110 now $74 at Amazon Save $34 on these waterproof and fogproof binoculars from Celestron. Durable with a rubber armor exterior, these are a sturdy pair of binoculars to invest in. Note: You can save a further $10 by applying the coupon.

The best camera deals

Canon EOS R10: was $980 now $849 at Walmart Save over $130 on a camera that offers a lot including a 24MP sensor, 15fps mechanical shutter, dual-pixel autofocus system and clever subject detection. It also has 4K video capability.

The best star projector deals

Fussion 13-in-1 Planetarium Projector: was $50 now $27 at Amazon Save $23 on this fabulous star projector. With our expertise, we are certain this is a deal not to miss, especially if you're looking for a budget star projector. Consumers are happy with it receiving 4.4 stars with over 1400 reviews on Amazon. And now it's a further $3 cheaper than during Prime Day!

LaView Home Planetarium Star Projector: was $150 now $100 at Amazon Save $50 on this outstanding star projector. We are currently reviewing this model but love how well built it is and the fact that it comes with several discs. It's currently the lowest price we've seen it over the last 18 months.

The best Lego space set deals

Lego City Interstellar Spaceship: was $20 now $16 at Amazon Save 20% on this kid-friendly fun spaceship build. It's easy enough for kids to do alone and gives them a new toy to play with. Plus, they even get their own spaceman minifigure to pilot their build.

Lego Dreamzzz Mr. Oz's Spacebus: was $100 now $81.50 at Amazon Save 19% on a popular playset for kids who love space. This set allows kids to use their imagination and build a 'space bus'. There are interactive parts and minifigures to produce hours of fun. While this set was slightly cheaper on Prime Day, it's currently being afforded lower than its normal price so grab it quick before this changes!

The best lightsaber deals

The best drone deals

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.