The best telescope deals
Save $30 on this smart telescope that we rated four out of five stars in our full ZWO Seestar S30 review. With fast set-up, portability and the ability to photograph celestrial object, it's a must-have for dark sky sites.
Save $29 on this smart telescope, making it super easy to view the night sky. We awarded it four and a half stars out of five in our full ZWO Seestar S50 review.
Save $200 on a telescope we rated the best motorized telescope in our best telescopes guide. In our NexStar 8SE review, we gave it four and a half stars out of five as it is close to perfection for viewing any night sky object.
Note: This is still on offer in the UK for £1499 instead of £1699.
Save $105 on this telescope that's ideal for beginners. In our Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ review, we loved how easy it was to setup and use.
Note: You can apply a $30 coupon to get further savings.
The best binocular deals
Save $239 on these five out of five stars binoculars, which we rated highly in our Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars review. The image stabilization is outstanding making them the best stargazing binoculars you can get. We also think they're the best overall binoculars, as per our best binoculars guide. While slightly cheaper during Prime Day, these are still currently discounted.
Save over $69 on these binoculars that are perfect for adventures. Compact and with image-stabilization, you can't go wrong. Plus, the ergonomic designs means they're comfortable to use.
Save $50 on these superb binoculars, awarded four out of five stars in our full Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars review. We loved their lightweight build and sharp views.
Save 28% on the best family binoculars, as per our best binoculars guide. These are dedicated astronomy binoculars with large 50mm objective lenses, making them perfect for all the family to use. Receiving four out of five stars in our full Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review, we think these are a bargain not to miss.
Save $34 on these waterproof and fogproof binoculars from Celestron. Durable with a rubber armor exterior, these are a sturdy pair of binoculars to invest in.
Note: You can save a further $10 by applying the coupon.
The best camera deals
Save $300 on this best entry-level Canon as rated by us in our best cameras for astrophotography guide. We also awarded it four and a half stars out of five in our full Canon EOS R8 review. Listed on Prime Day at $1160, the current price is still lower than normal so snap it up while you can. This is the perfect full-frame astrophotography camera.
Save $100 on this outstanding camera that we can't stop rating highly! We rated it as the best for low light in our best cameras for astrophotography guide and the best rugged option in our best cameras guide. Not only this but we also gave it a whopping five out of five stars in our Canon EOS R6 II review.
Save $100 on a camera designed for vlogging and travel photography. While it was slightly cheaper on Prime Day, this is still a save. Plus, you get a Canon RF 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens.
Save over $219 on a camera we rated as the best for beginners in our best cameras guide. With seven stops of in-body image stabilization and a 32.5MP sensor, we happily gave it four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R7 review.
Save over $130 on a camera that offers a lot including a 24MP sensor, 15fps mechanical shutter, dual-pixel autofocus system and clever subject detection. It also has 4K video capability.
Save over $450 on this X-M5 bundle, perfect for beginners. We gave this camera four stars out of five and rated it as the best for portability in our best Fujifilm cameras guide. This bundle includes a XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 lens.
Note: This camera is back order only probably due to the popularity of this deal!
The best star projector deals
Save 26% on a star projector we rated as the best overall star projector for kids. In our Govee review, we complimented its brilliant effects and the high-quality speaker.
Save 26% on a great value for money star projector. In our full YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights Projector review, we loved its nearly silent operation and its multi-functionality.
Save $23 on this fabulous star projector. With our expertise, we are certain this is a deal not to miss, especially if you're looking for a budget star projector. Consumers are happy with it receiving 4.4 stars with over 1400 reviews on Amazon. And now it's a further $3 cheaper than during Prime Day!
Save 20% off a star projector we gave four out of five stars in our full review of the FLITI Galaxy Lights Projector. We liked its large projection surface area and the quality of the images. Although it was cheaper on Prime Day, this star projector is still lower than its normal price, at least for now!
Note: You can save a further 30% by applying the coupon, which is huge.
Save $50 on this outstanding star projector. We are currently reviewing this model but love how well built it is and the fact that it comes with several discs. It's currently the lowest price we've seen it over the last 18 months.
The best Lego space set deals
Save $20 with a further $8 off this comprehensive model of the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance. Listed on sale at $88 during the Prime event, it's now only $80, saving you a few more dollars. This is a complex build, suiting experienced Lego/Technic builders. In our Mars Rover Perseverance review, we said it's a 'gorgeous display piece for adults'.
Save 20% on a Lego set we love. In our review of the Lego Space Astronaut, we called it "one of the most creative and fun-loving space-themed sets ever". A bonus extra is that you can also build it into a space dog and a spaceship.
Save over 20% on this fun Lego set. In our Modular Space Station review, we praised its multi-person build nature, allowing kids and adults to build it together.
Save 20% on this kid-friendly fun spaceship build. It's easy enough for kids to do alone and gives them a new toy to play with. Plus, they even get their own spaceman minifigure to pilot their build.
Save 19% on a popular playset for kids who love space. This set allows kids to use their imagination and build a 'space bus'. There are interactive parts and minifigures to produce hours of fun. While this set was slightly cheaper on Prime Day, it's currently being afforded lower than its normal price so grab it quick before this changes!
Save 20% on a playset designed for kids 4+, allowing your younger ones to take part. Made with larger pieces to aid builds, this set is perfect for little hands.
Save 20% on a great playset for kids 6+. Let them build a exploration rover with six large wheels. It also features alien figures to enhance their play.
Save 20% on a more challenging build. Requiriing more concentration, due to being a Technic set, this is still a fun build that offers a challenge for all ages.
The best lightsaber deals
Save $142 on this replica of the one belonging to Ahsoka Tano's apprentice, Sabine Wren. It's still reduced by a lot but grab it now before this deal expires!
The best drone deals
Save $40 on this drone, which is a great entry-level drone for beginners. In our full Ruko F11 Mini Drone review, we loved its lightweight design. But you'll need to be quick to snap this deal up.
Save $40 on this powerful drone. Its listed sale price during the Prime event was $400 and now it's a further $40 off. In our full Ruko F11GIM2 drone review, we noted the impressive range and battery life offered value at this price point. For this bargain price, you also get accessories and extras.
Save $20 on a great value for money drone that offers a good quality build and ease of use. In our full Potensic Atom SE drone review, we gave it four out of five stars. Plus, for this price you get a remote controller, a charging hub and a carry case.
Note: You can save an extra $20 by applying the coupon.
