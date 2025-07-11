Act fast to get the best cameras for less — Amazon Prime Day ends tonight

The end of Prime Day is in sight — savings won't last for long on these top Canon and Sony cameras.

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and there are still huge savings on cameras on Amazon and competing retailers like Walmart and BH Photo and Video. We expect these deals to end soon but there are some absolute scorchers on offer here. Our best for autofocus, the Sony A7R V is on sale for $3200, a massive $1000 reduction from Amazon's listing price.

Now is a great time to invest in a new camera with the Perseid meteor shower starting on July 14 and peaking on August 11, so be prepared! We have reviewed most of these models so you can trust that we are only recommending the best cameras. We have a bigger roundup on our Amazon Prime Day hub which has the best current deals across cameras, skywatching gear, drones and entertainment.

Sony Deals

Sony A7R V
Save 24%
Sony A7R V: was $4,200 now $3,200 at Walmart

Save $1000 on our best camera for autofocus in our best cameras guide. It has a 61MP sensor, AI-powered autofocus, eight stops of in-body image stabilization and 8K video capability.

We gave it four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R V review.

View Deal
Sony A7 IV
Save 35%
Sony A7 IV: was $2,699 now $1,749 at abesofmaine.com

Save $950 on the latest hybrid A7 model from Sony. We reviewed the Sony A7R IV and gave it four and a half stars. This model has more advanced video capability and more autofocus points than the A7R IV.

This deal only has 12 hours left so don't miss out!

View Deal
Sony A7R IV
Sony A7R IV: was $2,699 now $2,484 at Walmart

Save over $200 on another recent addition to the Sony A7 range. This model is focused on resolution and has a 61MP sensor as opposed to the A7 IV's 33MP.

We gave it four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R IV review for its excellent autofocus and astro performance.

View Deal
Sony A1
Save 22%
Sony A1: was $6,499 now $5,075 at Walmart

Save over $1400 on this 50MP full-frame camera that can do it all. It has 759 autofocus points, 8K video capability and impressive dynamic range.

We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our full Sony A1 review.

View Deal
Sony A7 III
Save 31%
Sony A7 III: was $1,999 now $1,378 at Walmart

Save $619 on our best mirrorless for low light in our best cameras for astrophotography guide. We loved the strong autofocus and high ISO performance.

It got four and a half stars out of five in our full Sony A7 III review.

View Deal

Canon Deals

Canon EOS R6 II
Canon EOS R6 II: was $1,999 now $1,870 at Walmart

Save $129 on this full-frame beast that we dubbed best for low light in our best cameras for astrophotography guide and the best rugged option in our best cameras guide.

We gave it a huge five stars out of five in our full Canon EOS R6 II review for its belting astro performance, excellent high ISO noise handling and impressive battery life.

View Deal
Canon EOS R8
Save 22%
Canon EOS R8: was $1,699 now $1,325 at Walmart

Save $374 on this camera, which we voted the best beginner full-frame camera. We loved Canon's lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, with us giving the Canon R8 four and a half stars out of five in our review.

View Deal
Canon R50 V with RF 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens
Save 22%
Canon R50 V with RF 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens: was $929 now $725 at Walmart

Save $204 on this camera that is perfect for vlogging and travel photography. It has a 24MP sensor, an articulating screen and can record video in 4K UHD.

This bundle comes with a Canon RF 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens so you can start shooting straight away!

View Deal
Canon EOS R7
Save 14%
Canon EOS R7 : was $1,499 now $1,287 at Walmart

Save over $200 on the best Canon APS-C camera with a 32.5MP sensor and seven stops of in-body image stabilization. We dubbed it the best for beginners in our best cameras guide.

We gave it four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R7 review for its good low-light performance and excellent autofocus.

View Deal
Canon EOS R10
Save 13%
Canon EOS R10: was $980 now $849 at Walmart

Save $127 off this APS-C camera with a 24MP sensor, 15fps mechanical shutter and 4K video capability. It also inherits a powerful dual-pixel autofocus system and intelligent subject detection.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 II
Save 13%
Canon EOS R5 II: was $4,299 now $3,745 at Walmart

Save over $500 on the upgraded version of the EOS R5. It features a 45MP full-frame sensor, dual image processors and 8K video capability.

This powerhouse got four and half stars from us in our full Canon EOS R5 II review.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5
Save 17%
Canon EOS R5: was $3,199 now $2,660 at Walmart

Save over $500 on this powerful low-light camera that is our best hybrid camera in our best mirrorless cameras guide.

It got four and a half stars from us in our full Canon EOS R5 review for its excellent low-light autofocusing, eight stops of image stabilization and 8K video capability.

View Deal
Canon EOS 90D
Save 13%
Canon EOS 90D: was $1,599 now $1,399 at BHPhoto

Save $200 on the best crop sensor DSLR, the Canon EOS 90D. With its fast burst speed of 10FPS, this camera lends itself well towards sport and action photography. But having a crop sensor means you get close-up stills, making it a good option for those keen to photograph the moon. For this price, not only do you get the camera body but also a 18-135mm lens. We think that's a bargain.

View Deal

OM System deals

OM System OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
Save 14%
OM System OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was $700 now $600 at Amazon

Save $100 on this small, lightweight camera that features in our best cameras guide as the best Micro Four Thirds camera. It has a 20MP sensor and 121-point autofocus system with contrast detect.

This is a powerful little camera and is great for beginners or those looking to upgrade from smartphone photography. We gave it four stars in our full OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review.

View Deal

Nikon deals

Nikon Z6 III camera bundle
Save 12%
Nikon Z6 III camera bundle: was $2,510 now $2,197 at BHPhoto

Save $313 on this camera bundle, including the Nikon Z6 III plus a camera bag and a 128 GB memory card.

We gave its predecessor, the Nikon Z6 II, 4 out of 5 stars in our review. The Z6 III offers a 3.5 x faster sensor readout than its predecessor as well as the latest in-body image stabilization. A great option for advanced amateur photographers.

View Deal

Harry Bennett
Harry Bennett
E-commerce Staff Writer

Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia before moving to South Korea to teach English. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

