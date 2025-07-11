Act fast to get the best cameras for less — Amazon Prime Day ends tonight
The end of Prime Day is in sight — savings won't last for long on these top Canon and Sony cameras.
Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and there are still huge savings on cameras on Amazon and competing retailers like Walmart and BH Photo and Video. We expect these deals to end soon but there are some absolute scorchers on offer here. Our best for autofocus, the Sony A7R V is on sale for $3200, a massive $1000 reduction from Amazon's listing price.
Now is a great time to invest in a new camera with the Perseid meteor shower starting on July 14 and peaking on August 11, so be prepared! We have reviewed most of these models so you can trust that we are only recommending the best cameras. We have a bigger roundup on our Amazon Prime Day hub which has the best current deals across cameras, skywatching gear, drones and entertainment.
Sony Deals
Save $1000 on our best camera for autofocus in our best cameras guide. It has a 61MP sensor, AI-powered autofocus, eight stops of in-body image stabilization and 8K video capability.
We gave it four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R V review.
Save $950 on the latest hybrid A7 model from Sony. We reviewed the Sony A7R IV and gave it four and a half stars. This model has more advanced video capability and more autofocus points than the A7R IV.
This deal only has 12 hours left so don't miss out!
Save over $200 on another recent addition to the Sony A7 range. This model is focused on resolution and has a 61MP sensor as opposed to the A7 IV's 33MP.
We gave it four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R IV review for its excellent autofocus and astro performance.
Save over $1400 on this 50MP full-frame camera that can do it all. It has 759 autofocus points, 8K video capability and impressive dynamic range.
We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our full Sony A1 review.
Save $619 on our best mirrorless for low light in our best cameras for astrophotography guide. We loved the strong autofocus and high ISO performance.
It got four and a half stars out of five in our full Sony A7 III review.
Canon Deals
Save $129 on this full-frame beast that we dubbed best for low light in our best cameras for astrophotography guide and the best rugged option in our best cameras guide.
We gave it a huge five stars out of five in our full Canon EOS R6 II review for its belting astro performance, excellent high ISO noise handling and impressive battery life.
Save $374 on this camera, which we voted the best beginner full-frame camera. We loved Canon's lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, with us giving the Canon R8 four and a half stars out of five in our review.
Save $204 on this camera that is perfect for vlogging and travel photography. It has a 24MP sensor, an articulating screen and can record video in 4K UHD.
This bundle comes with a Canon RF 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens so you can start shooting straight away!
Save over $200 on the best Canon APS-C camera with a 32.5MP sensor and seven stops of in-body image stabilization. We dubbed it the best for beginners in our best cameras guide.
We gave it four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R7 review for its good low-light performance and excellent autofocus.
Save $127 off this APS-C camera with a 24MP sensor, 15fps mechanical shutter and 4K video capability. It also inherits a powerful dual-pixel autofocus system and intelligent subject detection.
Save over $500 on the upgraded version of the EOS R5. It features a 45MP full-frame sensor, dual image processors and 8K video capability.
This powerhouse got four and half stars from us in our full Canon EOS R5 II review.
Save over $500 on this powerful low-light camera that is our best hybrid camera in our best mirrorless cameras guide.
It got four and a half stars from us in our full Canon EOS R5 review for its excellent low-light autofocusing, eight stops of image stabilization and 8K video capability.
Save $200 on the best crop sensor DSLR, the Canon EOS 90D. With its fast burst speed of 10FPS, this camera lends itself well towards sport and action photography. But having a crop sensor means you get close-up stills, making it a good option for those keen to photograph the moon. For this price, not only do you get the camera body but also a 18-135mm lens. We think that's a bargain.
OM System deals
Save $100 on this small, lightweight camera that features in our best cameras guide as the best Micro Four Thirds camera. It has a 20MP sensor and 121-point autofocus system with contrast detect.
This is a powerful little camera and is great for beginners or those looking to upgrade from smartphone photography. We gave it four stars in our full OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review.
Nikon deals
Save $313 on this camera bundle, including the Nikon Z6 III plus a camera bag and a 128 GB memory card.
We gave its predecessor, the Nikon Z6 II, 4 out of 5 stars in our review. The Z6 III offers a 3.5 x faster sensor readout than its predecessor as well as the latest in-body image stabilization. A great option for advanced amateur photographers.
