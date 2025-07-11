Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and there are still huge savings on cameras on Amazon and competing retailers like Walmart and BH Photo and Video. We expect these deals to end soon but there are some absolute scorchers on offer here. Our best for autofocus, the Sony A7R V is on sale for $3200, a massive $1000 reduction from Amazon's listing price.

Now is a great time to invest in a new camera with the Perseid meteor shower starting on July 14 and peaking on August 11, so be prepared! We have reviewed most of these models so you can trust that we are only recommending the best cameras. We have a bigger roundup on our Amazon Prime Day hub which has the best current deals across cameras, skywatching gear, drones and entertainment.

Sony Deals

Save 35% Sony A7 IV: was $2,699 now $1,749 at abesofmaine.com Save $950 on the latest hybrid A7 model from Sony. We reviewed the Sony A7R IV and gave it four and a half stars. This model has more advanced video capability and more autofocus points than the A7R IV. This deal only has 12 hours left so don't miss out!

Canon Deals

Save 13% Canon EOS R10: was $980 now $849 at Walmart Save $127 off this APS-C camera with a 24MP sensor, 15fps mechanical shutter and 4K video capability. It also inherits a powerful dual-pixel autofocus system and intelligent subject detection.

Save 13% Canon EOS 90D: was $1,599 now $1,399 at BHPhoto Save $200 on the best crop sensor DSLR, the Canon EOS 90D. With its fast burst speed of 10FPS, this camera lends itself well towards sport and action photography. But having a crop sensor means you get close-up stills, making it a good option for those keen to photograph the moon. For this price, not only do you get the camera body but also a 18-135mm lens. We think that's a bargain.

