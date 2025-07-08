Amazon Prime Day is here until July 11 but there are anti-Prime deals on offer, including this scorcher on the Sony A7 III from Walmart. We picked this camera as the best low-light mirrorless camera in our best cameras for astrophotography due to its high dynamic range, high ISO noise handling and great battery life. This is a highly versatile camera that excels in low-light photography as well as a range of other styles.

You can get the Sony A7 III low-light mirrorless camera on sale at Walmart for only $1380.

This full-frame camera boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor and a BIONZ X image processor, delivering stunning image quality even in challenging conditions, thanks to its weather sealing. It's a versatile camera that excels in various photographic scenarios, from wide-field astrophotography to detailed landscapes. In our full Sony A7 III review, we called it 'perfect for the generalist photographer' and gave it four and a half stars our of five. This deal on the Sony A7 III brings its price down from an original $1999 to an incredible $1380 at Walmart. This anti-Prime Day deal from Walmart undercuts Amazon's current Prime Day price of $1498 for the same camera.

With Amazon Prime Day running from July 8-11, now is the perfect time to invest in a camera that will elevate your astrophotography game. Don't just look on Amazon, though! Many other retailers will be offering counter-deals that rival or even undercut the prices that Amazon is offering. We will have all the best deals on skywatching gear, tech and entertainment in our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Image 1 of 2 The Sony A7 III is weather-sealed, making it a go-to choice for taking on challenging shoots. (Image credit: Lauren Scott) We found that the Sony A7 III performed well during daylight too. (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

The Sony A7 III is known for its compact design and intuitive controls. It is equipped with five-axis in-body image stabilization, which is a significant advantage for shooting handheld in dim conditions and allows for more detailed shots. Additionally, its impressive 693-point autofocus system ensures quick and accurate focusing, even on dimly lit celestial objects. In our Sony A7 III review, we praised the dependable battery life and the '4D focus' for wider frame coverage.

If you are after a different Sony camera, we have a guide to the best Sony cameras and also the best cameras overall. This deal from Walmart presents a remarkable opportunity to get a pro-level camera at a serious reduction. If you want an even more advanced model, the Sony A7 IV is also discounted on Walmart, available for $2018.

Key features: 24.2MP full-frame sensor, native ISO: 100-51,200, 4K UHD video capability, 693-point hybrid autofocus, weather sealing.

Product launched: April 2018

Price history: This camera has fluctuated in price between $1498 and $1898 on Amazon in July but currently stands at $1498. Walmart is offering the same camera for $1380 and is $118 cheaper than Amazon.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1380 | Amazon: $1498 | Best Buy: $1499

Reviews consensus: We loved this camera for low-light and astrophotography use as it offered 'amazingly high performance for the price point.' In our full Sony A7 III review, we also highlighted the weather sealing, 10fps burst rate and brilliant autofocus.

Space: ★★★★½ | ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best cameras for astrophotography, best Sony cameras

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a high-performance, full-frame mirrorless camera perfect for astrophotography and general use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You've been waiting for the newer and more advanced Sony A7 IV (also cheaper and discounted on Walmart).

