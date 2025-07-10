Spotted! All the best hidden binocular deals this Amazon Prime Day!
Many top binoculars from Nikon, Canon and Bushnell are on sale for cheap this Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day is here and is running until July 11. There are plenty of savings across Amazon but there are also many hidden deals from other retailers that we have spotted! Make sure to check in with our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for savings on telescopes, drones, cameras and much more.
With so much to see in the night sky, a pair of binoculars can come in handy, especially if you can travel to get away from light pollution. We have rounded up the best binoculars deals from Prime Day and even some amazing anti-Prime Day deals too.
Many of these models feature in our best binoculars guide, so you can rest assured that we are recommending only the best binoculars to buy on Amazon Prime Day.
Best Prime Day binocular deals
Save $249 on the best overall binoculars in our best binoculars guide. We think they are the best stargazing binoculars you can buy thanks to clever image stabilisation that eliminates shakes from your hands.
They make looking at constellations and star fields a stable viewing experience and that is why we gave thema huge five stars in our full Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars review.
Save over $69 on these compact image-stabilised binoculars. Their ergonomic design makes them easy to slip into a pocket or take with you on adventures.
The image stabilisation helps you maintain steady views of whatever you are looking at, whether that is constellations or wildlife.
Save $50 on the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. These offers 10x magnification and a 42mm aperture with a waterproof design, making them suitable for outdoor use.
We gave the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars four stars out of five for their lightweight build and sharp views.
Save 28% on these dedicated astronomy binoculars with huge 50mm objective lenses. We picked them as our best family binoculars in our best binoculars guide because they are good for both adults and kids, with decent optics and a hard-wearing exterior.
We gave them four stars in our full Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review thanks to their outstanding value and wide exit pupil.
Save over $20 on these sturdy binoculars that bring HD views in a lightweight body. We picked them as our best mid-range model in our best binoculars guide for their multipurpose optics and wide field of view.
We awarded them four stars in our full Vortex 10x50 Crossfire HD binoculars review.
NOTE: You need to input your email on the purchase page to get access to the $149 deal price.
Save an astonishing $639 on these Leica Noctivid binoculars that feature a 10x magnification and a 42mm aperture. They boast supreme optics and come with extras including a carry case, lens caps a neck strap and an impressive lifetime warranty.
Save 15% on the Bushnell H2O 8x42 binoculars. They have waterproof construction and can survive submersion at one meter for thirty minutes. For this price point, this model is of superb quality with its multi-coated optics and BaK 4 Prisms.
Save $34 on a quality pair of Celestron binoculars that feature multi-coated optics and BaK-4 prisms. They are waterproof and fogproof and come with a rubber armor exterior too.
However, this is a limited-time Amazon Prime Day deal so grab them before they're gone.
