Live 4K video from space! See Earth from the ISS with sharp-eyed Sen cameras

Earth from Space

Live 4K video of Earth and space: 24/7 Livestream of Earth by Sen’s 4K video cameras on the ISS - YouTube Watch On

Click play, go full-screen, lean back and enjoy. That's how easy it is now to get lost in the absolutely stunning scape that is our planet Earth from space as it streams live before your eyes.

Sen, a company based in London, provides views of Earth from orbit, with the hopes of making an experience usually reserved for astronauts a little more accessible to the rest of humanity.

The overview effect is a phenomenon known to occur for those lucky enough to travel beyond the bounds of our gravity well, in which the view of our planet from space changes one's perception of his or home planet and humanity. Apollo 14 astronaut Ed Mitchell described it as "an instant global consciousness," accompanied with "an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world and a compulsion to do something about it."

SpaceTV-1

A view from Sen's new 24/7 livestream from the ISS. (Image credit: Sen)

Sen launched three Ultra High Definition 4k cameras to the ISS on SpaceX's CRS-30 cargo mission to the space station in March 2024. The trio, collectively called SpaceTV-1, are mounted to the Bartolomeo platform on the European Space Agency's (ESA) Columbus module to create three unique views of Earth and the space station.

One camera is oriented to capture the long curve of Earth's horizon, and the repeatedly rising and setting sun is visible as the ISS completes another orbit every 90 minutes. Another focuses directly on Earth below, showing a stretch about 155 miles (250 kilometers) across. The third camera looks at the space station's forward docking port, connected to the the Harmony module, and any visiting spacecraft that are docked there.

Sen

Who is Sen? Here is Sen's vision, in the company's own words: Sen’s vision is to democratize space using video to inform, educate, inspire and benefit all humanity. To do this, the company is streaming real-time videos from space to billions of people, gathering news and information about Earth and space and making it universally accessible and useful. Sen is a data business using its own micro satellites and hosted cameras to stream real-time videos and information about Earth direct to individuals, creating a unique dataset for all humanity, empowering people and inspiring global change. Sen’s vision is a humanitarian one — to help raise awareness about planetary changes and to support those directly affected by events on Earth, and to help inform people about the reality of our existence in space. Sen will give people videos of Earth, other worlds and space. Augmented Reality will be used to overlay the story-telling power of video with additional information, providing multi-world data and unique new perspectives for humanity.

Sen provides its streams from space for free. You can download Sen's mobile app or watch the company's stream directly on Sen.com or its YouTube channel.