Lego Star Wars deals: Save big on sets from The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, and Skywalker Saga

If you only knew the power of these Lego Star Wars deals. Whether you're looking to pick up an X-Wing fighter or an Imperial Star Destroyer, our handy guide will help you find the best deals this side of Coruscant.

Lego has an enormous range of Star Wars kits to choose from, across all eras too, so whether you prefer the classics like the Millennium Falcon, or you want to show your appreciation for The Mandalorian with a model of the Razor Crest, you should be able to find what you're looking for. We've been building our way through the best Lego Star Wars sets recently too, so check out our buying guide and reviews if you want to know more about any specific kits.

We've split the Lego Star Wars deals below up into categories depending on the era of Star Wars they come from, so you should have no trouble finding the kit you're after.

if you're buying a Lego Star Wars set for your kids, then you should check out our reviews to see how suitable for play these kits actually are - the Lego TIE Fighter is fantastic for playing with, but the $800 Lego Star Destroyer is certainly more of a decorative piece than a toy.

Lego isn't showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to launching new Lego Star Wars sets, with the recent release of both the Republic Gunship and Bad Batch Attack Shuttle into the roster. We're excited to see what's coming next year, but for now let's look at all the top Lego Star Wars deals on existing sets in 2021.

The Mandalorian Lego Star Wars deals

The Mandalorian is, dare we say it, the best thing happening in Star Wars right now, and it has produced some fantastic Lego kits too. Whether you're looking for the Mando's iconic spaceship, The Razor Crest, or his adorable little companion Grogu (better known as The Child, or just Baby Yoda), we've got you covered.

And for those of you still loyal to the empire, there are also a host of bad guy Lego kits from the show including the new Imperial Light Cruiser, a seriously impressive kit which also comes with a Moff Gideon Minifigure.

The Razor Crest - 75292

The Child - 75318

Mandalorian and The Child BrickHeadz - 75317

AT-ST Raider - 75254

Imperial Armored Marauder - 75311

Imperial Light Cruiser - 75315

Boba Fett’s Starship - 75312

Original Trilogy Lego Star Wars Deals

Go back to where it all began with these stunning Lego Star Wars sets from the original trilogy. Grab the Lego X-wing and TIE fighter kits to recreate the iconic space battles, or splash out on the monstrous AT-AT and relive the Battle of Hoth.

Then there is the absolute jewel in the crown of the Lego Star Wars range - the Imperial Star Destroyer. This behemoth costs $800 when it's selling at full price, so snagging even a small discount on this thing is going to save you a ton of cash. You'll probably also need to buy a bigger house to fit this thing though, as it measures in at a whopping 43" long.

Imperial Star Destroyer - 75252

A-wing Starfighter - 75275

R2-D2 - 75308

AT-AT - 75288

Luke Skywalker's X-wing - 75301

Imperial TIE Fighter - 75300

Millennium Falcon Lego Star Wars deals

While the Millennium Falcon obviously fits into several of our other categories, it's such an iconic and popular ship that we've given the heap of junk its own category in our best Lego Star Wars deals guide.

Lego actually makes two large Millennium Falcon kits - one is a very reasonable $159.99 and it's pretty impressive, and the other is an eye-watering $799 and it's absolutely enormous. We've listed them both separately below, so you know which one you're buying.

Millennium Falcon - 75257

Millennium Falcon - 75192

The Clone Wars Lego Star Wars deals

Begun, the LEGO Clone Wars deals have. Lego has a load of great kits from the Prequel movies and Clone Wars era, including the newly released Republic Gunship, which is an absolute beast of a set (and currently exclusive the Lego store).

We've also rolled in some of the Lego sets from shows like Bad Batch, which technically take place after the Clone Wars here too. You can grab the awesome new Bad Batch Attack Shuttle to go alongside other classic ships like Anakin's Jedi Interceptor.

Republic Gunship - 75309

The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle - 75314

General Grievous's Starfighter - 75286

Armored Assault Tank (AAT) - 75283

501st Legion Clone Troopers - 75280

Anakin's Jedi Interceptor - 75281

Lego Star Wars Helmet deals

Star Wars isn't just about awesome spaceships and battle tanks, the iconic characters from the series are just as important and you can celebrate many of them with the Star Wars helmets. Darth Vader, Boba Fett, even the humble Stormtrooper.

Obviously not everyone in the Star Wars universe is wearing a helmet, so you're not going to find a blocky bust of Luke Skywalker here. In fact now that we think about it, it's only the baddies who wear cool helmets, so you'll have to embrace the dark side of the force if you starting collecting these.

Darth Vader Helmet - 75304

Stormtrooper Helmet - 75276

TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet - 75274

Scout Trooper Helmet - 75305