This detailed and very cool looking Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot set has to be one of the best Lego Marvel sets available, and a great addition to any fan of the franchises Lego collection.

Aimed at 10+ builders and collectors, the Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot set (76282) set looks great as a display item and for general play too, thanks to Rocket's moveable limbs.

Save 20% on the Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot set — was $59.99 , now $47.99 at Amazon.

The 566-piece model stands at over 8.5 inches tall and is a fantastic recreation of one of the most loved Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy characters, voiced by Bradley Cooper in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appearing in six MCU movies.

Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon Save 20% on the best Lego Marvel set for Guardians of the Galaxy fans. This brick-built Rocket is absolutely adorable, and comes with a Baby Groot minifigure that attaches to Rocket’s shoulder. It's great as a display piece, but it's easy to position and pose too, so a fun for play and to build for 10+ ages. The Lego Builder app delivers an immersive building experience, to help younger builders with the option to save sets and track progress. Read our full Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot Review.

The Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot set sits at a price point that's somewhere between being a pocket-money build and a more expensive adult set. Right now, it's just $47.99, which we think offers great value, particularly for a set that's so enjoyable to build.

It's aimed at older kids (10+) and with just 566 pieces, experienced Lego fans won't find it an overly complex build either, with the instructions being relatively easy to follow. That said, it does have some fiddly sections, thanks to Rocket's posable limbs, so for some, Rocket will pose a challenge. So we wouldn't recommend this set for complete novice Lego builders.

There's only one minifigure included here — a Baby Groot, and it has sit a dedicated space on Rocket's shoulder. We'd have liked to see a Rocket minifigure for display purposes too, but it's certainly not a dealbreaker.

The Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot has all the details of the much-loved Guardian of the Galaxy character. (Image credit: The Lego Group)

Key Specs: 8.5 Inches (Height). Total number of Lego pieces — 566. The model comes with incredible details and 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Rocket, holding a spring shooter and a blaster, and a Baby Groot minifigure that attaches to Rocket’s shoulder.

Product launched: January 2022.

Price history: As one of the most popular and more budget-friendly Lego Marvel sets available, the price of the Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot set has held steady at Lego since its release at $59.99. So Amazon's $47.99 price is one of the lowest we've seen and makes it a great buy. Retail rival Walmart is also selling it at the same discounted $47.99 price.

Price comparison: Walmart: $47.99 | Lego: $59.99

Review consensus: We really rated this set and gave it a 4 out of 5-star review. Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive too, and the Lego Marvel Rocket and Baby Groot get an aggregate score of 4.9 out of 5 from almost 450 ratings, with a huge 93% of reviewers giving this Lego set top marks.

Buy if: You're a Lego collector, a fan of the Marvel franchise, especially the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Don't buy if: You're not a fan of Marvel, prefer Lego Star Wars and are considering a more adult-oriented purchase – we'd recommend the UCS Millennium Falcon set as probably one of the best Lego sets ever made.

For more buying advice on Lego Marvel sets see our best Lego Marvel sets page, and our Lego deals page for all the latest deals on Star Wars, space, Marvel & DC Lego sets.