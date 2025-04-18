It's always a pleasure to meet a new Lego Star Wars set, as Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship drops in for Star Wars Day

Lego has announced the latest edition to the lineup of Lego Star Wars sets, and it's coming on Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th.

As first seen flown by notorious bounty hunter Jango Fett and his young son Boba in 2003's prequel film, "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones," the Ultimate Collector Series version of Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship building set is destined for a place of honor in your private collection.

This impressive 2,970-piece set is part of the company's deluxe Ultimate Collector Series, and it's set to release on May 4, just in time for the annual May the Fourth celebration. Lego Insider members get it a bit earlier too, with access opening up on May 1, 2025.

This awesome unveiling lands on the eve of this weekend's Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 where it will be a featured exclusive, prepped and ready for pre-order. The official public general release date is May 4. Insiders also score a sweet Jango Fett's Starship keychain with each purchase.

Image 1 of 3 With 2,970 pieces, this Lego Star Wars offering will keep brick builders busy! (Image credit: Lego) The model can lie flat or be propped up with a stand, and comes with both Jango Fett and young Boba Fett minifigures. (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

"Star Wars" enthusiast and veteran Lego designer Jackson Hughes headed up the team that created this remarkable model that retails for $299.99 and measures in at 7.5in./19 cm high, 17.5 in./44 cm long, and 15.5 in./39 cm wide when fully built. It showcases an authentic, detailed cockpit, movable main entrance, and adjustable blasters and seismic charges.

Equipped with an informative plaque, display stand, and Jango and Boba Fett minifigs, the Firespray-Class Lego vehicle can be presented in both a flat landing position or vertical in-flight configuration.

"Building at the Ultimate Collector Series scale allowed us to bring a high level of detail and accuracy to the design," Hughes told THR regarding the complex creation process that included digital 3D modeling from "Attack of the Clones". "For example, the cockpit accurately includes two decks and five seats, which has not been possible in any previous Lego version of this ship."

