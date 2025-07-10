With Amazon Prime Day deals in full swing, we're officially over halfway through the year and it has us thinking: What are the best Lego Star Wars sets of 2025 so far? It’s been a very strong year for Lego Star Wars, with 19 new sets launched so far (and plenty more to come). Here, we've rounded up our 10 favorites so far.

We've had a UCS set (Jango Fett's Starship), one of the cutest Lego Star Wars sets to date (Grogu with Hover Pram), a collection of BrickHeadz (Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains) and a few new Lego Star Wars helmets for the first time in almost two years.

So far, 2025 has been a great time to be a Lego Star Wars fan. While it would cost nearly a thousand dollars to grab everything in this list, Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and there are plenty of worthwhile Lego Star Wars Prime Day deals available.

But with sets starting from just $50 and going all the way up to $300, there's something to suit most budgets — and even if you only have a tiny amount of display space in your house, you'll find something to fit (the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is a good choice!). Scroll on to see the best Lego Star Wars sets of 2025 so far.

The best Lego Star Wars sets released in 2025 so far

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship is the only Ultimate Collector's Series we've had this year (so far...). (Image credit: Lego)

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship The only Ultimate Collector's Series model in this guide, Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship provides plenty of detail and nearly 3,000 pieces. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $299.99 / £259.99 Model number: 75409 Pieces: 2,970 Dimensions: 8 x 16 x 18 inches Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View Prime Day at Amazon View at LEGO Reasons to buy + Huge, impressive model + Accurate depiction of the real thing Reasons to avoid - Expensive - You’ll need a lot of space to display it - Only comes with two minifigures

It wouldn't be right if we didn't have an Ultimate Collector's Series set in our round-up of the best Lego Star Wars sets so far this year. Admittedly, we don't think Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship is the best UCS set (surely that's an accolade reserved for the huge Millennium Falcon), but it's impressive nonetheless. Made up of 2,970 pieces, it's the biggest iteration of this style of starship we've had so far — and there have been a few.

If you picked up the Slave I UCS set, which retired a few years ago, you might think Jango Fett's Starship is a bit too familiar. It certainly looks similar, with a similar shape and design, but this one boasts more than 1,000 extra pieces, providing plenty of extra detail and a noticeably bigger build. Do you need to own both of them? Well, no. But that doesn't mean you won't want to. We love that it comes with a stand, too, making it easy to put on display and admire. It's worth fiddling with once in a while, though, thanks to all its moving parts and compartments.

The only thing we're slightly disappointed with is that it only has two minifigures. We'd have liked to have seen a larger collection here.

Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains

BrickHeadz aren't to everyone's taste, but we think this is a great and inexpensive way to display a collection of Star Wars characters. (Image credit: Lego)

Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains Inexpensive and recognizable, these BrickHeadz figures are ideal for display without taking up much room. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $49.99 / £44.99 Model number: 40796 Pieces: 656 Dimensions: Each figure is 3 inches tall Recommended age: 10+ Today's Best Deals View Prime Day at Amazon View at LEGO Reasons to buy + Great selection of characters + Quick, easy builds + Great to build as a family or group Reasons to avoid - BrickHeadz aren’t everyone’s tastes - Models might be too basic for some

Not everyone likes BrickHeadz figures, essentially Lego's answer to collectible Funko Pops, but we think they have a place. If you want a quick build and a model to display that won't take up much space, they're a great choice. They're inexpensive, too. A single BrickHeadz costs $10, and so this pack of five will set you back $50.

In the Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains pack, you'll get buildable models of Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Mace Windu and Emperor Palpatine. Each model will take roughly 20 minutes to complete (maybe a little more if you're new to Lego) and each character is packed with enough detail to make them instantly recognizable. If you're a Revenge of the Sith fan — we know there are some of them out there — then this should be an instant must-buy.

Brick-Built Star Wars Logo

It's not the most innovate of sets, but the Star Wars Brick-Built Logo is a great addition to any Star Wars display. (Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars Brick-Built Logo The iconic logo, in Lego form. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $59.99 / £59.99 Model number: 75407 Pieces: 700 Dimensions: 5 x 11.5 x 1 inches Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at LEGO View at GameStop Reasons to buy + Great piece for a Star Wars display + Simple but effective design + Some cool hidden Easter eggs Reasons to avoid - Not the most interesting build - Has no minifigures

With Lego releasing a brick-built Marvel Logo earlier this year, it's no surprise that they've followed up with a Star Wars logo to match. It's a similar size and, just like the Marvel Logo set, it's a great rendition, nailing the curvature of each letter of the logo perfectly.

There are some downsides compared to the Marvel Logo, however. That one comes with five minifigures, whereas this Lego Star Wars Logo doesn't feature any. It's not completely devoid of secrets, though: You'll find a hidden compartment at the top of the 'T': lift a piece away to find a tiny ship. It's neat, but we think we'd have preferred pop-out minifigures. Still, this is a great set to add to any Lego Star Wars collection — it will look fantastic standing behind a Millennium Falcon, or next to a range of Star Wars helmets.

Jango Fett Helmet

It might be very similar to the Boba Fett helmet, but it's still a worthy addition to your collection. (Image credit: Lego)

Jango Fett Helmet Lego Star Wars helmets have returned and Jango Fett's helmet looks incredible. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $69.99 / £69.99 Model number: 75408 Pieces: 616 Dimensions: 8.5 x 4.5 x 4 inches Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at Sam's Club US View at GameStop View at Target Reasons to buy + Looks authentic + Fun and easy build Reasons to avoid - Expensive considering the piece count - Very similar to previous Lego Star Wars helmets

We're very happy to see Lego Star Wars helmets make a return: It's one of our favorite sub-ranges, offering an inexpensive way to build and display adult-friendly models. They don't take up much room, either, so they're a great choice if you're limited on shelf or desktop space.

Jango Fett's Helmet might not be the most inspired design, simply because it's practically identical to Boba Fett, which was released a few years back. But that's the nature of the "real" helmet, so it's not exactly Lego's fault. We think the pair will look fantastic standing side-by-side — if you already own Boba Fett, of course. That particular set retired a while ago, so if you do want to pick it up, expect to pay a premium on the reseller market.

Kylo Ren Helmet

There isn't a sticker in sight on the Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren helmet. (Image credit: Lego)

Kylo Ren Helmet A very well done Lego replica, this set comes without any stickers, which we're thankful for. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $69.99 / £59.99 Model number: 75415 Pieces: 529 Dimensions: 7 x 4.5 x 5 inches Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View Prime Day at Amazon View at LEGO Reasons to buy + Unique helmet design + No stickers - details are all printed Reasons to avoid - All-black design could make construction a little difficult for some - On the pricey side

When we first saw Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren helmet, we couldn't help but groan. We saw the silver markings on the face and assumed they must be stickers. We hate stickers. But it seems Lego heard our cries, because there isn't a single sticker in this set. You heard that right: Every marking here is entirely printed. We imagine that fact alone will make this a fairly sought-after set, simply because some of its pieces will be unique and exclusive to this set.

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that this model perfectly replicates Kylo Ren. We can almost hear Adam Driver's dulcet tones coming out of it. Like the rest of the helmets in the collection, this one is built atop a solid and sturdy stand, and it comes with a display plaque (printed with 'Kylo Ren') to attach to the front of it.

Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid

Chopper isn't the most iconic Star Wars droid, but it sure is cute. (Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid Chopper isn't the most iconic droid in the galaxy, but it's got to be up there with the cutest. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $99.99 / £94.99 Model number: 75416 Pieces: 1,039 Dimensions: 8.5 inches tall Recommended age: 10+ Today's Best Deals View at Target View Prime Day at Amazon Reasons to buy + So cute! + Comes with UCS-style informational plaque + Some nice moving parts Reasons to avoid - Not the most iconic Star Wars droid - Fairly small

We don't think Chopper is the most iconic droid in the Star Wars universe, but it is one of the cutest. This little model is adorable, although there's emphasis on the little — it's only 8.5 inches tall, which is a little smaller than we'd expect a droid to be. Still, made up of 1,039 pieces, it's still a sizeable build, and a great choice if you want something to sink your teeth into for a few hours.

There are some neat details on Chopper: His head can rotate, and you can adjust his antenna, pose his arms, move his legs and fold out a tool from his chest. You can even completely detach the arms and center wheel, which gives the appearance that they've been retracted into the droid's body. It's a shame that they don't actually retract into the body, but we imagine that would have made Chopper a much more expensive (and complex) set.

AT-AT Driver Helmet

We think this is one of the best Lego Star Wars helmets to date. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

AT-AT Driver Helmet The first Lego Star Wars helmet released this year, the Lego AT-AT Driver Helmet is one of our all-time favorites. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $69.99 / £69.99 Model number: 75429 Pieces: 730 Dimensions: 7.5 x 5 x 5 inches Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at Disney View at Target View Prime Day at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great helmet design + Fun to build with some neat techniques Reasons to avoid - Not the most iconic Star Wars villain - Looks better as part of a collection

We think the AT-AT Driver Helmet might just be one of our favorite Lego Star Wars helmets yet. Sure, this might not be the most iconic Star Wars character ever made — we're certainly not all sitting around thinking, "remember the iconic performance of AT-AT Driver #2 in The Empire Strikes Back?". Regardless, there's no denying this is one seriously cool helmet; one which packs in a lot more detail than your average Star Wars helmet.

It's a fun build, too. Thanks to the slightly different shape of the head and face, you'll need to employ some different building techniques, so even if you've built every helmet previously, this one will feel fresh. We also love the pop of color: The red accents stand out against the gray coloring of the helmet, making it much more eye-catching than most other sets in the series.

Read our full AT-AT Driver Helmet review for more details.

Acclamator-Class Assault Ship

It may be small, but we love this Lego Star Wars display set. (Image credit: Future)

Acclamator-Class Assault Ship An small set with plenty of detail, made for adults, the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is one of the best value-for-money sets around. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $49.99 / £44.99 Model number: 75404 Pieces: 450 Dimensions: 6 x 9 x 5 inches Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View Prime Day at Amazon View at Target View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Great price point + Ideal build size for newcomers + Lots of detail Reasons to avoid - Build process can be a bit dull

There's an awful lot to like about the Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship, but our favorite thing has to be its price point. Adult-focused sets that result in a wonderful display piece for under $50? More of this, please, Lego. The Acclamator-Class Assault Ship might not be very big — it's nine inches at its longest point — but it's perfectly formed, and despite its size, it still manages to include a lot of detail.

It features engines, a command tower, a bridge and a detailed tail. A smattering of red bricks and some printed patterns (no stickers!) give it a much-needed pop of color. It's eye-catching, and it's not going to take up too much space on your desk or a shelf. We really hope we see more ships arrive on this scale later this year.

Read our full Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship review for more information.

Grogu with Hover Pram

We adore Grogu, but we wish the Hover Pram wasn't the focal point of the set. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Grogu with Hover Pram More than just a Baby Yoda set, Lego's Grogu with Hover Pram offers improved details from previous sets. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $99.99 / £89.99 Model number: 75403 Pieces: 1,048 Dimensions: 7.5 x 7 x 6 inches Recommended age: 10+ Today's Best Deals View Prime Day at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Barnes & Noble Reasons to buy + Lots of moving parts + Neat extra features, like a frog that Grogu can hold Reasons to avoid - The Hover Pram takes up too much of the piece count - Grogu is very small

Who doesn't love Grogu? The adorable 'baby Yoda' as he's affectionately known is one of the best things to come from modern Star Wars, and so we welcome any Lego model of him. This isn't the first time we've had a brick-built Grogu, of course: the previous model, simply called The Child, is now retired. And this one isn't just Grogu: It also comes with his hover pram.

As much as we like the hover pram, it's a shame that the majority of the set is taken up with the pram itself. Grogu is fairly small in comparison, and although he's ridiculously cute, we think we'd have preferred a slightly bigger Grogu model. Still, there are some nice details here, like the frog Grogu can hold in his hand, and the fact that his head, ears and arms can move.

Read our full review of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram for more information.

Home One Starcruiser

The Home One Starcruiser has some neat details, like a liftaway panel that reveals internal features. (Image credit: Lego)

Home One Starcruiser Larger than the Acclamator, the Home One Starcruiser is another affordable display set for adults. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $69.99 / £59.99 Model number: 75405 Pieces: 559 Dimensions: 5.5 x 13 x 5.5 inches Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at Target View Prime Day at Amazon Reasons to buy + Buildable display stand looks great + Sturdy model Reasons to avoid - Not the most eyecatching of ships

Built to a similar scale as the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship above, the Home One Starcruiser is another great display model that's not going to break the bank. This one is a little more expensive, but it also has 100 more pieces — and it's four inches longer, too. Granted, we don't think it's as aesthetically pleasing as the Acclamator, but it’s certainly unique.

You'll undoubtedly recognize the Starcruiser from Return of the Jedi, and Lego has done a great job of capturing the details of the real thing. There's a tiny frigate flying alongside the cruiser to give it a sense of scale, which is a neat touch. Our favorite thing, though, is that you can detach a side panel to reveal interior details — something we haven't seen in this range of ships before.