Top space gifts from Best Buy this Black Friday

By
published

If you're anti-Amazon, we've rounded up the top space gifts from Best Buy you can find this Black Friday.

Image shows the Best Buy logo and a Black Friday deals rosette in front of a starry night background.
(Image credit: Future)
Are you starting your Christmas shopping early, or are you just looking to surprise a space enthusiast? Here at Space.com, we've rounded up the top space gifts from Best Buy this Black Friday.

While the event itself isn't until Friday, November 29, Best Buy is one of many retailers to have started running Black Friday deals. It's also a great Amazon alternative for shoppers trying to avoid the platform.

From what we've seen so far, Best Buy offers plenty of early discounts on cameras, telescopes, LEGO sets, and more. We've also rounded up some of last year's Best Buy Black Friday deals so you can better understand what to expect.

Top early Black Friday space gift deals

If you're anti-Amazon, there's already a bunch of Best Buy Black Friday deals to be found on the retailer's website, including plenty of space gifts. Below are the top Black Friday space gifts from Best Buy you can get right now.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ
Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ: was $479.95 now $429.99 at bestbuy.com

Save almost $50 at Best Buy on what we think is the best telescope under $500. This telescope is perfectly suited for beginners, as it comes with the StarSense app to help you locate celestial objects. We did see the price go down to $329 last Black Friday, but this is already a great price.

View Deal
Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 telescope
Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 telescope: was $2,849 now $2,399 at Best Buy

Save $450 on this top-of-the-line Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. You can connect it to a mobile device thanks to its Bluetooth and wi-fi connections and control it remotely. We also love the fact it comes with a built-in battery.

View Deal
Celestron NexStar 4SE telescope
Celestron NexStar 4SE telescope: was $679 now $578 at Best Buy

Save $100 off one of the best telescopes for beginners. The StarPointer finderscope is great to locate objects in the sky, while the Sky Align technology makes aligning your telescope a breeze.

View Deal
LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama
LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama: was $79.99 now $67.99 at Best Buy

Save $12 on this build-and-display LEGO Star Wars set. This diorama comes with a 25th anniversary brick and a plaque featuring Qui-Gon Jinn's Advice. In his words, "Trust your instincts" and bag this great deal.

View Deal
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 on this building set that featrues 601 pieces and comes with four minifigures, including Ahsoka Tano. It's ideal for those age nine and above and it features an opening cockpit, retrac

View Deal
LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter
LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy

Save $3 on this LEGO set featuring the popular Clone Wars character Captain Rex. This is a great gift for children who will enjoy playing with the jet and minifigure once they're done building it.

View Deal
Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera
Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this great camera for astrophotography from Canon. In our Canon EOS R8 review, we loved its autofocus system and found it handles high ISOs very well.

View Deal
Sony Alpha 7 IV
Sony Alpha 7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 on this full-frame mirrorless camera. Its 33MP sensor delivers beautifully-detailed images and high color fidelity, as well as a good low-noise performance.

You can also save $400 on this camera with a lens.

View Deal

Best 2023 Black Friday space gift deals at Best Buy

Last year brought along some seriously impressive Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Below, you can find a selection of the best of 2023's deals, so you can get a good idea of what to expect as Friday the 29th draws near.

Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Premiu Bundle
Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Premiu Bundle: was $1,849.99 now $1,199.99 at bestbuy.com

Last year, you could have saved a huge $650 on this Autel Robotics drone bundle deal. The EVO Lite+ drone has a 40-minute flight time as well as defogging tech.

View Deal
Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium bundle
Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium bundle: was $1,099.99 now $709.99 at bestbuy.com

During Black Friday 2023, you could have saved $390 on the EVO Nano+ drone from Autel Robotics, as well as a range of accessories including batteries, propellers, and a carrying case.

View Deal

Check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Mina Frost
Contributing writer

Mina was the Deputy Editor of Top Ten Reviews, and helped build some of Space.com's buying guides. Mina is well-versed in curating the most accurate and in-depth e-commerce content in order for readers to find products they love. She is also a freelance writer, reviewer and editor with extensive experience thoroughly testing products ranging from kitchen appliances to tech and sports equipment. Her knowledge of writing and content is supported by degrees in Linguistics and Investigative Reporting. When she's not agonizing over commas, you can find Mina running, rowing, or cooking (and eating) good food.