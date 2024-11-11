Top space gifts from Best Buy this Black Friday
If you're anti-Amazon, we've rounded up the top space gifts from Best Buy you can find this Black Friday.
Are you starting your Christmas shopping early, or are you just looking to surprise a space enthusiast? Here at Space.com, we've rounded up the top space gifts from Best Buy this Black Friday.
While the event itself isn't until Friday, November 29, Best Buy is one of many retailers to have started running Black Friday deals. It's also a great Amazon alternative for shoppers trying to avoid the platform.
From what we've seen so far, Best Buy offers plenty of early discounts on cameras, telescopes, LEGO sets, and more. We've also rounded up some of last year's Best Buy Black Friday deals so you can better understand what to expect.
Top early Black Friday space gift deals
If you're anti-Amazon, there's already a bunch of Best Buy Black Friday deals to be found on the retailer's website, including plenty of space gifts. Below are the top Black Friday space gifts from Best Buy you can get right now.
Save almost $50 at Best Buy on what we think is the best telescope under $500. This telescope is perfectly suited for beginners, as it comes with the StarSense app to help you locate celestial objects. We did see the price go down to $329 last Black Friday, but this is already a great price.
Save $450 on this top-of-the-line Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. You can connect it to a mobile device thanks to its Bluetooth and wi-fi connections and control it remotely. We also love the fact it comes with a built-in battery.
Save $100 off one of the best telescopes for beginners. The StarPointer finderscope is great to locate objects in the sky, while the Sky Align technology makes aligning your telescope a breeze.
Save $12 on this build-and-display LEGO Star Wars set. This diorama comes with a 25th anniversary brick and a plaque featuring Qui-Gon Jinn's Advice. In his words, "Trust your instincts" and bag this great deal.
Save $20 on this building set that featrues 601 pieces and comes with four minifigures, including Ahsoka Tano. It's ideal for those age nine and above and it features an opening cockpit, retrac
Save $3 on this LEGO set featuring the popular Clone Wars character Captain Rex. This is a great gift for children who will enjoy playing with the jet and minifigure once they're done building it.
Save $300 on this great camera for astrophotography from Canon. In our Canon EOS R8 review, we loved its autofocus system and found it handles high ISOs very well.
Save $400 on this full-frame mirrorless camera. Its 33MP sensor delivers beautifully-detailed images and high color fidelity, as well as a good low-noise performance.
You can also save $400 on this camera with a lens.
Best 2023 Black Friday space gift deals at Best Buy
Last year brought along some seriously impressive Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Below, you can find a selection of the best of 2023's deals, so you can get a good idea of what to expect as Friday the 29th draws near.
Last year, you could have saved a huge $650 on this Autel Robotics drone bundle deal. The EVO Lite+ drone has a 40-minute flight time as well as defogging tech.
During Black Friday 2023, you could have saved $390 on the EVO Nano+ drone from Autel Robotics, as well as a range of accessories including batteries, propellers, and a carrying case.
