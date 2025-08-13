The Lego Technic Mars Rover Perseverance set, which we rate as one of the best Lego space sets on the market, is now 19% off and one of its lowest-ever prices.

Save 18% on the Lego Technic Mars Rover Perseverance when you grab it on Amazon.

The 1132-piece set is a replica of the iconic rover that has been exploring the surface of Mars in recent years. It features functioning parts, including full 360-degree steering, full suspension and movable arms, among other things. We reviewed the Lego Technic Mars Rover Perseverance and we think it's an excellent build for adults and a top STEM choice for kids. If you want to check out other great Lego sets, we recommend scrolling through our best Lego Star Wars sets and best Lego Marvel sets guides.

Save 19% Lego Technic Mars Rover Perseverance: was $100 now $81.50 at Amazon Save 19% on one of the top Lego space sets available. It comes with over 1100 pieces, it has a movable arm, full steering and suspension. It can even move over uneven surfaces, just like the rover in real life.

Image 1 of 6 The Lego Technic Mars Rover Perseverance is now 18% off and close to its lowest-ever price. (Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

The Lego Technic Mars Rover Perseverance is a buildable replica of the iconic vehicle that's patrolled the surface of Mars in recent years. The neat thing is, this set can move over uneven surfaces too, thanks to its suspension. It looks amazing as a display set, but with 360-degree steering, controlled by a lever on top, it's a great playset for younger builders too.

As it's a technic set, it's not your average build. There are moving parts, gears, levers and wheels that help this set come alive. It's also accompanied by an AR app, which teaches you all about the real-life rover and its mission. A neat extra is a buildable model of the Ingenuity helicopter, which comes with this set.

Now that this set is 18% off and only a couple of dollars above its lowest-ever price, now is the time to cash in, if you want a Lego set that will offer you something awesome to look at, something engaging to build and something fun to play with.

Key features: Movable arms, 360-degree steering, full suspension, an AR app, a buildable Ingenuity helicopter, gears, levers, wheels

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we'd ever seen was only a few dollars less, at $79.95. It regularly fluctuates between $85 and $100, so this is a genuinely good deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $81.50 | Walmart: $81.50 | Best Buy: $82

Reviews consensus: a Gorgeous showpiece for adults and a great addition to the Lego NASA lineup. It offers different building techniques and is a must for any space fan.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego space sets

✅ Buy it if: You want an awesome STEM set or display piece. This will be an engaging build and you'll feel rewarded at the end of it.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something grander, in which case we'd recommend the Lego NASA Icons Artemis SLS or the Lego Art Milky Way.

