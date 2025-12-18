Night sky tonight: See the Orion Nebula shine after dark on Dec. 18

The night sky is full of wonder. Here's what to look out for tonight.

There is so much to see in the night sky tonight, here's what you can look forward to.

A good telescope or pair of binoculars will help you see some of the night sky’s fainter objects. However, the unaided eye is enough to learn its stars and constellations, watch the moon, experience meteor showers and see satellites whizz across the night sky.

Thursday, Dec. 18: Orion’s Sword (after dark)

See Orion’s Sword on Dec. 18. (Image credit: Starry Night)

Anytime after dark is great for looking more closely at one of the jewels of the winter night sky. Look below Orion's Belt — which will be visible in the southeast after sunset — for a short vertical line of faint stars known to astronomers as Orion's Sword.

A soft haze of light may be visible surrounding the middle star. This is the Orion Nebula (M42), the closest large star-forming region to the solar system, which orbits within the Milky Way at just 1,500 light-years from Earth. — Jamie Carter

