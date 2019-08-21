The new moon occurs Aug. 30, at 6:37 a.m. EDT (1037 GMT), just a few hours before the moon reaches perigee — the closest point in its orbit to Earth.

When the moon reaches perigee on or around the same day as a full moon, it is commonly referred to as a "supermoon." That's because it appears slightly larger and brighter than usual due to its closer proximity to Earth. However, the "super" new moon won't be visible in the night sky.

This new moon will also be a " Black Moon " in some parts of the world, meaning that it's the second new moon in a single calendar month. While the Western Hemisphere had a Black Moon on July 31, the Eastern Hemisphere will have theirs on Aug. 30.

A new moon occurs about every 29.5 days when the moon is between the sun and Earth, and the two bodies share the same celestial longitude, an alignment also called a conjunction. (Celestial longitude is a projection of the Earth's own longitude lines on the celestial sphere). The sunlit side of the moon faces away from Earth, so new moons are invisible to observers on the ground. (The exception is when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, which creates a solar eclipse , but that won't happen this time).

This illustration (made using real images and data) shows the moon in shadow during the new moon lunar phase. (Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

Visible planets

In the hours after midnight on the morning of Aug. 30, Northern Hemisphere skywatchers will see Saturn low in the western sky, in the constellation Sagittarius. From New York City, at midnight the planet will be about 17 degrees above the horizon, and it sets by 2 a.m. local time.

Other planets will become visible in the evening and set before midnight. The sun sets at 7:31 p.m. local time on Aug. 30 in New York City, and the sky darkens enough to see stars about an hour later. At that point, observers can look to the south and see Jupiter west of Saturn in the constellation Ophiuchus , and northeast of the bright star Antares , the heart of the constellation Scorpius . Antares is recognizable because of its reddish hue, and contrasting it with Jupiter's more whitish-yellow makes them easy to spot. Jupiter will set just before midnight for skywatchers on the U.S. East Coast.

The other "naked-eye" planets won't be visible on the night of the new moon. Mercury and Venus both will be quite close to the sun, and the bright sunlight can wash them out in the daytime sky.

Mercury will be briefly visible before dawn , as the tiny planet rises only about 20 minutes before sunrise and sets about 5 minutes before sunset. Venus, meanwhile, will rise about 16 minutes after the sun, and the planet sets 13 minutes after sunset for skywatchers in New York. Later in September, Venus will be more easily visible as an " evening star ." Mars is also effectively invisible as the planet rises only 6 minutes before sunrise. That planet too, will become more observable as September progresses.

You can find out exactly when the planets are visible from your specific location using timeanddate.com's astronomy calculator .

Stars and constellations

In the days before and after the new moon, the constellations Leo and Virgo will both be high in the eastern sky in the evening, and by 10 p.m. local time at your location, the constellations Lyra, Cygnus and Aquila will be high enough in the sky that the whole Summer Triangle asterism will be visible. The Summer Triangle consists of the stars Vega (Alpha Lyrae), Deneb (Alpha Cygni) and Altair (Alpha Aquilae). By midnight all three are near the zenith (directly overhead), and the triangle intersects with the Milky Way from a dark-sky site.

Another perk of the August night sky is seeing the winter constellations as well as those of summer — by about 3 a.m. local time, Taurus is rising in the east, the head of the bull marked by the open cluster the Hyades, which surrounds Aldebaran , Taurus' brightest star. Aldebaran is also called the eye of the bull, and though it is in the same line of sight as the Hyades it is actually not associated with the cluster, which is twice as far away from Earth.

For those in the Southern Hemisphere, the days are shorter as it is late winter. In Buenos Aires, for example, sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. local time and sunset is at 6:34 p.m. The planets that are so low in the sky in mid-northern latitudes are much higher in the southern regions. Jupiter , for example, an hour after sunset on Aug. 30 is a full 68 degrees above the horizon, and doesn't set until 2:17 a.m. local time on Aug. 31.

Tracing a rough line south from Jupiter, one can go through Antares and then reach the star Alpha Centauri in the constellation Centaurus. Alpha Centauri is the closest stellar system to the sun, at 4.3 light-years away, and has made numerous appearances in fiction; it's even a target for the Breakthrough Starshot Initiative , a proof-of-concept study aimed at building a small robotic craft that can reach the system traveling at about 20 percent the speed of light.

As one faces due south, just to the west are the three constellations that make up the legendary ship of Jason, the Argo Navis : Vela (the sail), Puppis (the "poop deck") and Carina (the Keel). Carina contains one of the brighter stars in the sky, Canopus .

In the northeast one can see the Summer Triangle rising an hour after sunset. Turning your gaze south, however, you can also see Fomalhaut , the brightest star in Piscis Austrinus, the Southern Fish. Fomalhaut about 25 light-years away from Earth, which is relatively nearby in interstellar terms.

