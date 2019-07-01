The night sky tonight and on any clear night offers an ever-changing display of fascinating objects you can see, from stars and constellations to bright planets, often the moon, and sometimes special events like meteor showers. Observing the night sky can be done with no special equipment, although a sky map can be very useful, and a good beginner telescope or binoculars will enhance some experiences and bring some otherwise invisible objects into view. You can also use astronomy accessories to make your observing easier, and use our Satellite Tracker page powered by N2YO.com to find out when to see the International Space Station and other satellites. Below, find out what's up in the night sky tonight (Planets Visible Now, Moon Phases, Observing Highlights This Month) plus other resources (Skywatching Terms, Night Sky Observing Tips and Further Reading).

Monday, July 1 pre-dawn — Old Moon near Venus

Visible only for a short time before sunrise on Monday, July 1, the very slim, old crescent moon will be positioned 6.5 degrees to the upper right (southwest) of the bright planet Venus. Both objects will be very low in the east-northeastern sky and surrounded by morning twilight.

Tuesday, July 2 at 19:16 GMT — New Moon and Total Solar Eclipse

At its new phase, the moon is traveling between Earth and the sun. Since sunlight is only reaching the far side of the moon, and the moon is in the same region of the sky as the sun, the moon becomes completely hidden from view. This new moon will feature a total solar eclipse visible inside a narrow path that crosses the southern Pacific Ocean and southern South America. A partial eclipse will be seen across most of the southern Pacific Ocean (almost reaching the coast of Antarctica) and most of South America. The period of totality will reach a maximum of 4m33s in the South Pacific, about 1,080 kilometers north of Easter Island at 19:22:57.9 GMT. The first landfall for the moon's shadow will occur on the Chilean coast, 50 kilometers north of La Serena, at 20:39 GMT, when totality will last for 2m36s and the sun will be at 14° altitude in the sky. The eclipse will end near the coast of Argentina, just south of Buenos Aires.

Wednesday, July 3 after sunset – Young Moon Meets Mars and Mercury

After sunset on Wednesday, July 3, the young crescent moon will be positioned less than 3 degrees to the lower right (west) of Mars and 5.5 degrees to the right of Mercury. The trio will fit within the field of view of binoculars (red circle) and set by 10 p.m. local time. Observers in the eastern tip of Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, most of Asia, and Micronesia will see the moon occult Mars.

Thursday, July 4 at 22:00 GMT — Earth at Aphelion

On Thursday, July 4, Earth will reach aphelion, its maximum distance from the sun for this year. The aphelion distance of 94,511,180 miles (152.1 million km) is 1.67% farther from the sun than the mean Earth-sun separation of 92,955,807.3 miles (149,597,870.7 km), which is also defined to be 1 Astronomical Unit (1 AU). Earth's perihelion (minimum distance from the sun) will occur on January 4.

Thursday, July 4 from 10:36 p.m. to 12:48 a.m. EDT — GRS and Io's Shadow on Jupiter

From time to time, the little round, black shadows cast by Jupiter's four Galilean moons become visible in backyard telescopes as they cross (or transit) the planet's disk. On Thursday, July 4 from 10:36 p.m. to 12:48 a.m. EDT, observers in the Eastern half of North America can watch Io's shadow transit Jupiter. As a bonus, the Great Red Spot will be crossing the planet from dusk until approximately 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 after sunset — Mercury Sinks Past Mars

For about an hour after sunset on the evenings surrounding Saturday, July 6, Mercury's orbital motion towards the sun will bring it less than 4 degrees to the lower left (south) of Mars. The two planets will be very low in the north-northwestern sky, embedded in twilight. Take care that the sun has completely disappeared below the horizon before attempting to search for them with binoculars or telescopes.

Tuesday, July 9 at 10:55 GMT — First Quarter Moon

After the moon has completed the first quarter of its orbit around Earth, the relative positions of the Earth, sun, and moon cause us to see the moon half-illuminated — on its eastern side. At first quarter the moon always rises around noon and sets around midnight, so it is also visible in the afternoon daytime sky. The evenings around first quarter are the best times to see the lunar terrain while it is dramatically lit by low-angled sunlight.

Tuesday, July 9 all night — Saturn at Opposition

On Tuesday, July 9 at 1 p.m. EDT, Earth's orbit will carry us between Saturn and the sun. Sitting opposite the sun in the sky on that date, Saturn will rise at sunset and arrive at its minimum separation from Earth of 9.03 AU (839 million miles or 1.4 billion km), or 75 light-minutes. Saturn will shine at a maximum brightness of magnitude +0.05, and exhibit an apparent disk diameter of 18.4 arc-seconds. The rings, which will be narrowing every year until the spring of 2025, will subtend 42.86 arc-seconds across. For the next several oppositions, Saturn will remain fairly low in a summertime sky.

Saturday, July 13 overnight — Waxing Moon near Jupiter

In the southern sky on the evening of Saturday, July 13, the waxing gibbous moon will land to the left (east) of the bright planet Jupiter. If you watch the pair over several hours, starting at dusk, you will see the moon's orbit carry it farther from the planet and the rotation of the sky lift the moon above Jupiter.

Sunday, July 14 all night — Pluto at Opposition

On Sunday, July 14, the dim and distant dwarf planet Pluto will reach opposition, the day of the year when Earth moves between it and the sun. On this date, Pluto will be the closest to Earth (3.05 billion miles, 4.91 billion km, or 273 light-minutes) and reach its greatest visual magnitude (+14.2) for 2019. Pluto will rise in the east at sunset and reach its highest elevation, over the southern horizon, at 1:20 a.m. local time. While Pluto is far too dim to see in amateur-grade telescopes, your astronomy app can show you where it is compared to the brighter nearby stars. Even if you can't see it directly, you will know that Pluto is there.

Monday, July 15 all night — Bright Moon near Saturn

When the bright, nearly full moon rises over the southeastern horizon at 8:30 p.m. local time on Monday evening, July 15, the bright, yellowish planet Saturn will be positioned 2.5 degrees to the left (east) of it. The pair will cross the sky together during the night and will easily fit within the field of binoculars (red circle). If you watch the pair over several hours, starting at dusk, you will see the moon's orbit carry it closer to the planet and the rotation of the sky lift Saturn above the moon. Observers in eastern Melanesia, southern Polynesia, Easter Island, and central South America will see the moon occult Saturn.

Tuesday, July 16 at 21:38 GMT — Full Thunder Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse

The July full moon, known as the "Buck Moon," "Thunder Moon," or "Hay Moon," always shines in or near the stars of Sagittarius or Capricornus. This full moon will feature a partial lunar eclipse. Only the northern portion of the Moon will pass through the southern edge of the umbral shadow and become darkened. At greatest eclipse, the moon will be in Sagittarius and 7.5 degrees east of Saturn. The entire eclipse will be visible from most of Africa, the Middle East, and western India. South America will see the later stages of the eclipse after moonrise, and Australia and Southeast Asia will see the eclipse set while in progress. None of the eclipse will be visible from North America. Maximum eclipse will occur near Maputo, Mozambique at 21:30:46 GMT.

Friday, July 19 evening — Ceres Reverses Direction

On Friday, July 19, the dwarf planet Ceres will complete a retrograde loop that began in April and resume its regular eastward orbital motion through the background stars (red path). Today, you'll find the magnitude 8.0 object in the southern evening sky — in eastern Libra, sitting 0.6 degrees to the upper right (northwest) of the medium-bright star Lambda (λ) Librae, and about 2 degrees to the right of the claw stars of Scorpius.

Saturday, July 20 from 8:54 to 11:06 p.m. EDT – Io's Black Shadow on Jupiter

From time to time, the little round, black shadows cast by Jupiter's four Galilean moons become visible in backyard telescopes as they cross (or transit) the planet's disk. On Saturday, July 20 from 8:54 to 11:06 p.m. EDT, observers in the Eastern half of North America can watch Io's shadow transit Jupiter.

Wednesday, July 24 at 9:18 p.m. EDT — Last Quarter Moon

At its last quarter phase, the moon rises around midnight and remains visible in the southern sky all morning. At this phase, the moon is illuminated on its western side, towards the pre-dawn sun. Last quarter moons are positioned ahead of the Earth in our trip around the sun. About 3½ hours later, Earth will occupy that same location in space. After this phase, the waning moon traverses the last quarter of its orbit around the earth, on the way to new moon.

Thursday, July 25 pre-dawn — Waning Moon meets Uranus

In the southeastern pre-dawn sky on Thursday, July 25, the waning crescent moon will be positioned 5 degrees below (south of) the blue-green planet Uranus. Both objects will fit within the field of view of binoculars (red circle). To increase your chance of seeing Uranus, look for the magnitude 5.8 planet while keeping the brighter moon outside of your binoculars' field.

Friday, July 26 evening — Jupiter Flies by a Globular Cluster

On the evenings surrounding Friday, July 26, Jupiter's orbital motion (red path) will carry it close past a globular star cluster designated NGC 6235 (inset), which is located in the southern sky in the constellation of Ophiuchus. At closest approach on July 26, the bright planet will sit only 4 arc-minutes above the cluster. (For comparison purposes, the full moon is 30 arc-minutes across.) The cluster is located about 38,000 light-years away, while Jupiter will only be 38 light-minutes from Earth! Both objects will fit within the field of view of a backyard telescope at medium power (red circle). To better see the dim, fuzzy globular cluster, try placing Jupiter just outside your field of view.

Sunday, July 28 pre-dawn — Southern Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Peaks

The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower runs annually from July 21 to August 23. It peaks before dawn on Sunday, July 28, but is quite active for a week surrounding that date. This shower commonly generates 15-20 meteors per hour at the peak, but is best seen from the southern tropics, where the shower's radiant, in Aquarius, is positioned higher in the sky. The waning crescent moon on the peak date should not adversely affect the shower very much.

Wednesday, July 31 at 11:12 p.m. EDT — Second New Moon of July

For the second time this month, the moon will travel between Earth and the sun and reach its new phase. Since sunlight is only reaching the far side of the moon, and the moon is in the same region of the sky as the sun, the moon becomes completely hidden from view. The moon cycles through its phases every 29.5 days, allowing a phase to repeat if it occurs early in the month.

Planets

During the early part of July, Mercury will be visible low in the western evening sky for a short period after sunset, the best viewing time falling between 9:30 and 10 p.m. local time. In a telescope, Mercury will exhibit a waning crescent as it slides towards inferior conjunction with the sun on July 21. During the final week of July, the swift planet will re-appear in the eastern pre-dawn sky, now showing a waxing slim crescent. For both appearances, the planet's apparent disk size will be a healthy 10 arc-seconds. On July 3, the young crescent moon will be positioned less than 3 degrees to the lower right (west) of Mars and 5.5 degrees to the right of Mercury.

During July, Venus will close a long apparition in the eastern morning sky and disappear from view near the sun as it heads toward solar conjunction. The planet will re-appear in the western evening sky in September.

Mars will spend July very low in the western evening sky among the stars of Cancer, shining at magnitude 1.8. The red planet will become increasingly difficult to spot in the twilit sky as it descends steadily towards the sun and solar conjunction in early September. On July 3, the young crescent moon will be positioned less than 3 degrees to the lower right (west) of Mars and 5.5 degrees to the right of Mercury. Observers in the eastern tip of Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, most of Asia, and Micronesia will see the moon occult Mars on July 4.

Extremely bright Jupiter will spend July moving retrograde westward among the stars of southern Ophiuchus; just west of the Milky Way. The planet will be very well placed for evening observing all month, occupying the lower part of the southern sky (above Scorpius) after dusk, and setting in the west a few hours after midnight. During the month, the planet's apparent disk size will decrease slightly from 45.4 to 42.5 arc-seconds, and its brightness will drop from magnitude -2.57 to -2.42 as we increase our distance from the planet. From time to time during July, the little round shadows cast by Jupiter's four Galilean moons will be visible as they cross the planet's disk. On July 4 from 10:36 p.m. to 12:48 a.m. EDT, observers in the Eastern half of North America can watch Io's shadow transit Jupiter with the Great Red Spot. On July 20 from 8:54 to 11:06 p.m. EDT, Io's shadow will transit Jupiter again.

During July, Saturn will be well-positioned for observing all night while it moves retrograde (westward) through the stars of northeastern Sagittarius. Look for it as a medium-bright, yellowish object in the lower part of the southeastern sky, sitting east of the Milky Way. The ringed planet will reach opposition on July 9. On that night, Saturn will rise at sunset. Its minimum separation from Earth of 9.0 AU (839,472 miles or 1,351 million km) will cause Saturn to shine at a maximum brightness of magnitude +0.05 and exhibit an apparent disk diameter of 18.4 arc-seconds. The rings, which will narrow every year until the spring of 2025, will subtend 42.86 arc-seconds across. On July 15, the bright, nearly full moon will be positioned 2.5 degrees to the right (west) of Saturn.

During July, blue-green Uranus (magnitude 5.8) will be moving slowly eastward through the stars of southwestern Aries. In early July, the planet will be observable in the southeastern pre-dawn sky for about 3 hours. By the end of the month it will start rising at around midnight, extending our observing time. On July 25, the waning crescent moon will be positioned 5 degrees below (south of) Uranus.

Blue-tinted Neptune (magnitude 7.8) will spend July moving retrograde (westward) among the stars of eastern Aquarius — shifting slowly toward that constellation's naked-eye star Phi (φ) Aquarii. As On July 1, Neptune will be positioned 1.25 degrees to the left (east) of that star. By month-end it will be less than a degree away from it.

Skywatching Terms

Gibbous: Used to describe a planet or moon that is more than 50 percent illuminated.

Asterism: A noteworthy or striking pattern of stars within a larger constellation.

Degrees (measuring the sky): The sky is 360 degrees all the way around, which means roughly 180 degrees from horizon to horizon. It's easy to measure distances between objects: Your fist on an outstretched arm covers about 10 degrees of sky, while a finger covers about one degree.

Visual Magnitude: This is the astronomer's scale for measuring the brightness of objects in the sky. The dimmest object visible in the night sky under perfectly dark conditions is about magnitude 6.5. Brighter stars are magnitude 2 or 1. The brightest objects get negative numbers. Venus can be as bright as magnitude minus 4.9. The full moon is minus 12.7 and the sun is minus 26.8.

Terminator: The boundary on the moon between sunlight and shadow.

Zenith: The point in the sky directly overhead.

Night Sky Observing Tips

Adjust to the dark: If you wish to observe faint objects, such as meteors or dim stars, give your eyes at least 15 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

If you wish to observe faint objects, such as meteors or dim stars, give your eyes at least 15 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Light Pollution: Even from a big city, one can see the moon, a handful of bright stars and sometimes the brightest planets. But to fully enjoy the heavens — especially a meteor shower, the constellations, or to see the amazing swath across the sky that represents our view toward the center of the Milky Way Galaxy — rural areas are best for night sky viewing. If you're stuck in a city or suburban area, a building can be used to block ambient light (or moonlight) to help reveal fainter objects. If you're in the suburbs, simply turning off outdoor lights can help.

Even from a big city, one can see the moon, a handful of bright stars and sometimes the brightest planets. But to fully enjoy the heavens — especially a meteor shower, the constellations, or to see the amazing swath across the sky that represents our view toward the center of the Milky Way Galaxy — rural areas are best for night sky viewing. If you're stuck in a city or suburban area, a building can be used to block ambient light (or moonlight) to help reveal fainter objects. If you're in the suburbs, simply turning off outdoor lights can help. Prepare for skywatching: If you plan to be out for more than a few minutes, and it's not a warm summer evening, dress warmer than you think necessary. An hour of observing a winter meteor shower can chill you to the bone. A blanket or lounge chair will prove much more comfortable than standing or sitting in a chair and craning your neck to see overhead.

If you plan to be out for more than a few minutes, and it's not a warm summer evening, dress warmer than you think necessary. An hour of observing a winter meteor shower can chill you to the bone. A blanket or lounge chair will prove much more comfortable than standing or sitting in a chair and craning your neck to see overhead. Daytime skywatching: When Venus is visible (that is, not in front of or behind the sun) it can often be spotted during the day. But you'll need to know where to look. A sky map is helpful. When the sun has large sunspots, they can be seen without a telescope. However, it's unsafe to look at the sun without protective eyewear. See our video on how to safely observe the sun, or our safe sunwatching infographic.

