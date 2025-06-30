Get a head start on amazing savings with this incredible pre-Prime Day deal on the Nikon Z6 II with 24-70mm f/4 lens. This full-frame mirrorless camera is now just $1997, down from $2597. With Amazon Prime Day approaching on July 8-11, this is an unmissable opportunity to grab one of the best Nikon cameras before the main event. For more Prime Day deals, make sure to check out our Prime Day hub.

Save $600 on the Nikon Z6 II with 24-70mm f/4 lens – a pre-Prime Day steal!

This is the best ever price for this Nikon Z6 II bundle with a Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 lens. This price has held since late April, but is now a limited-time deal and will end soon. The Nikon Z6 II is a fantastic all-rounder that excels in low-light conditions, making it a stellar choice for astrophotography too. We gave it four stars in our Nikon Z6 II review, thanks to its improved image processor over the first Z6 model and its great professional design features.

Nikon Z6 II with 24-70mm f/4 zoom lens: was $2,597 now $1,997 at Amazon Save $600 on a camera that boasts a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, perfect for low-light performance and wide dynamic range. It features Nikon's Z-mount and dual EXPEED 6 image processors for faster image processing and continuous shooting. This bundle also features a Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 lens that is versatile enough for any photography style, including astro.

Image 1 of 5 The Nikon Nikon Z6 II is the second mark of the Nikon Z6 camera. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The Nikon Z6 II has a comfortable hand grip and good weather sealing. (Image credit: Jacob Little) If you need more than 410 shots per charge, you can power the camera over its USB-C socket. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The Nikon Z6 II features a 3.2-inch rear LCD display. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The Nikon Z6 II is compatible with Nikon's range of Z-mount lenses. (Image credit: Jacob Little)

The full-frame sensor ensures excellent light collection, which is crucial for minimizing noise even at high ISO settings when capturing faint stars and nebulas. The addition of dual image processors expands the burst rate to 14fps, makes autofocus faster and provides a wider range of shutter speeds. All of these improvements build on the already solid performance of the original Z6 and make the Z6 II a great companion for any style of photography.

The Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 lens is a great all-rounder zoom lens for a beginner or if you shoot varied subjects. It maintains a consistent f/4 aperture across the different focal lengths and while it isn't the fastest, it allows for a more compact and lightweight design.

Key features: Full-frame 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor, Nikon Z lens mount, native ISO range 100-51,200 (expandable to 204,800), Dual EXPEED 6 processors, 4K 60p video (via firmware), 5-axis in-body image stabilization.

Product launched: October 2020

Price history: The Nikon Z6 II with 24-70mm f/4 lens has been at this price on Amazon since late April and is the cheapest this bundle has ever been. It is now a limited-time deal and may go back up in price soon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1997 | B&H Photo: $2097 | Adorama: $2097

Reviews consensus: The Nikon Z6 II builds on the success of its highly praised predecessor, offering improved processing power, dual card slots, and enhanced video capabilities. We rated it four stars in our full Nikon Z6 II review and we praised the intuitive ergonomics, improved image processor and speed upgrades across shutter speed and autofocus. We picked the original Z6 as the best value Nikon camera but the Nikon Z6 II is a worthy successor with significantly improved performance.

Featured in guides: The Nikon Z6 is featured in our best Nikon cameras guide

Space.com: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a versatile, full-frame mirrorless camera that excels in low light and is perfectly suited for astrophotography and other photography styles.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need the absolute highest resolution sensor (try the Nikon Z7 II instead) or you definitely need a prime lens with a super-fast aperture (better to just buy the Z6 II body, which is also 25% off)

