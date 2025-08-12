Watch Europe's powerful Ariane 6 rocket launch for the 3rd time ever tonight

Europe's Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket launches on its second-ever mission, sending France's CSO-3 reconnaissance satellite aloft from French Guiana on March 6, 2025.

Europe's Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket will launch for the third time ever tonight (Aug. 12), and you can watch the action live.

The powerful Ariane 6 is scheduled to lift off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana today at 8:37 p.m. EDT (9:37 p.m. local time in Kourou; 0037 GMT on Aug. 12).

You can watch it live via Arianespace, the French company that operates the Ariane 6 on behalf of the European Space Agency. Space.com will carry the feed as well, if Arianespace makes it available.

Technicians prepare to encapsulate the Metop-SGA1 weather satellite inside the payload fairing of its Ariane 6 rocket ahead of a planned Aug. 12, 2025 launch. (Image credit: Arianespace)

Ariane 6, the successor to the recently retired Ariane 5, debuted with a test flight in July 2024. It flew again this past March, successfully sending a French spy satellite to Earth orbit on the rocket's first-ever commercial mission.

If all goes to plan, flight number three will occur tonight. The payload this time is Metop-SGA1, an 8,900-pound (4,040-kilogram) weather satellite that will be operated by the international group EUMETSAT (European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites).

Ariane 6 will deploy Metop-SGA1 into a polar orbit about 500 miles (800 kilometers) above Earth 64 minutes after liftoff tonight. After a checkout period, the satellite will start using its six onboard instruments to gather a variety of weather and climate data. It will continue to do so across its operational life expected to last 7.5 years.

"The satellite will take global observation of weather and climate from a polar orbit to a new level, providing high-resolution observations of temperature, precipitation, clouds, winds, sea ice, aerosols, pollution, soil moisture, volcanic dust and a multitude of other parameters," Arianespace representatives wrote in a mission description.

Metop-SGA1, which was built by Airbus Defence and Space, is the first of six planned satellites in the Metop Second Generation constellation.

Tonight's liftoff will be the 355th to date for Arianespace, which also currently operates a smaller rocket called the Vega C. Metop-SGA1 will be the 15th spacecraft the company has launched for EUMETSAT and the 21st meteorological satellite it has lofted overall, according to the Arianespace mission description.