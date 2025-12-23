Northern lights may delight this Christmas — here's what you need to know

Fast solar wind and a possible glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection could spark auroras over Christmas.

Stargazers may get an extra gift this Christmas, as the northern lights could put on a subtle show thanks to ongoing unsettled space weather activity from the sun.

While this isn't likely to be a major aurora event, conditions are more unsettled than background levels, raising the odds for festive auroras , especially at high latitudes.

Earth is currently being buffeted by fast solar wind spewing from a large coronal hole on the sun . These high-speed winds have already triggered minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions Dec. 22 through Dec. 23, with solar wind speeds climbing to around 500 miles (800 kilometers) per second — roughly twice as fast as typical background solar wind levels, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center .

These enhanced solar wind conditions are forecast to persist through Dec. 23-25, keeping geomagnetic activity elevated through Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. While storm levels may ease off slightly, there is a possibility of periods of active geomagnetic conditions according to space weather forecasters at NOAA and the U.K. Met Office .

There is also a possible wildcard at play.

According to NOAA, a coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the sun on Dec. 20 could pass close to Earth on Dec. 24, potentially striking our planet with a glancing blow. While no clearly Earth-directed CME has been observed, even a near-miss could briefly enhance aurora activity by disrupting the already disturbed solar wind environment around Earth.

Any aurora enhancement is likely to be limited to high latitudes; for the U.S., this means northern states such as Alaska, Washington, North Dakota and Minnesota. Elsewhere, elevated geomagnetic conditions could see auroras dance for skywatchers in northern Canada, Greenland and parts of Scandinavia.

Aurora forecast tonight courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, graphic created in Canva Pro by Daisy Dobrijevic.)

To keep informed about when and if you can expect to catch a glimpse of the northern lights from where you live, we recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well.