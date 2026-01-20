Northern lights may be visible in 10 states tonight as Earth's magnetic field 'rings like a bell' after CME impact

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Maine tonight as Earth reels from a colossal CME impact.

Earth is still reverberating from the colossal coronal mass ejection ( CME ) that struck on Jan. 19, triggering dazzling aurora displays worldwide . And while tonight's show (Jan. 20) may be somewhat more subdued, the solar storm isn't quite over — so keep your camera batteries charged and your aurora alerts on.

Geomagnetic storm intensity is expected to gradually ease through the night, but elevated activity is forecast to persist. According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, active to minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions are likely, meaning auroras may still be visible across northern U.S. states and other high-latitude locations. And with Earth's magnetic field still ringing like a bell from yesterday's impact, brief surges could push the lights farther south than forecast.

While NOAA's latest forecast predicts activity will remain at G1 levels tonight, the U.K. Met Office is slightly more optimistic. In its latest outlook, the agency notes that storm conditions could remain at strong to severe (G3 to G4) levels through Jan. 20, depending on how the CME continues to unfold. If that proves to be the case, auroras could become visible across a much larger portion of the U.S. than the 10 states currently predicted.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Aurora forecast view line for tonight courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Inset map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, graphic made in Canva Pro)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 10 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska North Dakota Minnesota Montana South Dakota Wisconsin Idaho Washington Michigan Maine

Auroras are notoriously unpredictable. While the list above reflects the best data available right now, Earth's magnetic field is still reverberating from last night's geomagnetic beating, and that lingering energy could give auroras an extra push farther south than expected.

The storm has been gradually easing throughout the day, but occasional surges in geomagnetic activity are still possible. So if you're south of the listed states and have clear, dark skies tonight, it's still worth taking a look — you might just catch one last burst.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

When is the best time to look for the northern lights tonight?

If the skies are clear, make sure to look for the northern lights as soon as it gets dark tonight, as geomagnetic activity is already elevated following the early arrival of yesterday's CME.

That means the northern lights could appear sooner than expected, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky throughout the evening.

According to NOAA's 3-day forecast , geomagnetic storm activity is expected to be best at the following times:

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. EST (1800-2100 GMT): Moderate (G2) geomagnetic storming possible

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (2100-0000 GMT): Minor (G1) geomagnetic storming possible

10 p.m. - 1 a.m. EST (Jan. 21)(0300-0600 GMT): Minor (G1 geomagnetic storming possible

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you're in one of the 10 U.S. states where auroras might make an appearance tonight, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of seeing them.

First, start by finding a spot with an unobstructed view toward north, preferably somewhere dark and well away from city lights. The clearer your view of the northern horizon, the better.

Then start scanning the sky with your phone's camera, as these are usually good at picking up faint auroral glows that aren't immediately obvious to the naked eye, helping you identify where activity may be starting.

Dark adaptation is crucial and often overlooked when aurora chasing. If you can, give your eyes at least 30 minutes to fully adjust to the darkness so you can detect subtle auroral features. Keep in mind that even a quick look at a bright light or phone screen can reset the process, forcing you to start over

Finally, dress for the wait. Aurora shows can be unpredictable and if conditions look promising you may find yourself waiting outside for a while. Make sure to wear plenty of layers!

We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android , to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.

Want to capture the perfect northern lights photo? Our how to photograph auroras guide can help.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the northern or southern lights and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.