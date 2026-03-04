The total lunar eclipse 2026 dazzles in incredible photos from around the world

The March 3 total lunar eclipse has been and gone, astounding skywatchers around the world with a breathtaking display of orbital mechanics as the lunar disk plunged into Earth's umbral shadow, transforming it into a crimson-hued blood moon.

A total lunar eclipse occurs as Earth passes between the moon and the sun during a full moon phase. No direct sunlight can reach the lunar surface during totality, as the lunar disk passes through the deepest part of our planet's shadow, known as its umbra. Instead, the moon is doused in sunlight that has been filtered by Earth's atmosphere — which is adept at scattering blue light while allowing longer redder wavelengths to pass relatively unhindered — causing it to turn a rusty, blood red color.

Totality was visible across large parts of the Americas, Asia and Oceania, many of whom captured gorgeous photos as Earth's shadow swept across the March full moon, providing a brief reminder of the grand scale of the orbital mechanics governing our solar system.

Read on to see a selection of mesmerizing images of the March 3 blood moon

Spectacular photos of the total lunar eclipse 2026

Our first photo of the eclipsed moon was captured by Phil Walter as it hung in the skies over Auckland, New Zealand, as Earth's shadow began its tentative creep over the western edge of the lunar disk during the partial phase. Remember: Images of the moon captured from the southern hemisphere appear "upside down" compared to what northern hemisphere viewers are used to seeing, while shots taken near the equator are more likely to show the moon resting on its side.

The partially eclipsed moon photographed over New Zealand. (Image credit: Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Ted Aljibe took another striking image of the lunar disk as it glowed orange over the city of Manila in the Philippines. Its striking color here isn't a result of the eclipse, but rather the lunar disk's proximity to the horizon in the period directly following moonrise, when its reflected sunlight has to make a prolonged journey through Earth's atmosphere, which scatters blue light.

The partially eclipsed moon shines over the city of Manila in the Philippines. (Image credit: Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP via Getty Images)

That same moon was spotted just a few minutes later from Beijing, China, by photographer Fred Lee. The lunar sea Mare Crisium (the Sea of Crisis) is just visible as a dark circular feature at the top of the sunlit lunar disk, where lava flooded a network of impact craters over a billion years ago, before hardening into a vast basaltic plain.

The moon is transformed into a lunar crescent by the sweeping curve of Earth's shadow. (Image credit: Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Lee also snapped a wide-angle shot of the moon as direct sunlight illuminated a thin crescent of its outer disk, mere minutes before the onset of totality, as the Beijing skyline stretched out below, pouring light into the night sky. Sunlight refracted through Earth's atmosphere can already be seen softly illuminating the shadowed part of the lunar disk, making lunar maria visible to the naked eye.

An almost fully eclipsed moon hangs low over a city skyline at night, with a thin crescent of its upper right edge illuminated by sunlight. (Image credit: Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

The moon took on a foreboding crimson hue as it slipped into the deepest part of Earth's umbral shadow. Tayfun Coskun captured the lunar disk soon after the period of totality began, documenting the deep orange-red hue of its surface. A patch of bluish light can also be spotted on the lower edge of the lunar disk. This fleeting phenomenon, sometimes known as the "turquoise band," occurs when red light is scattered by the ozone layer in Earth's upper atmosphere, which allows the blue wavelengths of light through to bend onto the lunar surface, according to Time and Date .

A blue flash on a red moon. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ezra Acayan snapped a glorious photo of the blood moon as it glowed through a gap in the clouds over the city of Santa Rosa in the Philippines, as faint stars fought for attention close by.

The March blood moon shines in a cloudy sky over the Philippines (Image credit: Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Acayan combined several images into a stunning composite view, revealing the sweeping progress of Earth's shadow in impressive detail during the partial and total phases of the blood moon eclipse.

The March 3 lunar eclipse laid bare. (Image credit: Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Astrophotographer Keith Odendahl took a beautifully detailed image of the fully-eclipsed moon as it glowed in the sky over the city of Price in Utah. Bright streaks known as ejecta rays can be seen streaking away from young impact craters in Odendahl's photo, whose existence testifies to the incredible force unleashed in their creation.

The March blood moon shines over the state of Utah in North America. (Image credit: Keith Odendahl)

Trần Hữu Thịnh captured another beautiful composite view of the total and waning partial phases of the blood moon eclipse as they unfolded over Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on March 3, soon after sunset for that part of the world.

The phases of the March blood moon eclipse seen over Vietnam. (Image credit: Trần Hữu Thịnh)

Tang Chhin, meanwhile, took a photo of the waning partial phase of the eclipse, as Earth's curved shadow slipped from the lunar disk, revealing the ancient lava plains of Mare Imbrium, Procellarum, Nubium and Humorum. The 51-mile (82-kilometer) expanse of the Tycho impact crater can also be seen, dominating the brighter right side of the lunar portrait.

The waning partial phase of the eclipse captured over Cambodia. (Image credit: Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, Lauren DeCicca captured this gorgeous image of the uneclipsed lunar disk from Chiang Mai, Thailand on March 3.

The full "Worm Moon" shines on March 3, 2026. (Image credit: Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)