What time is the blood moon total lunar eclipse on March 3?

A total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, creating a dramatic red "blood moon" for skywatchers across North America, Australia and East Asia.

During the March lunar eclipse , totality — when the moon is fully immersed in Earth's dark umbral shadow and appears blood-red — will begin at 6:04 a.m. EST (1104 GMT) on March 3 and peak at 6:33 a.m. EST (1133 GMT). Totality will last for approximately 58 minutes, after which the moon will begin to exit from Earth's shadow.

Over 40% of the world's population will be able to see at least some of the total phase of the lunar eclipse . That's over three billion people, according to Time and Date . It will be the last total lunar eclipse anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028-2029.

Key viewing times

Here are some key viewing times for the March 3 total lunar eclipse across different time zones, according to Time and Date:

Eastern time: 6:04-7:02 a.m. EST on March 3, 2026 (the moon will set during totality in the Eastern time zone)

Central time: 5:04-6:02 a.m. CST on March 3, 2026

Mountain time: 4:04-5:02 a.m. MST on March 3, 2026

Pacific time: 3:04-4:02 a.m PST on March 3, 2026

Alaska time: 2:04-3:02 a.m. AKST on March 3, 2026

Hawaii time: 1:04-2:02 a.m. HST on March 3, 2026

New Zealand: 12:04-1:02 a.m. NZDT on March 4, 2026

Sydney: 10:04-11:02 p.m. AEDT on March 3, 2026

Brisbane, Australia: 9:04-10:02 p.m. AEST on March 3, 2026

Adelaide, Australia: 9:34-10:32 p.m. ACDT on March 3, 2026

Darwin, Australia: 8:34-9:32 p.m. on March 3, 2026

Perth, Australia: 7:04-8:02 p.m. on March 3, 2026

Tokyo: 8:04-9:02 p.m. JST on March 3, 2026

Seoul: 8:04-9:02 p.m. KST on March 3, 2026

Beijing: 7:04-8:02 p.m. CST on March 3, 2026

Hong Kong: 7:04-8:02 p.m. HKT on March 3, 2026

This total lunar eclipse composite image, captured from Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sept. 7, 2025, shows the stages of a total lunar eclipse. (Image credit: Isura Nimantha/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If you're unable to catch the lunar eclipse in person, we'll be livestreaming the event on Space.com . You can also follow along with the latest updates in our lunar eclipse live blog .

What will happen?

The eclipse begins at 3:44 a.m. EST (0844 GMT) when the moon enters Earth's penumbral shadow, causing a subtle shading effect. As it moves deeper into the umbra, a dark shadow will creep across the lunar surface and the moon will turn a reddish-orange hue during maximum eclipse. The overall duration of the lunar eclipse will be 5 hours and 39 minutes.