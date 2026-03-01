What time is the blood moon total lunar eclipse on March 3?
A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon blood red for billions across North America, Australia and East Asia.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
A total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, creating a dramatic red "blood moon" for skywatchers across North America, Australia and East Asia.
During the March lunar eclipse, totality — when the moon is fully immersed in Earth's dark umbral shadow and appears blood-red — will begin at 6:04 a.m. EST (1104 GMT) on March 3 and peak at 6:33 a.m. EST (1133 GMT). Totality will last for approximately 58 minutes, after which the moon will begin to exit from Earth's shadow.
Over 40% of the world's population will be able to see at least some of the total phase of the lunar eclipse. That's over three billion people, according to Time and Date. It will be the last total lunar eclipse anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028-2029.
Key viewing times
Here are some key viewing times for the March 3 total lunar eclipse across different time zones, according to Time and Date:
- Eastern time: 6:04-7:02 a.m. EST on March 3, 2026 (the moon will set during totality in the Eastern time zone)
- Central time: 5:04-6:02 a.m. CST on March 3, 2026
- Mountain time: 4:04-5:02 a.m. MST on March 3, 2026
- Pacific time: 3:04-4:02 a.m PST on March 3, 2026
- Alaska time: 2:04-3:02 a.m. AKST on March 3, 2026
- Hawaii time: 1:04-2:02 a.m. HST on March 3, 2026
- New Zealand: 12:04-1:02 a.m. NZDT on March 4, 2026
- Sydney: 10:04-11:02 p.m. AEDT on March 3, 2026
- Brisbane, Australia: 9:04-10:02 p.m. AEST on March 3, 2026
- Adelaide, Australia: 9:34-10:32 p.m. ACDT on March 3, 2026
- Darwin, Australia: 8:34-9:32 p.m. on March 3, 2026
- Perth, Australia: 7:04-8:02 p.m. on March 3, 2026
- Tokyo: 8:04-9:02 p.m. JST on March 3, 2026
- Seoul: 8:04-9:02 p.m. KST on March 3, 2026
- Beijing: 7:04-8:02 p.m. CST on March 3, 2026
- Hong Kong: 7:04-8:02 p.m. HKT on March 3, 2026
If you're unable to catch the lunar eclipse in person, we'll be livestreaming the event on Space.com. You can also follow along with the latest updates in our lunar eclipse live blog.
What will happen?
The eclipse begins at 3:44 a.m. EST (0844 GMT) when the moon enters Earth's penumbral shadow, causing a subtle shading effect. As it moves deeper into the umbra, a dark shadow will creep across the lunar surface and the moon will turn a reddish-orange hue during maximum eclipse. The overall duration of the lunar eclipse will be 5 hours and 39 minutes.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.