A blood moon is coming: 1 month until a total lunar eclipse takes to the skies over North America

On Tuesday, March 3, our lunar neighbor will turn into a dramatic 'blood moon' during the first and only total lunar eclipse of 2026. You won't want to miss this event as the next total lunar eclipse won't happen until New Year's Eve 2028!

The blood moon phase of the lunar eclipse will be visible to approximately 31% of the world's population, about 2.5 billion people, across North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia and the Pacific.

You can learn more about the total lunar eclipse on March 3 with our blood moon lunar eclipse 2026 guide and keep up to date with the latest lunar eclipse content with our lunar eclipse live blog .

What time is the total lunar eclipse?

The total lunar eclipse will take place between 3:44 and 9:22 a.m. EST (0844-1422 GMT) on March 2.

The totality phase, during which the moon will sit in the deepest region of Earth's shadow and turn blood red, will occur between 6:04 and 7:02 a.m. EST (1104-1202 GMT), lasting for a spectacular 58 minutes.

It's worth keeping an eye on the moon about 75 minutes before totality, to see the edge of Earth's shadow inch across the lunar surface during the partial phases (and vice versa after totality, though for North America the moon will be setting).

Stages of a total lunar eclipse captured in a composite image. (Image credit: ANITA BLAKER via Getty Images)

Where to watch

The total lunar eclipse will be best viewed from western North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia and the Pacific.

Viewing conditions are dependent on local weather, but northwest Mexico, the southwest U.S. and inland Australia offer the best odds of clear skies when looking at historical averages.

For those not in the path of totality and unable to watch the event in person, we will be livestreaming the total lunar eclipse here on Space.com. Further details will be released closer to the time.