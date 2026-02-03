A blood moon is coming: 1 month until a total lunar eclipse takes to the skies over North America
The moon will take on a dramatic blood red hue during the total lunar eclipse on March 3.
On Tuesday, March 3, our lunar neighbor will turn into a dramatic 'blood moon' during the first and only total lunar eclipse of 2026. You won't want to miss this event as the next total lunar eclipse won't happen until New Year's Eve 2028!
The blood moon phase of the lunar eclipse will be visible to approximately 31% of the world's population, about 2.5 billion people, across North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia and the Pacific.
You can learn more about the total lunar eclipse on March 3 with our blood moon lunar eclipse 2026 guide and keep up to date with the latest lunar eclipse content with our lunar eclipse live blog.
What time is the total lunar eclipse?
The total lunar eclipse will take place between 3:44 and 9:22 a.m. EST (0844-1422 GMT) on March 2.
The totality phase, during which the moon will sit in the deepest region of Earth's shadow and turn blood red, will occur between 6:04 and 7:02 a.m. EST (1104-1202 GMT), lasting for a spectacular 58 minutes.
It's worth keeping an eye on the moon about 75 minutes before totality, to see the edge of Earth's shadow inch across the lunar surface during the partial phases (and vice versa after totality, though for North America the moon will be setting).
Where to watch
The total lunar eclipse will be best viewed from western North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia and the Pacific.
Viewing conditions are dependent on local weather, but northwest Mexico, the southwest U.S. and inland Australia offer the best odds of clear skies when looking at historical averages.
For those not in the path of totality and unable to watch the event in person, we will be livestreaming the total lunar eclipse here on Space.com. Further details will be released closer to the time.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
