Mission Hayabusa: Test your JAXA IQ
Test your knowledge of Japan's boldest leaps into the cosmos with a quiz that explores JAXA's missions, milestones, and the science shaping humanity's future among the stars.
Japan's space program has a way of surprising the world.
While some agencies dominate headlines with splashy launches, JAXA often works with a quiet precision that suddenly produces something extraordinary — a spacecraft touching down on an asteroid, a lunar lander executing a daring maneuver, or a new instrument revealing the universe in sharper detail. That combination of ambition and meticulous engineering has earned JAXA a reputation as one of the most innovative players in modern space exploration.
This quiz celebrates that spirit. Whether you're fascinated by the Hayabusa missions, curious about Japan's contributions to the International Space Station, or simply intrigued by the country's growing role in lunar and planetary science, you'll find plenty to challenge your memory and spark your imagination.
Whether you ace the quiz or learn something new along the way, you'll come away with a deeper appreciation for the ingenuity and determination that drive Japan's journey beyond our planet.
See how well you score below!
