Moon landings, asteroid missions and new telescopes: Here are the top spaceflight moments to look forward to in 2026

The Orion spacecraft during trans-lunar injection, to bring an Artemis mission to the moon

From astronauts circling the moon to spacecraft reaching Mercury and asteroids near Earth, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for space exploration.

Governments and private companies alike are preparing missions that could redefine how humans live and work in space , deepen our understanding of the solar system and push exploration farther than it's gone in decades.

Over the course of the year, space agencies and commercial providers are targeting a wide range of milestones, including NASA's first crewed Artemis mission beyond low Earth orbit, the debut of commercial space stations, new lunar landers and rockets, asteroid sample-return attempts and the launch or arrival of powerful next-generation space telescopes. Together, these missions reflect a rapidly evolving spaceflight landscape.

Here are the top space missions to watch in 2026.

1) Artemis 2 sends astronauts around the moon

The Artemis 2 astronauts (left to right: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen) at an event at NASA's Johnson Space Center on Sept. 24, 2025. (Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner)

NASA's Artemis 2 mission will carry four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey around the moon, marking humanity's first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Flying aboard the Orion spacecraft atop the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, Artemis 2 will test life-support systems, navigation and communications in deep space ahead of future lunar landings. The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot) and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist). The mission is currently targeting a launch no earlier than Feb. 5, 2026, though the exact date will depend on technical readiness, with the available launch window extending into April.

Artemis 2 is a critical proving ground for future lunar landings, including Artemis 3 . Its success would mark the true beginning of NASA's sustained crewed return to the moon .

2) SpaceX pushes Starship toward Mars-ready milestones

SpaceX's Starship could be a big factor in space exploration for 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX hopes to make 2026 a breakout year for its Starship megarocket by flying the vehicle to Earth orbit for the first time and demonstrating in-orbit cryogenic propellant transfer, a critical capability for future deep-space missions, such as journeys to the moon and Mars . While company founder and CEO Elon Musk has suggested a Mars launch attempt in 2026 is possible, he has also acknowledged the odds are roughly "50–50," making orbital operations and refueling demonstrations the more likely near-term goals.

In parallel, SpaceX is working to achieve rapid reuse of both Starship elements — the Super Heavy booster and Ship upper stage. Even without an interplanetary launch, successfully reaching orbit, transferring propellant in space and quickly reusing hardware would represent a major technological leap — and could make 2026 a pivotal year in Starship's path toward enabling sustained human exploration beyond Earth.

3) Blue Origin's Mark 1 lunar lander demonstration

Illustration of Blue Origin's Mark 1 lander on the moon. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin plans to launch its Blue Moon Mark 1 (MK1) lunar lander on a robotic demonstration mission to the moon in early 2026, with the spacecraft targeting a landing near Shackleton Crater at the moon's south pole.

Standing about 26 feet (8 meters) tall, the lander is designed to deliver heavy cargo to the lunar surface and will fly atop the company's New Glenn rocket . MK1 is the largest commercial lunar cargo lander ever built, capable of carrying significantly more payload than any of the vehicles sponsored by NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Although uncrewed, the mission will test precision landing technologies and surface operations critical to future lunar infrastructure, marking Blue Origin's first attempt to reach the moon and a major step toward establishing commercial lunar logistics.

Ahead of launch, the company plans to conduct fully integrated ground tests to validate MK1's systems and confirm flight readiness. If all goes according to plan, the mission's payload will include NASA's SCALPSS (Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume Surface Studies) instrument, which will image the lunar surface during and after descent to study how landing plumes interact with the moon's regolith.

4) Boeing's Starliner-1 mission to the International Space Station

A Boeing Starliner spacecraft approaches the International Space Station during a test flight. (Image credit: NASA)

Boeing's next Starliner flight, known as Starliner-1, is now planned as an uncrewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS), with launch targeted for no earlier than April 2026. The change follows issues encountered during Starliner's first crewed flight test in 2024, when thruster problems prevented the spacecraft from returning its astronauts to Earth as planned. (The duo, NASA's Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, eventually came home aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.)

Rather than carrying astronauts, Starliner-1 will focus on validating spacecraft upgrades, testing systems performance and delivering cargo to the orbiting lab as Boeing and NASA work toward full crew certification. NASA has since adjusted Boeing's Commercial Crew contract , emphasizing safety and additional testing before Starliner resumes astronaut flights. The mission remains a critical step toward establishing Starliner as a second operational U.S. crew vehicle alongside Crew Dragon. Successfully completing the flight would help restore long-term redundancy for ISS crew rotations and move Boeing closer to full certification under NASA's Commercial Crew Program .

5) Haven-1 launches first commercial space station

Vast Space's Haven-1 space station, which is scheduled to launch in 2026. The company posted this photo to X on Oct. 10, 2025. (Image credit: Vast)

California-based startup Vast plans to launch Haven-1 , the world's first privately developed stand-alone space station, no earlier than May 2026.

The single-module station is designed to host short-duration crewed missions of up to 30 days, supporting research experiments, commercial activities and technology demonstrations. Haven-1 will ride into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with astronauts traveling to and from the station in Crew Dragon capsules. If successful, the mission could herald a new era of commercial space stations, potentially replacing or supplementing the aging ISS in the coming decade.

6) China's Tianwen-2 reaches a 'quasi-moon' asteroid

China's Tianwen 2 asteroid sample-return mission launched on May 28, 2025 (Image credit: CASC)

China's Tianwen-2 spacecraft is expected to arrive at the near-Earth asteroid Kamoʻoalewa in July 2026. The tiny object is often called a "quasi-moon" because its orbit around the sun closely tracks Earth's path.

Tianwen-2 will attempt to collect surface samples, which are planned to return to Earth in late 2027, providing rare material for scientists to study the early solar system . Some researchers speculate the asteroid could be a fragment of the moon, making the samples especially valuable, though this hypothesis has yet to be confirmed. After the sample return, Tianwen-2 will continue its journey toward a main-belt comet for future exploration.

7) Rocket Lab debuts its Neutron rocket

Illustration of Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket in space. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab plans the first launch of its Neutron rocket in mid-2026, marking a major expansion of the company beyond small-satellite launches. Standing roughly 131 feet (40 meters) tall, Neutron is designed to be partially reusable, with the first stage capable of landing vertically for rapid turnaround between flights.

Neutron is intended to deploy large satellite constellations, carry national security payloads and eventually support crewed missions, representing Rocket Lab's entry into the competitive heavy-lift launch market. The rocket's debut has been delayed several times from its original 2024-2025 target as Rocket Lab refined the design and conducted additional testing to ensure reliability. Its upcoming launch will also demonstrate the company's innovative payload fairing, nicknamed the " Hungry Hippo ," which opens and closes in orbit to facilitate payload deployment and recovery, underscoring Rocket Lab's ambitions to compete with SpaceX and other major providers.

8) China launches the Chang'e 7 mission to the lunar south pole

China's Yutu 2 lunar rover, as seen by the Chang'e 4 lander, on the far side of the moon. The 2026 Chang'e 7 mission will also feature a large rover, as well as a lander and a small hopper that will explore lunar craters (Image credit: CNSA/CLEP)

China's Chang'e 7 mission is scheduled to launch in mid- to late 2026, targeting the moon's south pole, a region believed to contain water ice in permanently shadowed craters. The mission features a combination of spacecraft: an orbiter to map the lunar surface, a lander and rover to explore and analyze resources on the ground and a small hopping probe capable of traversing challenging terrain that conventional rovers cannot reach.

Chang'e 7 will also deploy a relay satellite to ensure continuous communication with Earth and to support scientific observations in the polar region. The mission aims to locate and characterize potential water-ice deposits, assess terrain hazards and demonstrate technologies needed for future crewed lunar missions, representing a key step in China's long-term plan for a sustained presence on the moon.

9) ESA's Hera mission arrives at the Didymos asteroid system

Europe's Hera spacecraft accompanied by two cubesats will investigate the battered asteroid Dimorphos in detail in 2027 (Image credit: ESA-ScienceOffice.org)

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Hera spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the binary asteroid system Didymos in November 2026 to investigate the aftermath of NASA's 2022 DART impact, which successfully altered the orbit of the moonlet Dimorphos.

Hera will conduct high-resolution mapping of the impact crater, measure the asteroid's mass and internal structure, and deploy two cubesats for close-up observations of surface properties and debris. By combining these data, scientists will gain critical insight into how kinetic impactors can change an asteroid's trajectory — a key capability for planetary defense against potential Earth-bound threats and validating deflection techniques demonstrated by the DART mission .

10) BepiColombo finally reaches Mercury

An artist's illustration of the two BepiColombo spacecraft at Mercury. The mission will send orbiters from Europe and Japan to the innermost planet. (Image credit: Spacecraft: ESA/ATG medialab; Mercury: NASA/JPL)

After an eight-year journey involving multiple gravity-assist flybys of Earth, Venus and Mercury, ESA and JAXA's BepiColombo mission will enter orbit around Mercury in November 2026. Over the course of its long cruise, the spacecraft has returned valuable science data and close-up images while testing its instruments in the extreme environment near the sun.

Once BepiColombo reaches Mercury , the spacecraft will separate into two science orbiters: ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO), which will study the planet's surface and interior, and JAXA's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MMO), which will focus on Mercury's powerful and highly dynamic magnetic environment. Together, the orbiters will investigate Mercury's composition, geology, tenuous exosphere and magnetic field, helping scientists understand how the planet formed and evolved so close to the sun.

Operating just tens of millions of miles from the sun , BepiColombo must endure extreme temperatures and intense solar radiation, making it one of the most technically challenging planetary missions ever attempted — and one poised to deliver the most comprehensive view yet of the solar system's innermost world.