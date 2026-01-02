16 upcoming sci-fi shows to be excited for in 2026

Forget those New Year's resolutions that no one sticks to and plan out your watchlists for 2026 instead, because these upcoming sci-fi shows are looking spectacular. Great news for us, but terrible tidings for our wallets, as we're going to have to keep all those subscriptions that we threatened to cancel when they hiked the prices.

There's some familiarity and comfort ahead, as the slate sees "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Invincible" return for their respective fourth seasons, while "The Boys" wraps up its super shenanigans with season 5. "Paradise" season 2 also promises to twist and turn minds into balloon animals, whereas "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 is likely to carry on all the pomp stomp and circumstance from before.

In terms of new additions, expect "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" to become a water cooler conversation starter, along with DC's "Lanterns" and the Darth Maul-centric show "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord." Plus, there's the long-gestating adaptation of William Gibson's "Neuromancer", a show that has been brewing for over 40 years.

If that isn't enough, the "For All Mankind" spinoff, "Star City," shines in the distance, as does the Nicolas Cage-led "Spider-Noir" and the much-anticipated "Blade Runner 2099." Phew!

Oh, what a time it is to be a sci-fi fan in 2026! Here are all the upcoming sci-fi shows to be excited for this year.

1. 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' season 1

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Release date: January 15, 2026 | Where to watch: Paramount+

Set in the 32nd century, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" sees the reformation of the Starfleet Academy, headed up by Holly Hunter's Nahla Ake.

With a bunch of cadets running loose and learning all about the final frontier, expect there to be upcoming sci-fi shows 2026more teen drama, comical mischief and sci-fi mishaps than usual on "Star Trek" shows.

Sandro Rosta's Caleb Mir is the main character to watch here, as his reason for joining the Starfleet is much more personal than anyone else's.

2. 'Paradise' season 2

Paradise Season 2 | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Release date: February 23, 2026 | Where to watch: Hulu (US) /Disney+ (UK)

"Paradise" turned out to be one of the best new shows of 2025, and the follow-up season is hot on its heels.

Blending political intrigue with doomsday consequences, the first season centers around U.S. Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) investigating the murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), as well as discovering the history of what led to the creation of the controversial bunker.

The show's twisty narrative threads unravel as the story progresses, especially through its love of flashbacks, and as season 2's trailer demonstrates, the bunker is only the tip of the iceberg here.

3. 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' season 2

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Release date: February 27, 2026 | Where to watch: Apple TV

Even though "Godzilla Minus One" remains the best adaptation of the kaiju in recent times, Legendary Entertainment's MonsterVerse continues to flourish in building an interconnected universe of Titans, featuring the feisty Godzilla and his temperamental hairy buddy Kong.

In "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 1, siblings Cate (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro Randa (Ren Watabe) learn of their father's connection to the organization Monarch, which was originally meant to protect both humans and Titans. Now, in season 2, they uncover more of the truth – both about the past and present.

The best part about it? More monster-mashing mayhem!

4. 'Invincible' season 4

Invincible Season 4 - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Release date: March 2026 | Where to watch: Prime Video

Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) returns as Invincible, but after hanging out with his little alien brother, Oliver (Christian Convery), too much, he might need to change his name to Unprincipled.

As seen in the previous season, Oliver isn't shy of treating villains in the harshest way possible, and Mark seems to have learned this lesson from his baby bro. So, is Mark about to go full Omni-Man in season 4?

According to "Invincible" co-creator Robert Kirkman , Mark is set to undergo a major transition, and we're here for it.

5. 'The Boys' season 5