Every upcoming Star Wars game officially announced

Star Wars Outlaws has marked a return to the world of non-EA Star Wars games, and while it's not perfect by any means , it's successfully expanded the possibilities of what can be done with the IP in the post-Disney era. Looking at the future, these are the Star Wars games jumping out of hyperspace sooner rather than later... if the Force is with them.

Much like in Star Wars TV shows and the upcoming Star Wars movies revealed in 2023 and 2024, it appears that Disney and Lucasfilm's current plans are all about exploring the richness of the entire Star Wars timeline and not just the Skywalker Saga-adjacent stories. It's up to game studios to pitch projects that go beyond the Jedi and Sith , and so far, it looks like we're getting a bit of everything across many genres. On top of all these new games, the re-releases and remasters of old classics aren't slowing down either.

Mind you, more titles than the ones featured in this article are in development, but we’re being careful with the rumor mill surrounding Star Wars and just focusing on officially announced video games here. We'll keep the list updated as new releases and details are revealed, which should be quite often, as Disney reportedly wants to get two Star Wars games – one big and one smaller – out per year. After Star Wars Hunters and Outlaws defined 2024 for the brand in the gaming realm, we can see that working out... as long as developers don't hit snags too often.

Outside of Star Wars, plenty of huge franchises have video games worth checking out, and we've got extensive lists covering the best Alien , Star Trek , Warhammer 40K , and Transformers games of all time waiting for eager gamers who love sci-fi settings.

Star Wars Eclipse

Platforms: TBC (likely PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S)

TBC (likely PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S) Release date: TBC

TBC Developer: Quantic Dream

The Acolyte 's cancellation doesn't mean Lucasfilm is stepping away from the High Republic era anytime soon. In fact, it's quickly become a fan-favorite period of Star Wars history among avid readers , so it only makes sense that someone is working on a huge AAA video game set during the golden age of the Republic.

Late 2021 brought us a stunning CG trailer that unveiled Star Wars Eclipse to the world, but the truth is not much is known about it at this point. Both Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream ( Detroit: Become Human ) have been teasing that it's a very ambitious action-adventure game full of flexible narrative systems and open-world elements, but at the same time, there have been reports of trouble at the developer with hiring and engine-related struggles, so we expect some turbulence ahead.

Star Wars Jedi 3

Platforms: TBC (likely PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S)

TBC (likely PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S) Release date: TBC

TBC Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Despite some tech problems at launch, 2023's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was a knockout success for Lucasfilm Games and EA. It proved that Fallen Order was just the beginning of greater third-person adventures set in the galaxy far, far away from a developer traditionally known for its first-person shooters.

Sadly, a Star Wars FPS was recently canceled at Respawn , but that announcement also came with official confirmation that development on the third Cal Kestis-led adventure had started. Nothing is known about the plot yet, but after Survivor wowed everyone with several twists and turns, anything could happen in the threequel. Likewise, we're fully expecting Respawn to shake things up again when it comes to combat and movement options. This one should be an easy win.

Untitled Star Wars strategy game

Platforms: TBC

TBC Release date: TBC

TBC Developer: Respawn Entertainment, Bit Reactor

First announced in early 2022 alongside the now-canceled Star Wars FPS, a strategy game set in the Star Wars universe continues to be in development at both Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor — a new studio that comes from Firaxis, the veteran developers of XCOM and the Sid Meier's Civilization series. We recently learned it'll actually be a tactical strategy game , and we couldn't be more excited about it.

This project will probably be a bit smaller in scope than other games in this list, but Disney seems to be interested in both large and medium/small-sized Star Wars releases. This could also shorten the development process which means that after more than two years since the reveal, it could be arriving sooner rather than later. We’re getting ahead of ourselves though, as it hasn't even been revealed yet. Though this one might appeal to a far smaller audience, we're happy to see the powers that be taking chances on niche genres too.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

Platforms: PC, PS5

PC, PS5 Release date: TBC

TBC Developer: Saber Interactive

After a killer reveal teaser trailer in late 2021, we didn't hear anything about the Knights of the Old Republic remake for a while, only to receive reports Aspyr was having a hard time with it .

Later, it was handed over to Saber Interactive (the company behind WH40K: Space Marine 2 ), and after some confusion, it was confirmed earlier this year it was still in the works . So there's reason to remain optimistic despite the radio silence from Lucasfilm Games.

With the recent Switch port and updates to the PC version, BioWare's KOTOR is still worth your time and money, as it remains one of the best Star Wars games of all time . That said, the unforgettable first adventure into the Old Republic age is showing its age, and younger players might miss out on a fantastic Star Wars story due to its rustier gameplay. This remake could fix that and resurrect one of the universe's most memorable tales for old and new fans alike. Success there could even push Lucasfilm into making movies and shows set in the beloved era, so we’ve got our fingers crossed.

Untitled Star Wars action-adventure game

Platforms: TBC (likely PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S)

TBC (likely PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S) Release date: TBC

TBC Developer: Skydance New Media

If you've been keeping tabs on new Star Wars games for the last decade or so, you might remember there once was an action-adventure project set at Visceral Games ( Dead Space series ) that was later moved to EA Vancouver and headed up by Amy Hennig (of Uncharted fame).

That was ultimately binned, yet it seems its spirit might have survived as 2022 brought us the announcement of a collaboration between Lucasfilm Games and Skydance New Media, the interactive division of Skydance . Led by Hennig (she seemingly refuses to let Star Wars go), the project was described as "a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story," which falls in line with what we'd heard about her former project at EA.