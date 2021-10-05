Best Star Wars games: top picks for players of all ages and experience

You don't need to use the force to find the best Star Wars games, because we've put together a comprehensive list for you right here.

The Star Wars franchise has been at the forefront of the entertainment world since the release of A New Hope back in 1977. Whether it's been the release of movies, video games, merchandise or TV shows, there is enough content to keep fans loyal to the franchise to this day.

It may come as no surprise that there are loads of Star Wars video games out there on the market right now, so selecting the best one for your interests might be more of a challenge than first thought.

There is something for everyone, whether you are looking to be blown away by awesome visuals and graphics, to play as your favorite hero or villain, to explore space and test your wits in strategy-based games or to enjoy something a little more family-friendly.

Whatever it is you're looking for, we have found the very best Star Wars games available to buy (and play) right now. If you want more Star Wars content, check out our Star Wars movies ranked and best Star Wars Lego sets articles too. It is your destiny.

Best Star Wars games

1. Star Wars: Squadrons

The most recent release in our guide, Star Wars Squadrons was released in 2020 and is set after The Return of the Jedi and the Rebels' victory in the Battle of Endor.

Squadrons is a first-person, space combat game where the player will experience intergalactic warfare from the cockpit of their chosen spaceship. Players are able to choose between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire, so favorites such as TIE fighters and X-Wings are playable spaceships in this game.

Rated T for teen by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), this game might not be entirely child-friendly due to its combat nature but has been very well received by critics and players alike. The flight mechanics and multiplayer options are definitely the best features of this game.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Next on this list is the first game to feature a playable Jedi. Set five years after The Revenge of the Sith, Fallen Order is an action-adventure game released in 2019 that is played from a third-person perspective.

The game follows Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, who is hunted throughout the galaxy by two members of the Galactic Empire. All while trying to complete his training, escape his past and completely rebuild the fallen Jedi order.

Fallen Order was very well received by both fans and critics for its fantastic single-player gameplay. It will also be best suited for teenagers and above due to the action-and combat-based nature of the game.

3. Star Wars Battlefront II

Here we have the first remake in our guide and it is a new take on a fan favorite. Star Wars: Battlefront II offers the player a diverse range of playable heroes and villains from all three trilogies.

But it's not just characters: playable maps also take you to locations that span the saga, so whether you are a fan of select Star Wars films or all of them, there's something for you in this game.

Stunning graphics and visual effects as well as plentiful multiplayer options are the critically acclaimed features of this action/first- and third-person shooter game. This is a great game for pure Star Wars content and a great way to get any newbie interested in the franchise.

4. Star Wars Battlefront

The predecessor of the game Battlefront II, Star Wars: Battlefront won fan loyalty due to its impressive graphics capturing a proper Star Wars feel.

This first- and third-person shooter allows the player to play as characters from the original trilogy. The game is primarily played on maps from the original trilogy but includes lawless desert world Jakku from the sequel trilogy.

The use of lightsabers, blasters, a range of ships, and AT-ATs and AT-STs means EA has found a way to introduce the Star Wars universe to casual gamers as well as giving fans of the franchise a game to excite them.

5. Star Wars The Old Republic

Another critically acclaimed game in this guide, Star Wars: The Old Republic is renowned for more than just great visuals or gameplay. This game won awards for being able to accommodate players with special needs with features like full subtitles, queueable actions and multiple action bars.

Released in 2011 for Microsoft Windows, this massively multiplayer online role-playing game is well known for the story, musical score, voice acting and the hours upon hours of playable content.

The game takes place in the Star Wars universe but is set thousands of years before the events of the films. Player advancement comes from completing missions, defeating enemies and exploration, with eight classes available to suit different play styles.

6. Star Wars: Empire At War

Star Wars: Empire at War is the only real-time strategy game featured in this guide and it is set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Released originally in 2006 for Microsoft Windows and then in 2007 for Mac OS, it is down to you to decide the fate of the galaxy as you take control of everything from individual troops to starships — and even the Death Star itself.

In this game, the player runs either the Empire or the Rebellion in an effort to conquer or liberate over 80 locations including Tatooine, Dagobah and Kashyyk — with each location holding its own strategic advantage.

Empire at War also allows you to play as some of your favorite heroes and villains, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Boba Fett. You also have the chance to put X-Wings and TIE Fighters into battle against each other and command an entire fleet of Star Destroyers in outer space.

Rated T for teen by the ESRB, this is definitely a game for a more knowledgeable Star Wars fan who is willing to test their wits over a more casual gamer.

7. Star Wars Battlefront II

The original to the remake that appeared earlier in this guide, Battlefront II is, was, and probably always will be, a fan favorite. Released in 2005, this sequel features additional and new characters, maps, vehicles and allows the player to play as either Jedi or Sith. New game modes include hero-assault and objective-based space battles.

What makes this game a classic is its ability to capture the attention of everyone from die-hard Star Wars fans to casual gamers just looking for a fun game.

Battlefront II is well known for its multiplayer features and its large number of playable maps from across the saga. Players can fight on the battlefront from the marshes of Dagobah and onboard the second Death Star as seen in the original trilogy to the fiery backdrop of Mustafar, the planet of Coruscant and more from the prequels.

On top of that, players can also enjoy a single player campaign mode where you take control of a veteran of the 501st legion of Stormtroopers and fight across battlefronts that takes you from the battle of Geonosis all the way through to the battle of Hoth.

The game is backwards compatible on Xbox One and available on Steam and would be a great choice of game for both Star Wars fans and casual gamers alike.

8. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

The latest installment in the Jedi Knight series, Jedi Academy is set 10 years after the events of Return of the Jedi and allows the player to customize their appearance and gender before entering the academy.

Through the game, the player will learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and construct their own lightsaber from handle to blade. This game also allows players to dual wield and use a double edged lightsabers which was made famous by Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.

Although originally released back in 2003, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy has been made backwards compatible for Xbox One and re-released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The re-release comes with updated controls for modern hardware and a multiplayer game mode to mirror the original.

This game was well received for its customizable features and its combat mechanics, so it would make for great entertainment for any player — with or without much Star Wars knowledge — especially now that it is available on modern consoles.

9. Star Wars Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron II

Received with overwhelming critical acclaim and winning E3's Game Critic award for best action game in 2001, Star Wars Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron II is a fast-paced action game played entirely by flying spaceships into battle and completing objectives.

Fighting in settings across the three original films, playing as either Luke Skywalker or Wedge Antilles and flying ships like X-Wings, Y-Wings, Snowspeeders and the Millennium Falcon, fans will get their Star Wars fix from playing this game as there is plenty of playable content from the films.

On top of this, the game is acclaimed for its graphics, its sound effects and its overall gameplay, meaning that this would be a good buy for anyone who enjoys action games. Unlockable content such as levels and spaceships give the player a sense of achievement the more they play, too.

Best Lego Star Wars games

1. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The first Lego Star Wars game in this list, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is also the most recent. This game tells the story of The Force Awakens in a way only Lego can do, through humour and light-hearted fun.

The game offers players the chance to play as their favourite characters from the film in Lego form, the likes of Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Kylo Ren and more. It also offers new gameplay mechanics including multiple building options to advance the game and engaging in blaster battles - the likes of which weren't a feature in previous games.

2. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Released just a year after Lego Star Wars: The Original Trilogy, Star Wars: The Complete Saga tells the story of both the original and the prequel trilogy and again highlights comedy and the use of Star Wars characters in Lego form.

With this being the complete saga - at the time of the game’s release - it means that there are even more playable characters than in either of the original two games. Throughout this saga, the player's objective is to collect Lego studs and gold bricks, which unlock characters as the game progresses.

The cantina in Mos Eisley is the central hub of the game where a player can choose to play any level they wish. With many more characters being available and each having their own abilities — it means this game is still fun to play through more than once and is a great choice of game for any Star Wars fan of any age and would be a great way to get someone interested in the franchise too.

3. Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

The third Lego Star Wars game in this guide is again, family-friendly, light-hearted and bags of fun.

This time round, this sequel follows the story of the original trilogy. This game features playable characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Darth Vader (as well as many others) in Lego form. The game's hub is the Mos Eisley cantina on Tatooine, from which the player can select whichever level or mission they wish to play.

Through the game, the story of the films is told by cutscenes without dialogue and players can destroy objects and enemies to collect Lego studs that allow them to unlock characters as the game progresses.

In the same way as its predecessor, this game is a lot of fun to play through more than once and is perfect for both children and gamers looking for a light-hearted and fun Star Wars game.

4. Lego Star Wars The Video Game

If you're a fan of Lego Star Wars, looking for something a little more family-friendly or just wanting a good-humored Star Wars game, Lego Star Wars is definitely the best option for you.

In this original installment in the saga, the plot of all three prequel trilogy films is played out in a more light-hearted way and by using characters from the films … in Lego form. One great feature of this game is the large number of playable and unlockable characters from the films — ranging from Jedi and Sith to droids and Jar Jar Binks — all of which have their own special abilities.

Unlockable characters, loads of levels and the option to replay whichever level you wish once you've completed it means this is a game that can be played over and over again and not lose its entertainment value.