Summer Game Fest 2025: The biggest space & sci-fi game reveals and announcements

Summer Game Fest, and the surrounding video game showcases from Sony and Microsoft have come and gone, and while there were loads of fantasy and realistic titles worth adding to our wishlists, you know us: We love sci-fi and space-set games here at Space. These are the most eye-catching space and sci-fi games shown off during Summer Game Fest week.

Our roster of upcoming space games was already looking stacked before these showcases, with blockbuster titles like Death Stranding 2 and ARC Raiders right around the corner. Also, don't forget Dune: Awakening is finally here (only on PC for now) with an epic launch trailer. Now we can add these stellar-looking games to our radar and enjoy a veritable buffet of new, exciting projects out there for sci-fi fans.

Below you'll find a rundown of our 11 favorite space games shown at Summer Game Fest, Xbox Showcase, and Sony's State of Play. We've included all the trailers, too, so you can see exactly what we're so excited about. Put your best spacesuit and helmet on; this is going to be a wild ride.

Wildgate

Wildgate - Release Date & Open Beta Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Moonshot Games

Moonshot Games Release date: July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

A common sentiment among viewers during Summer Game Fest was an overabundance of online shooters, and while we largely agree, it's hard to ignore something as polished and refreshingly colorful as Wildgate. The first game from Moonshot Games, a studio by ex-Blizzard devs, Wildgate is a team-based player-versus-player shooter set in a science fiction universe full of space pirates trying to get their hands on valuable items and sabotage the competition.

The pitch is essentially ' Sea of Thieves but in space ' and there's a wealth of development expertise backing it all up. It looks and sounds amazing, and the current open beta on Steam is confirming our gut feeling that Wildgate might become a surprise hit. If you love the idea of ship-to-ship combat and boarding followed by intense first-person shootouts as you communicate with a small group of friends, keep an eye on this one. Many nights could be lost to the Reach.

Wildgate launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 22, 2025.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Marvel Cosmic Invasion - She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon Reveal | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Tribute Games

Tribute Games Release date: TBA 2025

TBA 2025 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Dotemu excels at picking up and publishing retro-inspired bangers, and the Tribute Games-developed beat 'em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion has looked very hot for a while now. Last weekend, we got to meet its take on Rocket Raccoon and She-Hulk, and we just love those sprites as well as the pitch-perfect recreation of old-school side-scrollers.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, we know the game will include 15 Marvel heroes and explore iconic locations like New York City (of course) and the "depths of the Negative Zone." Annihilus is the main villain, and heroes from all over the galaxy must put an end to his attack on all life as usual in the Marvel universe. Local and online play are included with the arcade-like option to drop in and out whenever players want, so it seems Tribute Games has all the must-haves figured out.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion will arrive at some point in 2025 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Mecha BREAK

Mecha BREAK - Release Date Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Amazing Seasun Games

Amazing Seasun Games Release date: July 2, 2025

July 2, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

We've had Mecha BREKA on our sights for a long time now because, well, we love mech games, especially when they're this stylish and feel this good to play. After several closed and open beta tests, we're convinced Amazing Seasun Games' big online third-person shooter has everything it needs to become a sensation, and this latest trailer is all about selling the casual crowd on the vibes with epic anime-inspired CG awesomeness.

Mecha BREKA's co-op and PvP battles happen "in the aftermath of the Catastrophe," and the story focuses on the mystery surrounding a carbon-silicon mineral known as Corite, and how it threatens Earth's survival as several organizations rush to control it and the "last habitable spaces on the planet."

Of course, you can skip all this setup and focus on creating a slick character, picking the mech that best suits your playstyle, having fun, and making your war machine look even cooler over time. The breakneck action is among the best we've experienced in recent times, so our only fear at this point is that it could become too bloated with live-service nonsense.

Mecha BREKA will be free-to-play when it launches on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on July 2, 2025.

The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment Release date: October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

The Outer Worlds 2, from Xbox's Obsidian Entertainment, should be one of the biggest games of 2025, and now we've got a release date: October 29.

If you need a new open-world, space RPG from a veteran AAA studio, you won't have to wait much longer. Of course, expect plenty of satire, jokes, and colorful characters, but also lots of carnage in the name of science and saving the galaxy from strange rifts and capitalism.

It remains to be seen whether the events of the first game will affect The Outer Worlds 2 in any way, but either way, we welcome the expansion of the universe that seems packed with new ideas, both on the narrative and gameplay fronts. We doubt Obsidian will put out a stinker right after wowing most critics and players with Avowed earlier this year.

The Outer Worlds 2 launches on October 29, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

High On Life 2

Developer: Squanch Games

Squanch Games Release date: TBA 2026

TBA 2026 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

The first High On Life wasn't everyone's cup of tea, but its bold mix of raunchy and random comedy, first-person action, and weird sci-fi visuals was enough to prove that there was serious brand-new IP potential here. Not even three years later, we've gotten confirmation that the sequel is coming next winter.

Talking alien guns are back, and so are intergalactic conspiracies that get sillier the more you uncover. Humanity must be saved from an alien invasion, and worse, but this won't go the way you think. Much like the first game, the humor probably won't be for everyone, but we largely dug the zany game under the surface and its unique vistas, so we can't wait to see more.

High On Life 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Aphelion

Aphelion | Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Don't Nod Entertainment

Don't Nod Entertainment Release date: TBA 2026

TBA 2026 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

Aphelion's reveal trailer didn't reveal much of what the game will actually be like to play, and we're getting tired of the overuse of M83's 'Outro' in marketing materials over the last decade, but DON'T NOD's latest sci-fi adventure looks right up our alley.

Yes, it follows yet another stranded astronaut trying to survive and uncover a mystery, but that final scene suggests we've only seen the tip of the iceberg in this first preview.

In the year 2060, Earth is, you guessed it, uninhabitable, so off humanity goes to find one or two nice planets to colonize. At the edge of the solar system, we get lucky and find a ninth planet we call Persephone, and it's the European Space Agency's mission. to survey this planet (this game is actually made in collaboration with ESA). As you might expect, things don't go to plan.

Aphelion is set to arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2026.

Planet of Lana II

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Announcement Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Wishfully

Wishfully Release date: TBA 2026

TBA 2026 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Planet of Lana II won't arrive until 2026, but it's already enchanted us. The first game being an incredibly charming little 2D adventure helped its case, but that reveal trailer is something else too.

You've got robots, ancient mysteries, and scenes that could be lifted straight from some of Studio Ghibli's best movies. As we prepare for countless massive video games, we need more palate cleansers that are both small and ambitious like this one.

Mild spoilers ahead for the first game, but the story picks up after Lana and Mui save their planet from the invading robot army. Their saga continues as they try to uncover more of this world and its past.

We have a soft spot for these sorts of whimsical adventures with dark turns, and the core pairing of a kid and their adorable creature companion is a tried and true route to our hearts, so we're two-hundred-percent on board with this, and we think you will be too when it lands on all modern platforms sometime next year.

Planet of Lana II launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2026.

Gears of War: Reloaded

Gears of War: Reloaded - Official Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Developer: The Coalition

The Coalition Release date: August 26, 2025

August 26, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

We can still barely believe it, but as confirmed in May, Gears of War is coming to PlayStation after nearly 20 years as an Xbox and PC exclusive. Last week's Xbox Showcase gave us the first proper look at the (second) remaster of the third-person shooter classic, which packs in so many visual and performance updates that it's hard to believe it's not a brand-new 2025 game. We're talking 4K resolution, up to 120 FPS support even on consoles, cross-play, and cross-progression across all platforms, so no one misses this nostalgic party.

With Gears of War: E-Day still deep in production, Xbox players still have time to replay (or play for the first time) the entire Gears of War series. PC and PS5 gamers will have to make do with this remaster of the first one for now, but we can only hope that a similar treatment awaits Gears of War 2 and 3 down the road.

Gears of War: Reloaded invades Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on August 26, 2025. It's set to be available day one on Game Pass too.

Pragmata

PRAGMATA - First Contact Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Release date: TBA 2026

TBA 2026 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

It's been a long time since we learned of Pragmata's existence and asked ourselves, "What the hell that reveal trailer was about?" The new 'First Contact' trailer didn't answer many of those questions, but it did at least show us what the game actually plays like. Our protagonist, Hugh, is trapped on the Moon after a technological disaster of some sort, and teams up with Diana, a friendly child android with a few tricks up her sleeve.

The moment-to-moment gameplay of Capcom's all-new IP looks like a mix of traditional third-person shooter action, combat support abilities from Diana, and exploration.. We're always looking for studios to take chances on big-budget original stories, so we can't be anything but excited about this one… even if we're still trying to figure out what's going on here. The best part is that we finally have a release window.

Pragmata will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2026.

Directive 8020

Directive 8020 | Trust No-One Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games Release date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

Directive 8020 , the new entry in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology, is another game we've been keeping tabs on for a very long time. This one's for the sci-fi horror lovers, so we won't blame you if you skip if you don't have the stomach (or heart) for another hyper-realistic space horror game .

While the setup doesn't sound super original – an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey hunts down the crew members of a reconnaissance ship – the make-your-own-choices narrative and the quality of the presentation are more than enough to bet on the veteran studio again. Whereas the latest trailer is quite short and only warns us that we shouldn't trust anyone in the game, the feature on ' Turning Points ' was more interesting and promised that we'd finally be able to quickly go back to alter our choices at certain points of the story.

Directive 8020 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 2, 2025, just in time for Halloween.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Owlcat Games

Owlcat Games Release date: TBA

TBA Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

Owlcat Games has quickly become a huge name in the RPG space, and right after announcing a stunning new CRPG based on the Warhammer 40,000 universe, yet another new project from the studio has graced our screens with a great first look.

Needless to say, we weren't expecting an action-RPG based on The Expanse, but we're glad it exists, as it's a grounded sci-fi universe with tons of potential even after the end of the TV show. In fact, this isn't the first video game based on it. Though many of our readers are surely familiar with this sci-fi universe, Osiris Reborn is an all-new story that follows "a simple Pinkwater Security mercenary" as they try to survive "an asteroid deathtrap," avoid some bad guys, and become a ship captain in the process.

The third-person action might seem familiar, but there's also a full-blown RPG layer on top of it, meaning this might land close to the Mass Effect content you've been craving for so long. No typical aliens or fantasy-like elements here, though.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is targeting Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, but we don't have a release window yet.