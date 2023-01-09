Best space games on Xbox Game Pass

Space is the final frontier, but you can bring it into your living room with ease thanks to Game Pass and its many offerings. Microsoft’s subscription-based gaming service – for Xbox consoles and PC – is chock-full of video games worth checking out, so we’ve put together a list of the very best space games on Game Pass you shouldn’t miss.

There are tons of varied space-set games available across many genres: simulation, strategy, RPG, horror, etc. For both triple-A and indie developers, outer space has progressively become an incredibly attractive setting regardless of the type of story they want to tell or the systems they want to develop. You might know some of the bigger titles on the list, but we’re certain you’ll discover a couple of new favorites at least.

1. DOOM (series)

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: id Software

Kicking off our list with the most famous FPS series ever was a no-brainer. While many levels in the DOOM games (old and recent) take place in Hell or on Earth, Mars and its moons play a key role throughout the entire series.

Every DOOM game is currently available on Game Pass and isn’t going anywhere due to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and all its properties back in 2020, so you’ve got plenty of time to slay hordes of demons in gory fashion. If the original saga is too old for your modern tastes, feel free to pick up the super shotgun with DOOM (2016) and its delightful sequel, DOOM Eternal. We promise you won’t regret embarking on that blood-soaked adventure. Plus, the music is exceptional.

2. Halo (series)

(Image credit: Microsoft Game Studios)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: Bungie, 343 Industries, and more

It’s impossible to put together a list with Game Pass’ finest without Halo. Microsoft’s flagship gaming IP has grown a lot over the years, and now you can play through six mainline games, two fantastic spinoffs, and a handful of secondary titles that explore genres other than FPS.

Take the fight to the Covenant with a vast arsenal of weapons and Halo vehicles, unearth universe-shaking secrets, and relive – or experience for the first time – one of modern gaming’s most enduring stories. On top of that, Halo’s legendary multiplayer lives on beyond Infinite, as the Master Chief Collection (opens in new tab) gave a new coat of paint and fresh new content to all mainline entries prior to Halo 5.

3. The Outer Worlds

(Image credit: Private Division)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

The Outer Worlds takes place in a highly satirical, hyper-corporate, class-centric setting. As you explore the furthest reaches of space, you’ll run into plenty of interesting factions, all fighting to take control. Your choices matter, from your character build to who you chose as your companions, ultimately affecting the outcome of the game.

Its first-person gameplay and RPG core make it extremely similar on the surface to Bethesda’s Fallout series, which makes sense when we consider that Obsidian once developed Fallout: New Vegas in collaboration with them. If you’re into story-driven, flexible RPGs that are both engrossing and funny, don’t skip this one before its sequel arrives.

4. Gears of War (series)

(Image credit: Microsoft Game Studios)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: Epic Games, The Coalition, and more

Born inside Epic Games way before the Fortnite craze, Gears of War had a spectacular and acclaimed first trilogy (and one spinoff) on the Xbox 360 before being transferred to Microsoft and hatching a new batch of games developed by The Coalition. Moreover, Splash Damage’s Gears Tactics successfully did turn-based strategy with the fruitful IP.

Even though Gears’ popularity has gone down quite a bit since its glory days, it’s still one of Microsoft’s biggest franchises and a sci-fi series worth your time if you’re into gory action and grim settings, with just the right amount of macho humor thrown in. And it’s getting a live-action movie (opens in new tab) in the near future.

5. Stellaris

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Stellaris is a 4X (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) grand strategy video game developed by Paradox, who are pretty good at this kind of game. Taking control of an interstellar civilization, players are tasked with exploring and colonizing their region of the galaxy as they meet other civilizations. Diplomacy, trade, and warfare are the options on the table, but choose carefully.

Endless Space and several other titles have done the “Civilization but in space” type of game, but Stellaris has been the most enduring one so far, with several expansions and pieces of DLC available as well as a solid console release. Both the original PC version and the console port can be found on Game Pass at the time of writing.

6. Everspace 2

(Image credit: ROCKFISH Games)

Platforms: PC

PC Developer: ROCKFISH Games

This one is only available on Game Pass for PC for now (and under the Game Preview label), but Everspace 2 is already a stunning, fast-paced spaceship shooter full of exciting loot, RPG elements, and open exploration.

Unlike its predecessor, Everspace 2 isn’t a roguelite and instead puts more emphasis on storytelling and the characters you meet during the journey. ROCKFISH took a big swing with this sequel, but it’s paying off big time.

7. Outer Wilds

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: Mobius Digital

The 2019 indie darling that has received all the praise and several major awards is also available on Game Pass, both on Xbox and PC (though its expansion Echoes of the Eye isn’t part of the deal).

Outer Wilds is an action-adventure game with heavy emphasis on non-linear exploration and puzzles. The characters and their solar system are stuck in a mysterious 22-minute time loop that always ends with the sun going supernova. We think it’s one hell of a pitch, and can confirm it delivers. It’s so good that we’ve even ranked it as one of the best time travel games out there.

8. No Man’s Sky

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: Hello Games

No Man’s Sky is a somewhat recent addition to Game Pass, and a major one now that it has grown into such a beautiful and mind-bogglingly expansive game. While the first couple of hours might be rough, your free time might be in danger if Hello Games’ behemoth sinks its claws into your brain.

The game now supports cross-play and full co-op play, so that’s an added bonus. While it originally stuck to space exploration and packed very basic combat and crafting mechanics, the current experience is terrifyingly deep but still welcoming. Whether you’re a new explorer or someone who was initially disappointed by the 1.0 release, we highly recommend you give the new No Man’s Sky a try.

9. Deep Rock Galactic

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: Ghost Ship Games

Another recent indie sensation is Deep Rock Galactic, which is basically Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead, but in space. Also, you’re a dwarf. It promises straightforward PvE shooting and mining fun with procedural elements, and it’s as good as it sounds.

With four playable classes to choose from (Engineer, Gunner, Driller, Scout), Deep Rock Galactic also has an extra layer of progression that makes it more appealing for the modern FPS crowd. Furthermore, its low-poly art style feels both gorgeous in its own way and easily readable amidst all the guaranteed chaos.

10. Signalis

(Image credit: Humble Games)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Developer: rose-engine

Signalis is a classic survival horror game that packs both 2D pixel art and stylized 3D graphics. It was developed by a two-person German studio and has been released recently. As many indie titles choose to do nowadays, it has launched on Game Pass too.

Described as a survival horror experience “full of melancholic mystery,” Signalis has quietly made an impression on both critics and players with a hyper-focused approach to the classic genre and an intriguing story coupled with solid gameplay mechanics. It’s one of the nicest surprises of 2022 and totally deserving of a spot on our list.