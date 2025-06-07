Best space & sci-fi games on Nintendo Switch 2025: Metroid Prime, Citizen Sleeper, No Man's Sky, & more

Whether you come in peace or prefer to be firing your lasers, the Nintendo Switch offers plenty of incredible space and sci-fi game escapades.

Even with the Switch 2 now out, its predecessor will still be around for a while. The Nintendo Switch has a library loaded with first-party hits, notable ports, and multiplatform releases across all genres to keep sci-fi fans happy. All of these games will be compatible with the Switch 2, thanks to the console's backwards compatibility, too.

8. Everspace – Stellar Edition

(Image credit: Rockfish Games)

Release date: December 11, 2018

December 11, 2018 Developer: Rockfish Games

Everspace has two of our favorite things when it comes to video games: Customizable spaceships that look, sound, and handle great, plus roguelike elements that make it quick to pick up and immensely replayable. You're expected to die out there, but each run will put credits into your bank, making subsequent journeys easier. It's space combat with an old-school, arcade-y flavor, and the mix of new weapons, upgrades, ships, and side missions makes every run-through dangerous sectors of deep space unpredictable and exciting.

When it comes to looks and performance, Everspace fares better on Nintendo Switch than you'd expect at first. Moreover, it comes loaded with the Encounters expansion, making it the complete experience from the get-go, no extra purchases required. If you like space shooters with flight sim DNA but almost none of the complexity, don't skip this one.

7. Risk of Rain 2 & Returns

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Release dates: August 30, 2019 / November 9, 2023

August 30, 2019 / November 9, 2023 Developer: Hopoo Games

We're kind of cheating with this entry, but we just couldn't recommend only one of the Risk of Rain games. Technically, there are three of them, but there's no reason to pick up the original anymore, as the 'Returns' remake improved on it in every way. They're also unique in that Risk of Rain 2 wasn't a straightforward sequel that rendered the first one obsolete, but more like a 3D take on the same premise and gameplay formula.

In both games, the mission is to survive on a strange planet for as long as you can after crashing on it. No crafting and deep exploration required in this game, though. Just shoot everything that moves and collect items to boost your offensive and defensive abilities.

There are several classes to choose from, plus some more classes are unlocked as you play. The main gimmick here is that the difficulty increases with time, so you must choose between looking for more loot in each level or blasting through the zones before enemies are too brutal for your current character build. It's fast-paced, chaotic, and works as well in 3D as it does in 2D.

6. Citizen Sleeper 1 & 2

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

Release dates: May 5, 2022 / January 31, 2025

May 5, 2022 / January 31, 2025 Developer: Jump Over the Age

Looking for narrative-focused experiences to enjoy at your own pace that don't involve any sort of combat or stressful gameplay? Then Citizen Sleeper 1 & 2 are for you! These are perfect to enjoy right before bed, like visual novels mixed with tabletop RPG elements. They also look pretty sleek and are directly influenced by some of the best AI movies ever in a way that's refreshing and genuine.

In the far future, sleepers (humans whose minds are digitized and transferred into robot bodies) are either owned by or running away from, of course, big scary corporations. In the first game, the main character arrives at a space station looking for a fresh start and a definitive way out of servitude. The sequel is somewhat independent, but you should play both. They don't take very long to finish and encourage more runs as their core systems and progression are built on top of decision-making and dice rolls that shape the story as key events play out.

Although the two Citizen Sleeper games are relatively recent, many consider them to be some of the best space RPGs of all time already, so don't sleep on these ones.

5. Astroneer

(Image credit: System Era Softworks)

Release date: January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022 Developer: System Era Softworks

Astroneer has been around for quite a while now. Thankfully it'll continue to receive updates, even when Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (a follow-up of sorts) has been announced. It's a familiar space exploration game at first glance, but its lighter tone and cartoony aesthetic give it a unique flavor that's just perfect for portable hardware despite its remarkably large scale.

Whether you prefer going solo or co-op, Astroneer has lots to offer. From surprisingly deep exploration of vast star systems to base-building mechanics, this game won't disappoint if you put in the time. However, things take a dark turn with the Glitchwalkers DLC that was released in late 2024, which is an easy recommendation once you've exhausted all that the base game has to offer.

While a game like No Man's Sky, with its procedural generation and ambition, might be more stunning, there's something uniquely charming and satisfying about the simplicity of Astroneer.

4. Outer Wilds

(Image credit: Mobius Digital)

Release date: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Developer: Mobius Digital

Outer Wilds is one of the best games of the last decade, and its Switch port didn't disappoint. This is a game for those players who love exploration and puzzles equally. While it presents itself as an open-world sandbox, it's very much a sprawling conundrum to figure out at your own pace. With that said, it is a timed adventure where you're stuck inside a 22-minute loop that ends with the star system's sun dying. The goal? To figure everything out over many, many loops to stop the sun from going supernova.

Through several attempts, the player must investigate alien ruins, study a bit of history, and discover the cause of the time loop before trying to fix things. In this game, there's walking, jumping, puzzle-solving, and spacecraft-piloting. You have to keep an eye on your oxygen, avoid getting killed by a number of hazards, and deal with variable gravity fields, among other things. But remember, you only have 22 minutes in a loop. Intriguing, right?

3. No Man's Sky

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Release date: October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022 Developer: Hello Games

It didn't have the best of starts, but its continual improvements since the 2022 launch have blasted No Man's Sky to the top of many best space games lists.

Plenty of games can claim to have a big player space, but No Man's Sky takes it one step further with an infinite, procedurally-generated universe. Yeah, you heard us right. An infinite number of systems to visit and worlds to explore, each filled with its own unique flora and fauna. There is an intriguing storyline to follow, but the real joy of No Man's Sky is in the exploring. You have complete freedom to head out to uncharted worlds, mine resources, build bases, and battle foes. You can even buy new spaceships and acquire a small fleet of your own.

You might think that all of this scope would be too much for Nintendo's little hybrid console to handle, but nope — Hello Games managed it somehow with a Switch port that runs well and is a blast to play.

2. Metroid Prime Remastered

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Release date: February 8, 2023

February 8, 2023 Developer: Retro Studios

With Metroid Prime 4: Beyond right around the corner, there's no better time to get into the Metroid series. More specifically, the Switch-exclusive Metroid Prime Remastered will blow you away whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer. It looks almost remake-level, runs incredibly well (locked 60 FPS), and generally is the best way to experience this first-person action-adventure classic due to its control and gameplay improvements.

Metroid Prime takes place between the original side-scroller and Metroid II. In fact, the entire Prime saga happens before the second 2D game. In this installment, Samus Aran battles the dangerous Space Pirates and other alien threats on Tallon IV. Here, she also gets to learn more about her past and the history of an extinct civilization. You'll have to do plenty of shooting, but exploration takes precedence. Just a couple of hours with this remaster will prove why Metroid Prime is widely regarded as one of the best games of all time. Period.

1. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Release date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 Developer: Monolith Soft

An open-world set on an alien planet with action-RPG mechanics, a colorful roster of characters, and even mech combat — if any of that sounds appealing to you, then Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is the next Nintendo Switch purchase you need to make. It's a just-released remaster that many are happy to call a modern masterpiece.

The story kicks off with the survivors from a destroyed Earth trying to build a new life on the planet Mira. Many surprises lie ahead, but you can explore at your own pace and clear an absurd number of side quests if that's your jam.

Admittedly, the Xenoblade Chronicles series can get confusing. However, the best part about Chronicles X is that it stands on its own, even though it carries over some lore bits (and several gameplay elements) from other titles. The narrative might be a bit on the thin side, but its world is massive, the art direction and music stun, and for a game that's always been limited to Nintendo hardware, it sure is a looker.