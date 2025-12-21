Jump to:

Best space board games to play this Christmas

News
By published

Enjoy some out-of-this-world fun this Christmas with my selection of the best space board games available right now.

Nemesis board game
(Image credit: Ian Stokes)
Jump to:

With the holidays upon us, a great space board game makes for great entertainment and a terrific gift for the family, or just for you.

Games are classified as heavy, medium or lightweight, depending on their complexity and the amount of time required to play. All of the games in this article were either self-purchased or played with friends who own them; none were given to me for review, but we have reviewed a few of the entries below. You'll find some of the best space board games ever made here, and if you're stuck for gift ideas, why not check out the best star projectors or the best holiday gifts under $100?

Best space board games this holiday season

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Best heavyweight board games

Image 1 of 1
Twilight Imperium Space Board Game
(Image credit: Amazon)

Twilight Imperium: Fourth Edition

A competitive diplomacy and war game.